MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th

elmothered1

  Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #320 on: Today at 04:05:34 pm
games get called off in severe conditions the forecast isnt anything that we havent played in before. man alive this forum is a good selection of how wet society is becoming. fully expect to be in the pub for 10 and in that old shack come midday. we owe them after last season. virg sounds stirred up 3-0 win and a lovely final chorus of boooooooooo's from the gladys on full time  ;D
Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  Posts: 13,264
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #321 on: Today at 04:06:34 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:30:58 pm
I'd much rather face Everton away at 1230 on a Sat than 530pm or 430pm Sunday, or more likely 8pm on a Wednesday if it gets postponed.. And the weather affects both teams, there's even an argument it affects hoofball teams more than those that like to play football.
The weather is just another somewhat unpredictable element to contend with though, so I'd argue it favours Everton.

If this is at Anfield, or a neutral venue with a good referee, we win nine times out of ten. The less it becomes about the football being played the more it benefits Everton. Last game at Goodison, Everton going unpunished for deliberately injuring our players, the adverse weather...the less it resembles a conventional match the more advantage they have.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  Posts: 35,979
  • The first five yards........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #322 on: Today at 04:47:44 pm
Thanks Terry. Hopefully we'll say goodbye to Goodison in fine style. Pity about Macca being unavailable but I'm encouraged with how Szobozslai has been playing recently. Personally I hope we see an attacking trident of Cody-Diaz-Mo. Bring the battering ram on for the last 15 if the game demands it.

Meanwhile.....

"Obscure Facts about the history of the Liverpool-Everton Derby # 351". Dixie Dean was a Tory.

I recently came across copies of the Liverpool Echo for 1935. In the General Election of that year Dixie spoke from the platforms of a Tory MP in Edge Hill, Liverpool, much to the disgust of his many fans. The Liverpool Labour Party had this published in the Echo on 11 November 1935:

To us and thousands like us he will never again be Dixie Dean prince of centre forwards, but Mr W. Dean political partisan, opponent of the working class and Tory politician.
CS111

  Posts: 2,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #323 on: Today at 04:12:10 pm
If it goes ahead i just hope ours have the energy left for a scrap, cause thats whats its going to be from the 1st whistle to the last. Ball will prob spend more time in the air than on the pitch.
Would be a massive 3 points to get if we can.
Just looking at arsenal, chelsea and abu next 5 games i expect 13-15 points each for all 3 of them
« Last Edit: Today at 04:17:30 pm by CS111 »
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Posts: 15,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #324 on: Today at 04:13:06 pm
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 04:06:34 pm
The weather is just another somewhat unpredictable element to contend with though, so I'd argue it favours Everton.

If this is at Anfield, or a neutral venue with a good referee, we win nine times out of ten. The less it becomes about the football being played the more it benefits Everton. Last game at Goodison, Everton going unpunished for deliberately injuring our players, the adverse weather...the less it resembles a conventional match the more advantage they have.
Yeah, the ref is a leveller too. They seem to get away with mad tackles at Goodison while for us, any little touch is a foul. One reason why they like to leave one in early is because they know the ref would bottle the decision.

The weather is another uncontrollable factor for a team that would like to control the game i.e us.
swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  Posts: 20,353
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #325 on: Today at 04:21:45 pm
Statement from LFC suggests they're expecting it to be on
disgraced cake

  Posts: 12,413
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #326 on: Today at 04:22:02 pm
Joint Liverpool FC and Everton FC statement: Adverse weather conditions

Supporters attending Saturday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park are advised to allow extra time for travel and remain alert to Met Office weather warnings.

An amber severe wind warning has been issued by the Met Office for Merseyside from 1am GMT on Saturday, with wind gusts of 60mph to 70mph likely. The warning for wind is expected to remain in place until 6am on Sunday.

Given the weather warning, fans are advised to allow extra time for their journey and take extra care.

Supporters are also advised to keep a close eye on travel and weather guidance in their area to assist with travel planning for the Premier League fixture (12.30pm kick-off).
William Regal

  Posts: 982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #327 on: Today at 04:22:04 pm
Massive game for us this, a win by any means necessary to put us 10 points clear would be a big statement and kickstart the momentum again
Baby Huey

  Posts: 2,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #328 on: Today at 04:23:25 pm
I hope this isn't called off because of the wind. It's not like we'll end up in Oz, is it.

I've been looking forward to this game more than any other we'll play this year. A final trip to a ground that has seen reds over the decades enjoying watching the Reds doing what we do, win.

The night Billy Butler told us Ipswich were getting beat 6-0 at half time. The Park End erupted, the fat liar, they were winning 2-0. Rush and his four goals. The greatest ever own goal, if you're old enough you'll know who scored that. Emlyn with two late goals, screamers. Being at the Derby when we played them in the FA Cup at Goodison, but actually being at Anfield thanks to large screens being installed at Anfield to relay the action from Goodison Park, a record-breaking 105,000 fans watched as we lost 1-0. Latterly Mane's late winner. Suarez and that dive. For me the best part of going to Goodison was going with other Scousers, Evertonians, the greatest Derby in football. Now...
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Posts: 16,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #329 on: Today at 04:32:44 pm
the last time I went to Goodison was to see an FA Cup game - 5th round - 1967.

IIRC it was shown at Anfield on a big screen.

we lost 1-0 Alan Ball goal.  funnily enough the weather was atrocious that day too - after the game we all said "ah, the wind blew it in!'.  in those times you could have a laugh with their fans mind you.

what makes it more memorable was I left my brother's wedding to go, barely got there in time to see the kickoff - and had to put up with ppl staring at me all game wondering why TF I was in a suit and tie with a big flower in the lapel.

 ;D ;D
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Posts: 7,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #330 on: Today at 04:40:27 pm
In terms of winning the match I think there's worse games that could be called off. We've got a few injuries, they're shit and the conditions you'd think will favour them more than us.

That said, I went to Southampton the other week which probably wasn't a million miles away from being called off (certainly me physically getting there was very nearly stopped by the weather as I got there 30 minutes before kick off despite planning to arrive at 11:20) so I massively feel for anyone who is going and looking forward to it as I know how shit the anxious wait is, especially anyone who needs to travel from outside the city.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  Posts: 35,979
  • The first five yards........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #331 on: Today at 04:47:44 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:32:44 pm
the last time I went to Goodison was to see an FA Cup game - 5th round - 1967.

IIRC it was shown at Anfield on a big screen.

we lost 1-0 Alan Ball goal.  funnily enough the weather was atrocious that day too - after the game we all said "ah, the wind blew it in!'.  in those times you could have a laugh with their fans mind you.

what makes it more memorable was I left my brother's wedding to go, barely got there in time to see the kickoff - and had to put up with ppl staring at me all game wondering why TF I was in a suit and tie with a big flower in the lapel.

 ;D ;D

This was your first wasn't it Sam?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UF0Ezz5xgo
RedRon

  Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #332 on: Today at 04:51:15 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:40:27 pm
In terms of winning the match I think there's worse games that could be called off. We've got a few injuries, they're shit and the conditions you'd think will favour them more than us.

That said, I went to Southampton the other week which probably wasn't a million miles away from being called off (certainly me physically getting there was very nearly stopped by the weather as I got there 30 minutes before kick off despite planning to arrive at 11:20) so I massively feel for anyone who is going and looking forward to it as I know how shit the anxious wait is, especially anyone who needs to travel from outside the city.

Yep that's me, i'm travelling up on the train from Reading tomorrow (change at Birmingham New Street) and keep checking updates and i'm anxious about getting there in time. Also need to collect a dupe for someone else as I am lead purchaser and ticket never arrived.
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Posts: 7,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #333 on: Today at 04:52:43 pm
Quote from: RedRon on Today at 04:51:15 pm
Yep that's me, i'm travelling up on the train from Reading tomorrow (change at Birmingham New Street) and keep checking updates and i'm anxious about getting there in time. Also need to collect a dupe for someone else as I am lead purchaser and ticket never arrived.

Yeah it's shit mate, also absolute shit that this country gets these kinds of conditions every year and it's always as if it's the first time we haven't had Californian style heat in the winter everytime it does.

Hopefully it goes ahead and you get there alright.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Posts: 16,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #334 on: Today at 05:00:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:47:44 pm
This was your first wasn't it Sam?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UF0Ezz5xgo
that was my grandson's first game.  I recognize his flat cap.
Oldmanmick

  Posts: 1,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #335 on: Today at 05:03:04 pm
Used to love the Merseyside derby. Hate it now though. Mostly because of their fans it has to be said. I'm no longer a regular match goer, but the toxic behaviour of a lot of Evertonians means I don't even go to my local anymore to watch the match. Their bitterness knows no bounds, which wasn't the case at all throughout the 60's, 70's, & 80's. You could stand in amongst them at Goodision & take the piss without taking a punch. They simply exist now to see us fail. Don't be surprised to see them revert to type tomorrow in trying to injure our lads. Even if they lose, injuring one of our key players will give them some sort of comfort. Horrible fanbase. Be glad when the pit is finally nothing but rubble. It's been an eyesore for decades.
The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  Posts: 81,797
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #336 on: Today at 05:05:26 pm
Quote from: RedRon on Today at 04:51:15 pm
Yep that's me, i'm travelling up on the train from Reading tomorrow (change at Birmingham New Street) and keep checking updates and i'm anxious about getting there in time. Also need to collect a dupe for someone else as I am lead purchaser and ticket never arrived.

I'd be watching this video from the Met Office, it gives virtually an hour by hour forecast of what they are expecting.

https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=f2e739f16a8c76091818bc792fc69eecda94c72c0b7964271a529a7c2567058dJmltdHM9MTczMzQ0MzIwMA&ptn=3&ver=2&hsh=4&fclid=3b0667bd-1a36-6d00-1174-74041b236ca1&u=a1aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubXNuLmNvbS9lbi1nYi9saWZlc3R5bGUvb3RoZXIvMDYtMTItMjAyNC1sYXRlc3Qtb24tdGhlLWFtYmVyLWFuZC1yZWQtd2FybmluZ3MvdmktQUExdm9LSDE&ntb=1
paisley1977

  Posts: 1,878
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #337 on: Today at 05:09:40 pm
Can't believe this is a 12.30 kick off, with Aintree starting at 11.47 as well. They'll be a few thousand there surely.
disgraced cake

  Posts: 12,413
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #338 on: Today at 05:16:46 pm
Hope they call it off now actually, I'm soaked and freezing as it is and quite simply can't be arsed getting up to go out and watch it tomorrow. Postpone it until the middle of March or something and cross the bridge when we come to it.
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Posts: 17,680
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #339 on: Today at 05:24:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:32:44 pm
the last time I went to Goodison was to see an FA Cup game - 5th round - 1967.

IIRC it was shown at Anfield on a big screen.

we lost 1-0 Alan Ball goal.  funnily enough the weather was atrocious that day too - after the game we all said "ah, the wind blew it in!'.  in those times you could have a laugh with their fans mind you.

what makes it more memorable was I left my brother's wedding to go, barely got there in time to see the kickoff - and had to put up with ppl staring at me all game wondering why TF I was in a suit and tie with a big flower in the lapel.

 ;D ;D
The screens were like big bed sheets and the one I was watching tore in the high winds!
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  Posts: 72,491
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #340 on: Today at 05:29:26 pm
https://xcancel.com/LFC/status/1865067753033601045

Quote
Supporters attending Saturday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park are advised to allow extra time for travel and remain alert to Met Office weather warnings.
Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 49,638
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #341 on: Today at 05:33:02 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 02:40:24 pm
Is Wales now an island?  ;-)

It will be after tomorrow
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Posts: 35,850
  • JFT 97
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #342 on: Today at 05:36:11 pm
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Posts: 16,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #343 on: Today at 05:36:54 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:24:40 pm
The screens were like big bed sheets and the one I was watching tore in the high winds!

 ;D ;D
Piggies in Blankies

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Posts: 97,647
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #344 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm
Wales blown off?  Like Rooney at a nursing home.
Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,638
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #345 on: Today at 05:40:36 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 05:39:50 pm
Wales blown off?  Like Rooney at a nursing home.

:lmao
