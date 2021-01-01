« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th

Online Red_Mist

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #320 on: Today at 04:05:26 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 04:02:56 pm
Goodison state of the art?  :lmao
Havent seen a good old Rawky whoosh for a while :)
Online elmothered1

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #321 on: Today at 04:05:34 pm
games get called off in severe conditions the forecast isnt anything that we havent played in before. man alive this forum is a good selection of how wet society is becoming. fully expect to be in the pub for 10 and in that old shack come midday. we owe them after last season. virg sounds stirred up 3-0 win and a lovely final chorus of boooooooooo's from the gladys on full time  ;D
Online Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #322 on: Today at 04:06:34 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:30:58 pm
I'd much rather face Everton away at 1230 on a Sat than 530pm or 430pm Sunday, or more likely 8pm on a Wednesday if it gets postponed.. And the weather affects both teams, there's even an argument it affects hoofball teams more than those that like to play football.
The weather is just another somewhat unpredictable element to contend with though, so I'd argue it favours Everton.

If this is at Anfield, or a neutral venue with a good referee, we win nine times out of ten. The less it becomes about the football being played the more it benefits Everton. Last game at Goodison, Everton going unpunished for deliberately injuring our players, the adverse weather...the less it resembles a conventional match the more advantage they have.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #323 on: Today at 04:11:35 pm
Thanks Terry. Hopefully we'll say goodbye to Goodison in fine style. Pity about Macca being unavailable but I'm encouraged with how Szobozslai has been playing recently. Personally I hope we see an attacking trident of Cody-Diaz-Mo. Bring the battering ram on for the last 15 if the game demands it.

Meanwhile.....

"Obscure Facts about the history of the Liverpool-Everton Derby # 351". Dixie Dean was a Tory.

I recently came across copies of the Liverpool Echo for 1935. In the General Election of that year Dixie spoke from the platforms of a Tory MP in Edge Hill, Liverpool, much to the disgust of his many fans. The Liverpool Labour Party had this published in the Echo on 11 November 1935:

To us and thousands like us he will never again be Dixie Dean prince of centre forwards, but Mr W. Dean political partisan, opponent of the working class and Tory politician.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
Reply #324 on: Today at 04:12:10 pm
If it goes ahead i just hope ours have the energy left for a scrap, cause thats whats its going to be from the 1st whistle to the last. Ball will prob spend more time in the air than on the pitch.
Would be a massive 3 points to get if we can.
Just looking at arsenal, chelsea and abu next 5 games i expect 15 points each for all 3 of them
