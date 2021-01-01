« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 06:21:18 pm
Id rather play then with a full strength team in better conditions.60mph winds tomorrow and we are tired.


We will be fine.

Didnt look tired second half!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:54:44 pm »
This is going to be horrid.  If we score I hope John Heitinga jumps up and kisses the liverpool badge on his shirt just for the fume.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 07:54:44 pm
This is going to be horrid.  If we score I hope John Heitinga jumps up and kisses the liverpool badge on his shirt just for the fume.
He's gunna get abuse, regardless. You just know it. ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:49:57 pm »
Will be astonished if this goes ahead. Amber weather warnings tend to get the authorities a bit twitchy
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 06:11:37 pm
Arent we trying to keep those weeks free for some much needed rest. Ideally avoid any replays postponements so we can gain max benefit

I just think we look jaded last night
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:00:30 pm »
I think a break would be ideal now, we did look jaded, especially first half..subs made the difference.
Lets seewe should get more info tomorrow if there is any chance of a postponement .
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:03:12 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Yesterday at 08:49:57 pm
Will be astonished if this goes ahead. Amber weather warnings tend to get the authorities a bit twitchy
Amber =
There is an increased likelihood of bad weather affecting you, which could potentially disrupt your plans and possibly cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property. Amber means you need to be prepared to change your plans and protect you, your family and community from the impacts of the severe weather based on the forecast from the Met Office.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:04:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:03:12 pm
Amber =
There is an increased likelihood of bad weather affecting you, which could potentially disrupt your plans and possibly cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property. Amber means you need to be prepared to change your plans and protect you, your family and community from the impacts of the severe weather based on the forecast from the Met Office.

My prediction is our game will go ahead; it'll be an absolute bog of a game, and the weather will be the main reason.  The PL will look at our game, once complete, and then start calling the others off.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:14:00 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Terry, agree we need to win this.
Team pretty easy to pick, just need to settle into the match and impose ourselves. Weather wont help, have you seen the video of their new stadium flooding btw!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:37:55 pm »
Think well struggle again. Dont know what that means for the shoreline, but we e won two in the last 10 there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 09:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 09:37:55 pm
Think well struggle again. Dont know what that means for the shoreline, but we e won two in the last 10 there.
the floods are that bad?  :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Yesterday at 08:49:57 pm
Will be astonished if this goes ahead. Amber weather warnings tend to get the authorities a bit twitchy

Especially all that timber blowing around.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 09:37:55 pm
Think well struggle again. Dont know what that means for the shoreline, but we e won two in the last 10 there.

Alrite Sean Connery, calm down with the pessimism.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 09:48:23 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Yesterday at 08:49:57 pm
Will be astonished if this goes ahead. Amber weather warnings tend to get the authorities a bit twitchy
Dont say that. A reschedule would likely be under the lights. 12.30 tends to mean a more sedate crowd.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 09:56:22 pm »
Last night was a reality check for what happens if we don't start with the right attitude and intensity.   Expect us to come out with a different approach on Saturday.   We will win this one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 09:57:05 pm »
If it is rescheduled that might help us, as we have a lot of injuries and the Newcastle game looked like a few were out on their feet. Then again, if it is rescheduled, we will likely have a lot of games to play then too, so I see the sense in getting it done if we can.

Like everyone else I'm a bit nervous about this one. We are a level or two better than them, but it remains to be seen if we will be allowed to show it. They have hovered near the bottom for years now, but they always raise their game in the derby. Add to that we are top of the league so they will have more incentive. Add to that we have injuries piling up, and Mac's suspension too, so they will sense their chance. Add to that it's the last derby at Goodison so they will play like a team possessed. Add to that the regular uneven officiating we get.

There are lots of reasons for us to be a bit more concerned than we normally might.

Still, sod it. 3-1 win to the red men. Mo. Nunez. Van Dijk header. Calvert Lewin for them, as he tries to catch the eye of someone for a January move.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:06:29 pm »
Thanks for the OP Terry.

The games keep coming thick and fast and we face another tough match. Everton will be up for it and will press us hard. Theyll fight for every ball.

Well need to match their intensity and win the 50/50 battles. The Newcastle match showed what happens when our form dips a bit. All matches will be tough and so we need to be at our best. Staying ahead of a pack is always hard as collectively the pack tends to win so any slip gets punished.

Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz and Tent made a big difference when they came on. We turned the match around and should have won. A poor mistake and a bit of a lucky finish undid the hard work.

Everton will target Salah as he could destroy them but he is well capable of hurting them.

We have the better players and we should win but its never easy there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:21:19 pm »
The risk is that the wind causes damage, such as tiles flying off buildings etc.danger for fans as they make their way to the ground. If it stays Amber, has to be called off?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:21:19 pm
The risk is that the wind causes damage, such as tiles flying off buildings etc.danger for fans as they make their way to the ground. If it stays Amber, has to be called off?
good point.  some of those poor kids might never be seen again in that wind.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 11:04:38 pm »
Rumour is that this might get called off with the weather
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 11:32:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:22:11 pm
good point.  some of those poor kids might never be seen again in that wind.
Attach a string and make them into a kite
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:12:59 am »
Got the feeling the game will be called off, safety of the fans is important
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:39:52 am »
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:39:52 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:12:59 am
Got the feeling the game will be called off, safety of the fans is important

Do workers also not go to work in these conditions?  Would seem a bit odd to cancel a football match because of a stiff breeze when everyone else keeps going about their day.

I can recall games going ahead where the football is hard to place at set pieces, with it constantly being moved off its position.  But players manage and the game is played.

In terms of getting a result though, it will impact on our chances of winning so I can see why people would want it cancelled, but I see little chance that happens.  You need a snowstorm or something that makes it really dangerous for people travelling to the match.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:52:54 am »
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:52:54 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 04:39:52 am
Do workers also not go to work in these conditions?  Would seem a bit odd to cancel a football match because of a stiff breeze when everyone else keeps going about their day.

I can recall games going ahead where the football is hard to place at set pieces, with it constantly being moved off its position.  But players manage and the game is played.

In terms of getting a result though, it will impact on our chances of winning so I can see why people would want it cancelled, but I see little chance that happens.  You need a snowstorm or something that makes it really dangerous for people travelling to the match.

It is a bit more than a stiff breeze though. The wind is supposed to be gusts of 70 mph by midday Saturday. Combine that with the boos coming from the Gwladys street and that is enough to turn a fastly thrown toddler into a Martian.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:16:20 am »
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:16:20 am »
Yeah if its not called off Id be shocked. Sustained gusts ofn70mph. No chance this goes ahead in my opinion . if it does I expect us to bounce back. I say bounce back as if we lost weirdly . Theyd be bang up for it but too emotional and we batter them I reckon. 0-3
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:19:12 am »
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:19:12 am »
Get our passing game going and get these yard dog grocks chasing shadows.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:41:37 am »
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:41:37 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:52:54 am
It is a bit more than a stiff breeze though. The wind is supposed to be gusts of 70 mph by midday Saturday. Combine that with the boos coming from the Gwladys street and that is enough to turn a fastly thrown toddler into a Martian.

Ok, if it's 70mph (~110 km/h) then sure, I was only seeing 40 - 60km/h.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:15:21 am »
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:15:21 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:21:19 pm
The risk is that the wind causes damage, such as tiles flying off buildings etc.danger for fans as they make their way to the ground. If it stays Amber, has to be called off?

Bournemouth away in the Carling Cup last season went ahead.

Weather was equally as bad.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:15:24 am »
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:15:24 am »
Quote from: Roady on Today at 07:16:20 am
Yeah if its not called off Id be shocked. Sustained gusts ofn70mph. No chance this goes ahead in my opinion . if it does I expect us to bounce back. I say bounce back as if we lost weirdly . Theyd be bang up for it but too emotional and we batter them I reckon. 0-3

That's strong enough to blow the curtains open.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:16:47 am »
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:16:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:15:24 am
That's strong enough to blow the curtains open.
It's strong enough to blow someone off a bicycle.  A football game should not be played in those conditions.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #150 on: Today at 08:18:57 am »
« Reply #150 on: Today at 08:18:57 am »
Can't see the match going ahead. Forecast is brutal
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:20:06 am »
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:20:06 am »
Playing the game this Saturday at 1230pm (ignoring the weather) is just about the best scheduling we could hope for. We know all grounds are quieter for 1230s (even Boodison), and this is a rare week when their schedule was as hectic as ours. We also managed our players minutes on Wed night just about as well as we could hope for (none of TAA, Gomez, Gravenberch, Szoboslai, Diaz or Gakpo played 90), and our following game against Girona is one of the least important of the season at this point.

Postponing would be terrible for us IMO.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:23:25 am »
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:23:25 am »
everyones gone soft. should be on.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #153 on: Today at 08:28:45 am »
« Reply #153 on: Today at 08:28:45 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:15:21 am
Bournemouth away in the Carling Cup last season went ahead.

Weather was equally as bad.

Not entirely sure this is true. Whilst Bournemouth was bad, this is a bit different. Tomorrow looks like exceptional gusts from an unusual direction (NW as opposed to the usual SW) and the duration is essentially all day which is quite rare. Latest weather modelling has max gusts of up to 96mph in the Irish Sea albeit a bit further south. Be surprised if it isnt off.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL, Everton v Liverpool, Goodison Park, Saturday 12:30, Dec 7th
« Reply #154 on: Today at 08:30:30 am »
« Reply #154 on: Today at 08:30:30 am »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 08:28:45 am
Not entirely sure this is true. Whilst Bournemouth was bad, this is a bit different. Tomorrow looks like exceptional gusts from an unusual direction (NW as opposed to the usual SW) and the duration is essentially all day which is quite rare. Latest weather modelling has max gusts of up to 96mph in the Irish Sea albeit a bit further south. Be surprised if it isnt off.

The wind is up to 60mph.

Where are people getting the 70mph from ?
