If it is rescheduled that might help us, as we have a lot of injuries and the Newcastle game looked like a few were out on their feet. Then again, if it is rescheduled, we will likely have a lot of games to play then too, so I see the sense in getting it done if we can.



Like everyone else I'm a bit nervous about this one. We are a level or two better than them, but it remains to be seen if we will be allowed to show it. They have hovered near the bottom for years now, but they always raise their game in the derby. Add to that we are top of the league so they will have more incentive. Add to that we have injuries piling up, and Mac's suspension too, so they will sense their chance. Add to that it's the last derby at Goodison so they will play like a team possessed. Add to that the regular uneven officiating we get.



There are lots of reasons for us to be a bit more concerned than we normally might.



Still, sod it. 3-1 win to the red men. Mo. Nunez. Van Dijk header. Calvert Lewin for them, as he tries to catch the eye of someone for a January move.



