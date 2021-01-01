Strangely excited for this one even though I usually dread derbies. It has a touch of the United game earlier in the season for me but with a bit less pressure on given our lead. That match was clearly a bit of a marker for us in that dropping points would probably have signalled we might struggle to win other big games, but you think about how many times we haven't won at Old Trafford and Goodison and still got great tallies. I think this one is the same, the disaster scenario this weekend would still have us four clear, I hope and think it doesn't come to that, and a win would cap off a great week.



Kelleher

Trent Gomez VVD Robbo

Gravenberch

Jones Szoboszlai

Salah Diaz Gakpo



I think the changes should give us a lot more energy, and hopefully quality too. If Trent/Salah play like they did in that second half last night then best of luck to Everton. I'm 100% sure we'll defend better and you have to remember Everton don't have anywhere near the same individual quality as Newcastle. Scoring the first goal might be the hardest but I think we'll find a way through in the end. COME ON REDMEN!!!!!!



Edit: Wouldn't really have a problem with Endo playing, Gravenberch looked off the pace last night but I think better to start him then have Endo see it out. We've got a couple of chances to rest players in two of the next three matches after this so starters just have to give it everything here then should get a bit of rest.