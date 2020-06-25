Ive felt flat today. The sheer positivity around the team had been so heightened that a draw in such circumstances feels like a kick in the guts. In the cold light of day I hope we can chill out a little bit and consider the result fair but also not a disaster by any means. Probably too much chat about the keeper in the context of the his season but you only have to look back at the level of chat after Forest to gauge how well were coping with setbacks.



Win on Saturday is all that matters today. Yesterday is done. Wash it out of your skin. Top by 7.



It's the manner of the draw I think, rather than the result.If we were 3-2 down and snatched a draw, or if they scored their third earlier in the game, then the result doesn't pack such a weighty punch to the gut. But conceding late isn't what we do - it's usually been us snatching last gasp winners or equalisers in recent years. But we haven't conceded a PL goal in the last 15 minutes in any game this season before last night - so it felt like a shock because it was so unexpected.But the fact that it was a very rare Kelleher error should gives us comfort that it has nothing to do with an inability to see out games, or us losing any control. It was a 1 in a 1000 situation where the free kick is overhit, the flight of the ball looks like it's going out, Kelleher leaves it, Trent leaves his man, and then they score from an impossible angle.It was a freak anomoly and we'll never concede another goal like that this season (if ever). If we'd been carved open, out fought, or out passed, then there might be cause for concern. But those are the sorts of goals you want to concede if you're going to concede at all, because nothing whatsover about it shows that we have anything to worry about. Trent will follow his marker next time, Kelleher will punch it clear next time, and the opposition certainly won't score another a goal like that against us. Arne will make sure of it.A draw away against a lively Newcastle side isn't cause for alarm, and certainly doesn't merit some of the kneejerk reactionary bollocks from some of the bedwetters on this site.