OK. Last night, we were a bit shit - In comparison to what has gone before.



And that's the important bit for me.



The expectation has been set so high since the start of the season, that a draw away at Newcastle is now seen by some (many?) as an opportunity to hammer home how bad certain players/the team/the squad/FSG* are (* Delete as appropriate for the poster's agenda)



The facts (as I see them) are:

We played poorly

The boys looked low on energy (especially in the first half)

Yes, Caoimhin made a mistake at the end



However:

The error didn't cost us the game. The fact that we gave them too many attacking opportunities did.

We had WAY more than enough chances to have buried that game.

Mo stepped up for us yet again.

Despite playing so poorly, we still got a point out of it.

We are still 7pts clear at the top of the league.

Kelleher has proved himself to be ready to be a really good #1 somewhere / Amazing #2 for us. He has earned us far more points than he has cost us since Ali got injured, and if you think that 1 mistake changes that, just have a look down the East Lancs at Onana. He's the #1 keeper for Untied, and you can almost guarantee a mistake like that (not always punished) at least once a game.



If it turns into a habit of losing/drawing against teams that we should beat, then I might start to worry.



For now, though, I'm just enjoying the hell out of what Arne Slot has built from the solid foundation that Klopp left him.

