The ball swerved away from him. Much like VVD, i don't think he was expecting him to get the shot off so quickly.
Just a world-class strike, that's all.
You ain't saving that- not even if you're name be Álisson Ramsés Becker.
Let's just give Isak his due- come on man. Even Virgil was beaten. That's how quick he got that shot off. Everyone watching was caught off-guard. There was not a person on this planet, watching that, who could've anticipated what was gunna happen next. Only Saki knew.
If big Virg gets beaten by it, what makes people think Alison would fare any better?
Hindsight and over-analysis after the fact, when we already know what's about to happen, just does not do anyone any justice. All it says is that Virg had a lapse in concentration, Isak just shot hopefully, and Kelleher was chattin to someone on the side.
It was so fercious, Virg couldn't even move his leg quick enough to stop it- from a yard!
In my best dufus voice, cause there are still people out there who truly believe this- "Err.. but I think Alisson saves that.. end of story!"
37 league goals in 64 appearances- while being injury-prone is nothing to balk at. That's about a 9%/10% better conversion rate than Jota! So yes- that was a strike for the ages.