« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83  (Read 21561 times)

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 04:47:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:21:40 pm
Why are we talking about in a few years time? We are top now and should be looking to win the league from here.

I don't want to count my chickens and jinx anything. Jurgen has left a very good team but like Bob Paisley looking out of that little window at Melwood all those years ago, in time we can make this team even better..
Logged

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,072
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 04:49:27 pm »
We snatched a draw, from the jaws of victory.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline touchlineban

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • Nothing Personal
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 04:59:55 pm »
Twenty eight pages for a draw?.

Ten or twelve for a win?.

No point in posting.  But, where are the other twelve to eighteen pages when we win?.

Do certain sections of our "fans" come out when we draw or lose?.

Bloody hell man.

We got a point and, from what I can see, we're still top and playing some pretty good stuff.

:)
Logged
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,504
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 05:04:54 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 12:09:00 pm
Mo was unbelievable last night and Trent made some impression when he came on.

And to have to lock Caoimhe thread immediately after the game says it all. Some of our fans are the biggest knob heads you could meet. End of

Surely you mean some of the posters on here?

It was a mistake but at the time I thought the trajectory of the ball was simply taking it out into touch. Possibly not aide by the weather conditions either but it looks like well have the same on Saturday so you can guarantee plenty of falling over in dangerous positions leading to unjustified free kicks.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 05:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 04:07:47 pm
I didn't realize how such a poor team Newcastle are, we were shocking in the first half, the worst display for a long time but they were no better.


Thought this was one of Newcastles better performances this season.  Had the better of the first half and, although we were better 2nd half, Newcastle always looked dangerous going forward.

A draw was a fair result, albeit its disappointing when leading going into the final minute.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,374
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 05:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 04:49:27 pm
We snatched a draw, from the jaws of victory.

This.  That's why people feel a bit deflated (me included).
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 05:15:39 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:09:12 pm
Thought this was one of Newcastles better performances this season.  Had the better of the first half and, although we were better 2nd half, Newcastle always looked dangerous going forward.

A draw was a fair result, albeit its disappointing when leading going into the final minute.

A draw at Newcastle is a good result, especially with a sub par performance. Could have sworn that Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at the same venue, and Cheaty took just a point earlier in the season.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,776
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 05:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:01:33 pm
Ive felt flat today. The sheer positivity around the team had been so heightened that a draw in such circumstances feels like a kick in the guts.
Yep, I've felt the same mate, then making myself understand a point is decent considering we'd been a shambles in the first half.

I've viewed the recycle bin of the posts deleted since the game, fucking hell mate you'd feel even worse. I don't know what's wrong with people.
The only thing I'll say about Kelleher is chin up lad and keep up the great work.
Also, I've been more frustrated with Nunez before that game.

It's not ideal having to face the Ev at the weekend, particularly with the players absent, but fucking hell a win there would be a tonic for us all.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,736
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 05:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 05:20:28 pm
Yep, I've felt the same mate, then making myself understand a point is decent considering we'd been a shambles in the first half.

I've viewed the recycle bin of the posts deleted since the game, fucking hell mate you'd feel even worse. I don't know what's wrong with people.
The only thing I'll say about Kelleher is chin up lad and keep up the great work.
Also, I've been more frustrated with Nunez before that game.

It's not ideal having to face the Ev at the weekend, particularly with the players absent, but fucking hell a win there would be a tonic for us all.

We still created chances in first half.

And Kelleher kept us in it at 1-0.

The timing of their equaliser makes it feel worse.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • YNWA
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 06:00:05 pm »
Shows how far we've come when you're gutted at drawing a game!

Shame the way we drew but Kelleher gets at least a few of those for all the efforts hes saved / made up for!

We looked a bit leggy until we made the changes second half.  Salah really is something else as well.  Thought Trent was boss when he came on too.

Main thing I'm sick of is all the knee jerking from the media.  The title seems to be won and lost every week and so many people buying into the hype. 
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,887
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 06:06:55 pm »
Quote from: touchlineban on Today at 04:59:55 pm
Twenty eight pages for a draw?.

Ten or twelve for a win?.

No point in posting.  But, where are the other twelve to eighteen pages when we win?.

Do certain sections of our "fans" come out when we draw or lose?.

Bloody hell man.

We got a point and, from what I can see, we're still top and playing some pretty good stuff.

:)


New here?
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 06:15:04 pm »
OK.  Last night, we were a bit shit - In comparison to what has gone before.

And that's the important bit for me.

The expectation has been set so high since the start of the season, that a draw away at Newcastle is now seen by some (many?) as an opportunity to hammer home how bad certain players/the team/the squad/FSG* are (* Delete as appropriate for the poster's agenda)

The facts (as I see them) are:
We played poorly
The boys looked low on energy (especially in the first half)
Yes, Caoimhin made a mistake at the end

However:
The error didn't cost us the game.  The fact that we gave them too many attacking opportunities did.
We had WAY more than enough chances to have buried that game.
Mo stepped up for us yet again.
Despite playing so poorly, we still got a point out of it.
We are still 7pts clear at the top of the league.
Kelleher has proved himself to be ready to be a really good #1 somewhere / Amazing #2 for us.  He has earned us far more points than he has cost us since Ali got injured, and if you think that 1 mistake changes that, just have a look down the East Lancs at Onana.  He's the #1 keeper for Untied, and you can almost guarantee a mistake like that (not always punished) at least once a game.

If it turns into a habit of losing/drawing against teams that we should beat, then I might start to worry.

For now, though, I'm just enjoying the hell out of what Arne Slot has built from the solid foundation that Klopp left him.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 06:17:18 pm »
Got to admit when the cross came in I shouted for Caoimhe to leave it.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,786
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 06:22:02 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:17:18 pm
Got to admit when the cross came in I shouted for Caoimhe to leave it.
Hell never leave another cross in his life :)

In all seriousness I hope it doesnt dent his confidence at all as hes been brilliant while Alissons been out
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,233
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 06:38:52 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:17:18 pm
Got to admit when the cross came in I shouted for Caoimhe to leave it.

So it's your fault then
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 06:42:30 pm »
Quote from: petercormack on Yesterday at 09:30:58 pm
Can't win them all. Was a fair result in the end. There'll be things Slot has learned about the team and things he will be able to put right. There'll be individuals who will also learn. As long as they use that draw to good effect, then it could be a blessing in disguise.

Sage comment.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 06:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 04:49:27 pm
We snatched a draw, from the jaws of victory.

Having snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat, twice.
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,820
  • id rather be fishing
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 06:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:18:44 pm
I thought he could have done better for all three goals. The thing is though Kelleher is still a pretty inexperienced keeper at this level. Hopefully he learns from it and kicks on.
go on then, ill bite.. what could he have done different in regards to Isaks thunderbolt 1st? i dont think 3 keepers on the line where stopping that
Logged
JFT 96

Offline medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
  • Garrincha
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 06:54:04 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:17:18 pm
Got to admit when the cross came in I shouted for Caoimhe to leave it.

How do you sleep at night?
Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,848
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 06:58:18 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:17:18 pm
Got to admit when the cross came in I shouted for Caoimhe to leave it.
Now we know who to ban from watching the game...
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,817
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 07:21:58 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 06:51:44 pm
go on then, ill bite.. what could he have done different in regards to Isaks thunderbolt 1st? i dont think 3 keepers on the line where stopping that

His footwork is poor, as the shot comes in he is very flat-footed.

kel" border="0


Then there is no spring from his left foot and he ends up making himself smaller.

kel2" border="0

Whether he saved it or not he should have deffo got closer to it.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 07:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:21:58 pm
His footwork is poor, as the shot comes in he is very flat-footed.

kel" border="0


Then there is no spring from his left foot and he ends up making himself smaller.

kel2" border="0

Whether he saved it or not he should have deffo got closer to it.
Why is it hard to say "fair play" at times and why must excuses always be made?

It was a great strike. That's the end of it.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,887
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 07:26:28 pm »
70mph rocket, out of nothing.  Hell of a strike.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 07:26:36 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:17:18 pm
Got to admit when the cross came in I shouted for Caoimhe to leave it.

Thought he was going to comfortably pluck it out of the air. Obviously a misjudgement and unlucky with it being turned in from an acute angle for the goal.  Think the toon player was just attempting to get contact to keep the ball live and lucked out.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,753
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 07:28:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:25:29 pm
Why is it hard to say "fair play" at times and why must excuses always be made?
Al is talking about potential improvements in Kelleher's game, and I actually agree with his points. I thought the same when I saw the replay during the game. He explicitely mentioned that it was inconclusive whether Kelleher would have saved the shot or not. Why do you find that wrong? 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,160
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 07:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 04:49:27 pm
We snatched a draw, from the jaws of victory.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:11:35 pm
This.  That's why people feel a bit deflated (me included).
Newcastle snatched a draw from certain defeat.
We weren't playing against some raggedy-ass outfit from the lower midlands.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:00 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 07:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:21:58 pm
His footwork is poor, as the shot comes in he is very flat-footed.

kel" border="0


Then there is no spring from his left foot and he ends up making himself smaller.

kel2" border="0

Whether he saved it or not he should have deffo got closer to it.

The ball swerved away from him. Much like VVD, i don't think he was expecting him to get the shot off so quickly.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 07:32:58 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:28:42 pm
Al is talking about potential improvements in Kelleher's game, and I actually agree with his points. I thought the same when I saw the replay during the game. He explicitely mentioned that it was inconclusive whether Kelleher would have saved the shot or not. Why do you find that wrong?
Because of the speed of the ball as I pointed in the previous post. I think it's easy to criticise using images.

What's ignored is the fact that Isak changed the angle quickly by going from left to right and firing a bullet. Kelleher had to both adjust his positioning quickly and react to a shot that fast.

I just think criticism of his goalkeeping there is unfair. Like I said, it's great play and sometimes we can acknowledge it.
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,292
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 07:33:47 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:30:04 pm
The ball swerved away from him. Much like VVD, i don't think he was expecting him to get the shot off so quickly.

Yeah if Mo scored that we all say what a screamer it was and dont en consider what their keeper did. The only time I remember the oppo keeper on our goals is Pickford (lolz) and Given for that free kick Gerrard smashed in at SJP when he charged off his line for some reason.

But agree with the sentiment - just (through gritted teeth) applaud the goal. The jammy bastard. Was Yeboah-esque in its power.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,160
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 07:36:18 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:30:04 pm
The ball swerved away from him. Much like VVD, i don't think he was expecting him to get the shot off so quickly.
Just a world-class strike, that's all.
You ain't saving that- not even if you're name be Álisson Ramsés Becker.

Let's just give Isak his due- come on man. Even Virgil was beaten. That's how quick he got that shot off. Everyone watching was caught off-guard. There was not a person on this planet, watching that, who could've anticipated what was gunna happen next. Only Saki knew.
If big Virg gets beaten by it, what makes people think Alison would fare any better?

Hindsight and over-analysis after the fact, when we already know what's about to happen, just does not do anyone any justice. All it says is that Virg had a lapse in concentration, Isak just shot hopefully, and Kelleher was chattin to someone on the side.
It was so fercious, Virg couldn't even move his leg quick enough to stop it- from a yard!

In my best dufus voice, cause there are still people out there who truly believe this- "Err.. but I think Alisson saves that.. end of story!"
37 league goals in 64 appearances- while being injury-prone is nothing to balk at. That's about a 9%/10% better conversion rate than Jota! So yes- that was a strike for the ages.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:51:03 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,753
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 07:40:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:32:58 pm
Because of the speed of the ball as I pointed in the previous post. I think it's easy to criticise using images.

What's ignored is the fact that Isak changed the angle quickly by going from left to right and firing a bullet. Kelleher had to both adjust his positioning quickly and react to a shot that fast.

I just think criticism of his goalkeeping there is unfair. Like I said, it's great play and sometimes we can acknowledge it.
Take the criticism out of the equation; that's not the goal. He could be criticized for the 3rd goal, but not much for this.

I agree with your points, they have a high effect on the outcome, but that really doesn't change what Al said - Kelleher could have been closer to the ball. If he did that, he probably wouldn't have been able to save it (my perception anyway). But the game is played with small margins, and there would be these cases in the future where Kelleher woud be able to save a similar shot being a bit closer to the ball. That's all I'm trying to say.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 07:45:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:40:48 pm
Take the criticism out of the equation; that's not the goal. He could be criticized for the 3rd goal, but not much for this.

I agree with your points, they have a high effect on the outcome, but that really doesn't change what Al said - Kelleher could have been closer to the ball. If he did that, he probably wouldn't have been able to save it (my perception anyway). But the game is played with small margins, and there would be these cases in the future where Kelleher woud be able to save a similar shot being a bit closer to the ball. That's all I'm trying to say.
👍
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,640
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 07:46:57 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 07:26:28 pm
70mph rocket, out of nothing.  Hell of a strike.

It swerves in the air as well, worldie that.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,160
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 07:52:53 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:46:57 pm
It swerves in the air as well, worldie that.
Indeed. As I said above- a strike for the ages.
Never really seen anything like it. I might've, but I don't remember.

I'll still be thinking about it in 20 years and telling my grandkids about that one time a guy playing for Newcastle scored a true thunderc*nt of a goal against us.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online howes hound

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • underdearm
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 07:56:50 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:36:18 pm
Just a world-class strike, that's all.
You ain't saving that- not even if you're name be Álisson Ramsés Becker.


Agreed. Watching it live I was floored when he netted it. Looked far from set-up, Virgil was right there, I was expecting a couple more touches before he tried for goal or passed it off. As for their third goal, in the context of that phase of the game with Liverpool looking to contain Newcastle and run out the clock, my guess is Kelleher wanted it out of play so he could burn at least 90 seconds on a goal kick. You could run that play two dozen times more and I'd bet against Schar making contact with the ball, let alone guiding it into the net. A total fluke.
Logged
"Ders fuck'n arms goin in, ders fuck'n legs goin in, ders de 'ole fuck'n yuman fuck'n body goin in."  - expression of admiration from kopite behind me, Leeds v. L'pool, late '60s.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,160
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:40:48 pm
Take the criticism out of the equation; that's not the goal. He could be criticized for the 3rd goal, but not much for this.

I agree with your points, they have a high effect on the outcome, but that really doesn't change what Al said - Kelleher could have been closer to the ball. If he did that, he probably wouldn't have been able to save it (my perception anyway). But the game is played with small margins, and there would be these cases in the future where Kelleher woud be able to save a similar shot being a bit closer to the ball. That's all I'm trying to say.
That run outside the box to block what was prolly going to be a goal, was just.. like the Isak-goal... I've not seen that yet. If I did, I would've remembered.
Those ALWAYS end up bad for the goalie, but not last night. Alisson doesn't do the same. I dunno what he'll do- since he is the world's nr.1, but he won't do the same. That is entirely off-the-cuff, instinct.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,817
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 08:01:44 pm »
Kelleher is brilliant at 1v1's but he does end up flat-footed too often when he sets himself.

This is the 2nd goal.

kel3" border="0

That isn't a great body position to react from. It makes it very hard for him to get small steps in and makes it harder to get his feet out the way to get down to a shot.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,577
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 08:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:01:44 pm
Kelleher is brilliant at 1v1's but he does end up flat-footed too often when he sets himself.

This is the 2nd goal.

kel3" border="0

That isn't a great body position to react from. It makes it very hard for him to get small steps in and makes it harder to get his feet out the way to get down to a shot.

I'd be more inclined to highlight the poor defending that allowed Gordon to get the shot off but that's not to say Caoimh couldn't have done better. Analysis of his goal keeping is more subjective than the initial defending, which was clearly lacklustre.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 