« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83  (Read 20949 times)

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 04:47:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:21:40 pm
Why are we talking about in a few years time? We are top now and should be looking to win the league from here.

I don't want to count my chickens and jinx anything. Jurgen has left a very good team but like Bob Paisley looking out of that little window at Melwood all those years ago, in time we can make this team even better..
Logged

Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,072
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 04:49:27 pm »
We snatched a draw, from the jaws of victory.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline touchlineban

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • Nothing Personal
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 04:59:55 pm »
Twenty eight pages for a draw?.

Ten or twelve for a win?.

No point in posting.  But, where are the other twelve to eighteen pages when we win?.

Do certain sections of our "fans" come out when we draw or lose?.

Bloody hell man.

We got a point and, from what I can see, we're still top and playing some pretty good stuff.

:)
Logged
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,504
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 05:04:54 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 12:09:00 pm
Mo was unbelievable last night and Trent made some impression when he came on.

And to have to lock Caoimhe thread immediately after the game says it all. Some of our fans are the biggest knob heads you could meet. End of

Surely you mean some of the posters on here?

It was a mistake but at the time I thought the trajectory of the ball was simply taking it out into touch. Possibly not aide by the weather conditions either but it looks like well have the same on Saturday so you can guarantee plenty of falling over in dangerous positions leading to unjustified free kicks.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 05:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 04:07:47 pm
I didn't realize how such a poor team Newcastle are, we were shocking in the first half, the worst display for a long time but they were no better.


Thought this was one of Newcastles better performances this season.  Had the better of the first half and, although we were better 2nd half, Newcastle always looked dangerous going forward.

A draw was a fair result, albeit its disappointing when leading going into the final minute.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,374
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 05:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 04:49:27 pm
We snatched a draw, from the jaws of victory.

This.  That's why people feel a bit deflated (me included).
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 05:15:39 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:09:12 pm
Thought this was one of Newcastles better performances this season.  Had the better of the first half and, although we were better 2nd half, Newcastle always looked dangerous going forward.

A draw was a fair result, albeit its disappointing when leading going into the final minute.

A draw at Newcastle is a good result, especially with a sub par performance. Could have sworn that Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at the same venue, and Cheaty took just a point earlier in the season.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,775
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 05:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:01:33 pm
Ive felt flat today. The sheer positivity around the team had been so heightened that a draw in such circumstances feels like a kick in the guts.
Yep, I've felt the same mate, then making myself understand a point is decent considering we'd been a shambles in the first half.

I've viewed the recycle bin of the posts deleted since the game, fucking hell mate you'd feel even worse. I don't know what's wrong with people.
The only thing I'll say about Kelleher is chin up lad and keep up the great work.
Also, I've been more frustrated with Nunez before that game.

It's not ideal having to face the Ev at the weekend, particularly with the players absent, but fucking hell a win there would be a tonic for us all.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,733
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 05:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 05:20:28 pm
Yep, I've felt the same mate, then making myself understand a point is decent considering we'd been a shambles in the first half.

I've viewed the recycle bin of the posts deleted since the game, fucking hell mate you'd feel even worse. I don't know what's wrong with people.
The only thing I'll say about Kelleher is chin up lad and keep up the great work.
Also, I've been more frustrated with Nunez before that game.

It's not ideal having to face the Ev at the weekend, particularly with the players absent, but fucking hell a win there would be a tonic for us all.

We still created chances in first half.

And Kelleher kept us in it at 1-0.

The timing of their equaliser makes it feel worse.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline peelyon

  • strangefruit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • YNWA
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 06:00:05 pm »
Shows how far we've come when you're gutted at drawing a game!

Shame the way we drew but Kelleher gets at least a few of those for all the efforts hes saved / made up for!

We looked a bit leggy until we made the changes second half.  Salah really is something else as well.  Thought Trent was boss when he came on too.

Main thing I'm sick of is all the knee jerking from the media.  The title seems to be won and lost every week and so many people buying into the hype. 
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,881
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 06:06:55 pm »
Quote from: touchlineban on Today at 04:59:55 pm
Twenty eight pages for a draw?.

Ten or twelve for a win?.

No point in posting.  But, where are the other twelve to eighteen pages when we win?.

Do certain sections of our "fans" come out when we draw or lose?.

Bloody hell man.

We got a point and, from what I can see, we're still top and playing some pretty good stuff.

:)


New here?
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 06:15:04 pm »
OK.  Last night, we were a bit shit - In comparison to what has gone before.

And that's the important bit for me.

The expectation has been set so high since the start of the season, that a draw away at Newcastle is now seen by some (many?) as an opportunity to hammer home how bad certain players/the team/the squad/FSG* are (* Delete as appropriate for the poster's agenda)

The facts (as I see them) are:
We played poorly
The boys looked low on energy (especially in the first half)
Yes, Caoimhin made a mistake at the end

However:
The error didn't cost us the game.  The fact that we gave them too many attacking opportunities did.
We had WAY more than enough chances to have buried that game.
Mo stepped up for us yet again.
Despite playing so poorly, we still got a point out of it.
We are still 7pts clear at the top of the league.
Kelleher has proved himself to be ready to be a really good #1 somewhere / Amazing #2 for us.  He has earned us far more points than he has cost us since Ali got injured, and if you think that 1 mistake changes that, just have a look down the East Lancs at Onana.  He's the #1 keeper for Untied, and you can almost guarantee a mistake like that (not always punished) at least once a game.

If it turns into a habit of losing/drawing against teams that we should beat, then I might start to worry.

For now, though, I'm just enjoying the hell out of what Arne Slot has built from the solid foundation that Klopp left him.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 06:17:18 pm »
Got to admit when the cross came in I shouted for Caoimhe to leave it.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,786
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 06:22:02 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:17:18 pm
Got to admit when the cross came in I shouted for Caoimhe to leave it.
Hell never leave another cross in his life :)

In all seriousness I hope it doesnt dent his confidence at all as hes been brilliant while Alissons been out
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,233
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 06:38:52 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:17:18 pm
Got to admit when the cross came in I shouted for Caoimhe to leave it.

So it's your fault then
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 06:42:30 pm »
Quote from: petercormack on Yesterday at 09:30:58 pm
Can't win them all. Was a fair result in the end. There'll be things Slot has learned about the team and things he will be able to put right. There'll be individuals who will also learn. As long as they use that draw to good effect, then it could be a blessing in disguise.

Sage comment.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 06:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 04:49:27 pm
We snatched a draw, from the jaws of victory.

Having snatched a draw from the jaws of defeat, twice.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 