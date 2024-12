Mo was unbelievable last night and Trent made some impression when he came on.



And to have to lock Caoimhe thread immediately after the game says it all. Some of our fans are the biggest knob heads you could meet. End of



Surely you mean some of the posters on here?It was a mistake but at the time I thought the trajectory of the ball was simply taking it out into touch. Possibly not aide by the weather conditions either but it looks like we’ll have the same on Saturday so you can guarantee plenty of falling over in dangerous positions leading to unjustified free kicks.