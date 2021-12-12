« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83  (Read 17302 times)

Online koptommy93

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:18:01 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:22 am
They wont change their tactics though.

They will sit deep and go long. Hopefully we have a strong ref.
They will have more in the tank given how easy their game was compared to ours
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:19:12 am »
It just looked like a game too far after a tough week. Hopefully they can all recover for Saturday and we can get back on track again. Hard to take at the time, but it's a point more than Arsenal got up there.
Online Kelvinlfc

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 09:19:42 am »
Gravenberch looked fucked last night, needs to be on ice till Saturday then rested all of next week.

Nunez - love the lad his work rate is insane but I just don't think he's good enough. Loses the ball needlessly, doesn't know the offside rule and gives away stupid fouls.

Gomez - inconsistency has always been his problem, plays a blinder against City then has a shit show last night. (Wasn't really helped by Quansah who Gordon had on toast all of the first half)

Kelleher - yeah stupid mistake at the end, but if he doesn't save the one on one to keep us only 1-0 down who knows how that game would've ended
Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:22:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:22 am
They wont change their tactics though.

They will sit deep and go long. Hopefully we have a strong ref.

We don't. It's Michael Oliver. Chief of the David Coote fanclub. I expect nothing other than another horrendous performance from him and a couple of injuries to our players.
Online stewy17

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:24:14 am »
Before the Madrid game I would have taken a point at Newcastle.

At 2-1 last night Id have bitten your hand off for a point.

At 3-3 I was sick as a dog because we shouldve closed the game out.

Right now Im feeling it was points dropped because of where we were and how other results went but in the cold light of day its no disgrace. Lets not forget how other teams have done against them. Slot and the team wont be overly arsed and if anything itll motivate them to pile into the blueshite on Saturday.

Evertons result last night is absolutely irrelevant. Theyre shite and were the best team in Europe. Hopefully Trent can start.

Online crewlove

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:25:05 am »
I was wondering what was the foul on Isak that Newcastle's fans have been moaning whole morning. Turns out it is about Quansah's tackle in the box with a very visible contact on a ball.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:25:36 am »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 08:46:44 am
It's all about perception, isn't it. If we were 3-2 down then got an equalizer at the death we'd be bouncing today. It happened the other way around, so we feel deflated. The result, however, is still the same.

Bottom line is we didn't play particularly well in a tough away game after two draining games against top sides. We didn't lose the game and we're still in a good position.
Indeed! I would have taken a point at most stages of this game barring the last few minutes and of course how they got their equaliser really hurts; I've no idea why he left that!
Yet, IF we can grind our way to a win against the Bitters, it will have been objectively a fantastic fortnight results wise.
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:25:36 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:07:00 am
Everton pissing their game doesn't help either.
To be honest, I prefer it when they're a bit cocky and we have something to prove. We owe them one for last season.
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:25:38 am »
Looked like a team that had played Real Madrid and city back to back. Got away with it first half but a point we will take. As soon as I saw Nunez starting up front I knew we would be in trouble. Is he good enough for a title winning team. I dont think so.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:25:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:50 am
Joelinton, Tonali and Guimaraes is a pretty difficult midfield to face and if you throw in Isak then thats a threat. It was a tough game and a point is fine. I don't take one before the game but after the fact its totally ok.

Especially one of them never gets booked for persistant fouling
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 09:27:07 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:25:58 am
Especially one of them never gets booked for persistant fouling

Joelinton must have something on refs, he gets away with this every game not even us. Nothing for when he smashed into the back of Szobo down by the corner flag, I'm really happy we didn't pick up any injuries they are a dirty team.
Online KalantaScouser

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 09:27:58 am »
Don't think we'll know how good a point that is until we've played the next few. Coming from behind like that showed great mentality, and throwing it away like that is always going to sting badly. But if we can win the next few it looks a lot better.
Online Nick110581

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 09:28:53 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:27:07 am
Joelinton must have something on refs, he gets away with this every game not even us. Nothing for when he smashed into the back of Szobo down by the corner flag, I'm really happy we didn't pick up any injuries they are a dirty team.

That looked a foul but wasnt shown again.

The foul for the free kick that led to the equaliser also looked a dive.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 09:29:49 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:22 am
They wont change their tactics though.

They will sit deep and go long. Hopefully we have a strong ref.
Which isn't too bad as they don't carry the same threat im terms of pace as Newcastle do. They don't have Isak and Gordon, that's for sure.
Can't stress how much that extra day helped Newcastle especially as they didn't have a CL game. Everton won't quite have that advantage anymore so its just about how we can setup in midfield.

Problem with Darwin is he isn't contributing as a forward at the moment. Last season he was creating a lot for himself and others, scoring quite a few even if he was missing big chances. That has dropped massively and now he isn't putting away any chances. Diaz has produced better CF performances even if he doesn't quite suit it.

As much as we've wanted him to suceed, Darwin is now 5th choice out of 5, and it's not sustainable if he doesn't fit our play and can't adapt. That is for another time though.
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 09:29:55 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:25:36 am
Indeed! I would have taken a point at most stages of this game barring the last few minutes and of course how they got their equaliser really hurts; I've no idea why he left that!
Yet, IF we can grind our way to a win against the Bitters, it will have been objectively a fantastic fortnight results wise.
Beat the Shite and it will have been an amazing run of results for us. The fixture list looked horrendous, but we've done better than most of us would have expected from such a run of games.
Online thaddeus

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 09:33:52 am »
It's a good point but frustrating to have let two points slip away at the end.

Newcastle are still very much a counter-attacking side which makes us a great target for them.  This season they've beaten Arsenal and Spurs and drawn with us and Man City.  They'll be nowhere near the top four but will always be a tough game for us.

By the law of averages Kelleher was sure to make a mistake eventually.  He had a similar one a few weeks ago (Villa, maybe?) but their stretching player put his shot into the side-netting.  Fine margins but Kelleher has still been fantastic for us.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 09:36:53 am »
Hah, Liverpool draw and NOW we are top of the news cycle. Marvellous.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 09:38:03 am »
A point away at St James is decent, especially considering how we played first half. The way we conceded the third goal was obviously a blow, but when all's said and done we are still 7 points ahead in the table with some tough out of the way. We have given ourselves enough of a cushion so that we can drop points like this, which was going to happen eventually.

Just don't play like we did in that first half against Everton.

Away fans sounded incredible by the way, so well in everyone who went.
