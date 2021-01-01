Alisson, Robertson, Virgil, Konate, Trent, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota, Salah.
That's it, That's our starting 11, That's our first team. That's the team that can win us the league.
When 2 or 3 of the above don't start, we can just about cover the drop off in quality. When 6 of the above don't start, away to a decent enough team, with an evening kick-off, they're always going to struggle.
It was disappointing to drop points the way we did, but not surprising with the starting 11 that was announced.
No matter what the laptops are telling Slot about the next league game, he needs to throw it in the bin. As many of the first team as possible have to start that game.