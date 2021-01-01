« previous next »
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 12:09:31 am
Im sure theres a couple, but its hardly most of the thread. Again, the majority seem delighted with the season and content with a draw tonight.

There has been some vicious comments about players from one or two though. It's not necessary when you consider where we are.
The extra day rest they had made a difference and they arent in Europe a draw after the first half performance is a good result, you take them on the chin and move on.

I do worry about Nunez though, his best generally comes in 20 min cameos.
I think at this stage Nunez is what he is. I doubt there will be any significant improvement. Perhaps at times hell score more than he does currently. But at this stage I think its difficult to be confident theres more to come.
Still doesnt excuse some of the shit he gets. Its unnecessary for someone who gives their all. Hes had a decent season so far, but its still underwhelming in terms of output.
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 06:52:15 am
I think at this stage Nunez is what he is. I doubt there will be any significant improvement. Perhaps at times hell score more than he does currently. But at this stage I think its difficult to be confident theres more to come.
Still doesnt excuse some of the shit he gets. Its unnecessary for someone who gives their all. Hes had a decent season so far, but its still underwhelming in terms of output.

Yes Id agree, Im not generally arsed about him missing chances all forwards do, Mo misses loads as well, he did first half but its the general play that Im disappointed hes not improved. He loses the ball a lot, causes moves to break down and generally does not seem suited to the ice cool controlled game Slot wants to play. He was clearly brought in to play the tennis helterskelter football of old where he could primarily play on instinct.
Or to put it bluntly, Darwin just isn't very good. Nothing abusive about admitting that. I'd be looking to move him on in summer if a replacement can be secured.
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:01:31 am
Yes Id agree, Im not generally arsed about him missing chances all forwards do, Mo misses loads as well, he did first half but its the general play that Im disappointed hes not improved. He loses the ball a lot, causes moves to break down and generally does not seem suited to the ice cool controlled game Slot wants to play. He was clearly brought in to play the tennis helterskelter football of old where he could primarily play on instinct.
This bit bugs me more than the lack of goals. I dont think he's terrible, but he's worse than our 4 other attackers.

I'm not too upset with him as a signing, because anyone can see the raw talent and the attitude. Its not a situation of "what were they thinking?"
That was a classic performance on the back of 2 huge performances in the last 7 days against City and Real. Newcastle and the fans were well up for it too Given our injury crisis we are doing amazing.

I would have taken the point if offered before, so I suppose I can't complain now. Even though it's slightly sickening to lose it like that.

If we can get the win against Everton on Saturday it would be 4 points from 2 really tricky away fixtures.

That game though, is why I feel Nunez will never be the main man up front. To win championships you will have 10 maybe 15 games like that, where it's a bit chaotic and you just need that composed quality up top to nap a goal, hold on onto the ball and sometimes make something happen when it's failing elsewhere. We're lucky we have Salah who can provide such moments at the minute but Drawin, and I do like him, will never be that player.

That ref though, my god they aren't even trying to hide it anymore now.
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 06:52:15 am
I think at this stage Nunez is what he is. I doubt there will be any significant improvement. Perhaps at times hell score more than he does currently. But at this stage I think its difficult to be confident theres more to come.
Still doesnt excuse some of the shit he gets. Its unnecessary for someone who gives their all. Hes had a decent season so far, but its still underwhelming in terms of output.

No major issue with him not scoring as many as other center forwards, but yesterday he was just dreadful.
Ah, Kelleher. Just punch or catch it. Kelleher has been magnificent in goal you'd rather he were beaten by a shot rather than making a mistake.
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:15:20 am
That was a classic performance on the back of 2 huge performances in the last 7 days against City and Real. Newcastle and the fans were well up for it too Given our injury crisis we are doing amazing.

I would have taken the point if offered before, so I suppose I can't complain now. Even though it's slightly sickening to lose it like that.

If we can get the win against Everton on Saturday it would be 4 points from 2 really tricky away fixtures.

That game though, is why I feel Nunez will never be the main man up front. To win championships you will have 10 maybe 15 games like that, where it's a bit chaotic and you just need that composed quality up top to nap a goal, hold on onto the ball and sometimes make something happen when it's failing elsewhere. We're lucky we have Salah who can provide such moments at the minute but Drawin, and I do like him, will never be that player.

That ref though, my god they aren't even trying to hide it anymore now.

What the opposition are allowed on our players compared to what we are allowed on their players is becoming ridiculous. We routinely have more possession but give away more fouls. How does that work?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:00:40 am
Can see a back 4 of:
Trent Jarrell VVD Gomez, for the derby. Robbo has played the last 3.
Possibly but Gomez went from the excellence of Sunday to a very bad game last night.
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:15:20 am
That ref though, my god they aren't even trying to hide it anymore now.

The ref did have an absolute mare. It was not the type of game where we finished with 5 yellow cards. Mac's in first half was dumb and then all the yellows given in the second half.
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 01:06:53 am
Disagree to be honest. I think Slot will see the choice to play Quansah at RB as a misstep and think he really struggled. Looked a lot more comfortable at CB. I'm not sure he is much quicker than Gomez to be honest, and although JG isn't Trent, he tends to offer a little more going forwards, than Quansah did today. It was always going to be a tough game for him, but I think the choice to play him at RB didn't help.

Agree with this.
I understand Arne has to try things with the injuries at the moment, but it blatantly didn't work. And that's not a criticism of Quansah either - I think he's been thrown in to an unfamiliar position from the start in arguably our third or fourth toughest away of the season, and it wasn't really fair to him. It's one thing to come on and see out a game we're winning 2-0 - it's another thing entirely to start there against a team pressing high like maniacs with a rabid crowd on your back.

But the bottom line is, it just didn't work either defensively or going forward, where we were blunt as hell with no support on that side for Salah.

If we need to rotate Trent over the next few weeks til Bradley is back, then I hope Gomez gets the nod.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:24:26 am
What the opposition are allowed on our players compared to what we are allowed on their players is becoming ridiculous. We routinely have more possession but give away more fouls. How does that work?

Nobody will ever be able to convince me it's not a coordinated effort from referees and officials to fuck us over. Happening far too often for it to be "just one of those things"
For me its a mixture of emotions.
Before the game, I wouldve been happy with a point.
Twice during the game I was praying for a point.
And then when we were leading with so less time, I was praying for 3 points..
And then we concede. Felt like a sucker punch in the end because because we lost 2 points with not so much time on the clock.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:26:35 am
Just watching the highlights again and fuck me Isak really does hammer that first goal in.  I don't even understand how he got so much power with that technique.  Really do feel for Kelleher on the third as well.  We all know he should have caught it but it was a pretty incredible finish from their player from such a tight angle with an outstretched foot. 

Always amazes me when lanky streaks of piss can twat it that hard. Unbelievable strike. Was it rising as it went in? Most times they fly wide or over, everyone oooooohs and you dont even think of it as being a chance. Always feel a bit hard done by when they go in against you.

What was the xG last night? Think it would have been quite even despite their early dominance. Although Nunezs miss might not even register on that because he didnt get a touch which is obviously a slight flaw!
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 07:29:50 am
Possibly but Gomez went from the excellence of Sunday to a very bad game last night.

He also had to deal with an inexperienced right back and  very little cover from midfield. Say nothing of a good attack which the whole defence had issues with not just Gomez. Had you offered me a point here I would have taken it, considering the last two tough games we've had. The lesson of this is our midfielders need to avoid early yellow cards on Saturday.
The second half was very impressive, and showed our title credentials again I feel with some of our best attacking play this season. Of course the end is disappointing but with these four games on the horizon:

Dec 7  Everton (A)
Dec 10 - Girona (A) - UCL LP6
Dec 14  Fulham (H)
Dec 18 - Southampton (A) - EFL Cup QF

a draw here is no disaster. In fact, a draw at any top half side is not something thats going to cost you the league:

The first half is a cause for concern as we were bullied in midfield really and at times couldnt get out of our half with the defence not having a pass to make. Mac and Gravy were given a torrid time, like we havent seen. The ref didnt help, but you have to credit Newcastle for their play and Howe for their setup. To be fair, we were decent in the first 20, but suffered at the end of the half.

We should be able to rotate fairly heavily against Girona and Southampton, which gives us a good chance of keeping the great form going throughout December until we get a week off post West Ham. Tottenham away will be tricky but we can give ourselves an advantage by rotating against Southampton whereas they have United on the Thursday, and with Anges shout of winning a trophy this season, I think hell go strong there, given them limited time to recover.

The Derby is massive but putting aside the baggage its a game we should win. Get it done and then rotate. We should have too much quality for them, but we cant give them hope with a repeat of our first half from last night.
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:37:35 am
Nobody will ever be able to convince me it's not a coordinated effort from referees and officials to fuck us over. Happening far too often for it to be "just one of those things"


In the first half, one of our players is bundled over near their box with nothing given. You so much as breathe on Gordon and it's a foul. And what is allowed on Salah has now become a running joke.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:43:12 am
The second half was very impressive, and showed our title credentials again I feel with some of our best attacking play this season. Of course the end is disappointing but with these four games on the horizon:

Dec 7  Everton (A)
Dec 10 - Girona (A) - UCL LP6
Dec 14  Fulham (H)
Dec 18 - Southampton (A) - EFL Cup QF

a draw here is no disaster. In fact, a draw at any top half side is not something thats going to cost you the league:

The first half is a cause for concern as we were bullied in midfield really and at times couldnt get out of our half with the defence not having a pass to make. Mac and Gravy were given a torrid time, like we havent seen. The ref didnt help, but you have to credit Newcastle for their play and Howe for their setup. To be fair, we were decent in the first 20, but suffered at the end of the half.

We should be able to rotate fairly heavily against Girona and Southampton, which gives us a good chance of keeping the great form going throughout December until we get a week off post West Ham. Tottenham away will be tricky but we can give ourselves an advantage by rotating against Southampton whereas they have United on the Thursday, and with Anges shout of winning a trophy this season, I think hell go strong there, given them limited time to recover.

The Derby is massive but putting aside the baggage its a game we should win. Get it done and then rotate. We should have too much quality for them, but we cant give them hope with a repeat of our first half from last night.

We absolutely have to. I know there is a monetary incentive for winning CL games but we have put ourselves in a great position to lose the game and still qualify we need to use this opportunity to give some players a much needed rest ahead of the Fulham game. Gravenberch looked dead on his feet and Trent has just come back from injury.
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:41:39 am
He also had to deal with an inexperienced right back and  very little cover from midfield. Say nothing of a good attack which the whole defence had issues with not just Gomez. Had you offered me a point here I would have taken it, considering the last two tough games we've had. The lesson of this is our midfielders need to avoid early yellow cards on Saturday.
I would not risk him at left or right back this weekend. It's between him & Quansah for CB for Saturday. That chance he gave to Gordon in the first half could have been huge if we had gone 2 down.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:46:43 am
We absolutely have to. I know there is a monetary incentive for winning CL games but we have put ourselves in a great position to lose the game and still qualify we need to use this opportunity to give some players a much needed rest ahead of the Fulham game. Gravenberch looked dead on his feet and Trent has just come back from injury.

That financial situation against Girona cant be dismissed. There is every chance the club would insist on us putting out a strong team because of the rewards on offer.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:34 am
That financial situation against Girona cant be dismissed. There is every chance the club would insist on us putting out a strong team because of the rewards on offer.

🤨 Are you suggesting 'the club' tell Slot who should and shouldn't play?
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:41:39 am
He also had to deal with an inexperienced right back and  very little cover from midfield. Say nothing of a good attack which the whole defence had issues with not just Gomez. Had you offered me a point here I would have taken it, considering the last two tough games we've had. The lesson of this is our midfielders need to avoid early yellow cards on Saturday.

Gomez had a poor game, one of them where he makes an early mistake and can't recover from it. Need him back to his cheaty beasting best!
Nunez is worse than he was last season. He caused issues last season for the opposition now they just stand off him knowing he'll make the wrong decision
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:34 am
That financial situation against Girona cant be dismissed. There is every chance the club would insist on us putting out a strong team because of the rewards on offer.

I know but if you can't select everyone from your squad there is no point in having them in the squad.
It was poor from Kelleher but Schär was Trent's man.. if he had just followed him in he would have atleast attempted a block/put him off, instead he tried a half hearted block of the man and let him in unmarked at the back post.

Just need to get the win against Everton in any way we can now. Our fixtures in the league look pretty decent on paper for the next few months after that and hopefully we can string together another winning run.
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 07:54:09 am
🤨 Are you suggesting 'the club' tell Slot who should and shouldn't play?

No Slot should play who he likes. But Jurgen talked once about the financial rewards of finishing top of the CL group and winning games so it is a thing.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:05 am
No Slot should play who he likes. But Jurgen talked once about the financial rewards of finishing top of the CL group and winning games so it is a thing.

Of course it's a thing, but you said the club are likely to insist we field a strong side. I don't think many others have suggested anyone outside Slot and the coaching staff influence team selection at all.
Alisson, Robertson, Virgil, Konate, Trent, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota, Salah.

That's it, That's our starting 11, That's our first team. That's the team that can win us the league.

When 2 or 3 of the above don't start, we can just about cover the drop off in quality. When 6 of the above don't start, away to a decent enough team, with an evening kick-off, they're always going to struggle.

It was disappointing to drop points the way we did, but not surprising with the starting 11 that was announced.

No matter what the laptops are telling Slot about the next league game, he needs to throw it in the bin. As many of the first team as possible have to start that game.

Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 06:44:03 am
The extra day rest they had made a difference and they arent in Europe a draw after the first half performance is a good result, you take them on the chin and move on.

I do worry about Nunez though, his best generally comes in 20 min cameos.

Yes and yes. Nunez was invisible and when he actually was visible he was very poor.

Anyway, decent result given our crazy schedule.

Hopefully Trent is fit enough for the next few games, Quansah at right back is not amazing.

Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:58:45 am
It was poor from Kelleher but Schär was Trent's man.. if he had just followed him in he would have atleast attempted a block/put him off, instead he tried a half hearted block of the man and let him in unmarked at the back post.

Just need to get the win against Everton in any way we can now. Our fixtures in the league look pretty decent on paper for the next few months after that and hopefully we can string together another winning run.

Playing devil's advocate for Trent, the cross was the perfect height for Kelleher to catch or punch and probably anticipated that Kelleher would do just that. I know strikers are optimistic and defenders are pessimistic and there therefore expect fuck ups from teammates but that is on Kelleher and no one else.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:43:12 am


Dec 7  Everton (A)
Dec 10 - Girona (A) - UCL LP6
Dec 14  Fulham (H)
Dec 18 - Southampton (A) - EFL Cup QF


I don't want to see anyone who started, or to be honest came on, last night feature in either of those cup games. Maybe Nunez aside.
