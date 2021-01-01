The second half was very impressive, and showed our title credentials again I feel with some of our best attacking play this season. Of course the end is disappointing but with these four games on the horizon:



Dec 7  Everton (A)

Dec 10 - Girona (A) - UCL LP6

Dec 14  Fulham (H)

Dec 18 - Southampton (A) - EFL Cup QF



a draw here is no disaster. In fact, a draw at any top half side is not something thats going to cost you the league:



The first half is a cause for concern as we were bullied in midfield really and at times couldnt get out of our half with the defence not having a pass to make. Mac and Gravy were given a torrid time, like we havent seen. The ref didnt help, but you have to credit Newcastle for their play and Howe for their setup. To be fair, we were decent in the first 20, but suffered at the end of the half.



We should be able to rotate fairly heavily against Girona and Southampton, which gives us a good chance of keeping the great form going throughout December until we get a week off post West Ham. Tottenham away will be tricky but we can give ourselves an advantage by rotating against Southampton whereas they have United on the Thursday, and with Anges shout of winning a trophy this season, I think hell go strong there, given them limited time to recover.



The Derby is massive but putting aside the baggage its a game we should win. Get it done and then rotate. We should have too much quality for them, but we cant give them hope with a repeat of our first half from last night.