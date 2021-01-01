A mad one. Exhilarating game. Newcastle played out of their skin last night, and we nearly stole it from them. Uncharacteristic blunder from Caoimhin at the end hands them a point... and it's still a fucking phenomenal finish from Schaer. Tonali, Guimaeres, Gordon and Isak all on absolute top form. If you were a Newcastle fan, you be asking why they only play like that one game in five or six.
Felt two things really pinch tonigh: who we were missing (Alisson, Ibou and Jota in particular) and the sheer lack of people to bring on.
But again, huge amounts of fight. Salah playing lights out. Curtis really digging in to help the team too.
Beat the blues on Saturday and you take a really look at 7/9 in the week of City (H) Newcastle (A) Everton (A) and still top of the league... take it.
Nuñez second worst game for us last night after Goodison last season. Passenger, missed from 20cm out. Worked hard but it's getting very Kuyt 2008.