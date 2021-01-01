

I think the Kelleher howler and Nunez performance are masking a greater concern, namely that this was the first time that the more controlled style weve developed under Slot was totally absent. We were definitely rattled by their press in the first half and the game descended into basketball. Now, we have better players than them so we nearly won it but Slots genius has been to almost eliminate chance from the equation. I just dont want to see games like that.



Clearly injuries were a factor and if it was just one of Gomez or Quansah playing, I suspect we would have been more solid but with the whole right side changed, we were all at sea. Nothing we can do about that as we couldnt afford to overwork Trent today. The most disappointing part for me was the midfield which for the first hour got soundly outplayed. Yes, fatigue is a factor but thats principally because Slot doesnt feel he can rotate at the 6 or 8 beyond Grav, Mac and Curtis. We havent had injuries at that position and if we do we are in trouble unless we get one in January.



Of course it feels sick to throw a win away like that but we didnt really deserve a win for that performance. Hopefully it will serve as a wake up call like the Forest game. We are going to have to get used to not winning every game and not panicking every time the lead narrows. Win on Saturday and all will be right with the world. We know Everton will try and replicate what Saudi did so we better be ready for it. Nothing wrong with kicking it long like we did against City and Real at times. When they tire we can pick them apart.