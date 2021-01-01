« previous next »
PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 12:09:31 am
Im sure theres a couple, but its hardly most of the thread. Again, the majority seem delighted with the season and content with a draw tonight.

I was reading it back on the train when I finally got fucking home and it was negative fucking whining after negative fucking crying.

I haven't gone through it with a fine tooth comb, but fuck me. Imagine these twats when we were fucking shite?

This is about the best run I can remember in about 50 years. We're fucking awesome and these c*nts are just whining the fuck out of life.

Fuck them.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
We are awesome.

Close the forum :)
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:10:57 am
Overall, the draw is the fair result. I also can't see Slot allowing for such a lack of control throughout the game again. Maybe it's a blessing.
In terms of learning lessons Im hoping the timing is apt. Goodison is so often a tricky one, but it could actually be a good thing that we go there on the back of just having been frustrated away from home.
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:13:02 am
We are awesome.

Close the forum :)

Is right lad.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
I think the Kelleher howler and Nunez performance are masking a greater concern, namely that this was the first time that the more controlled style weve developed under Slot was totally absent. We were definitely rattled by their press in the first half and the game descended into basketball. Now, we have better players than them so we nearly won it but Slots genius has been to almost eliminate chance from the equation. I just dont want to see games like that.

Clearly injuries were a factor and if it was just one of Gomez or Quansah playing, I suspect we would have been more solid but with the whole right side changed, we were all at sea. Nothing we can do about that as we couldnt afford to overwork Trent today. The most disappointing part for me was the midfield which for the first hour got soundly outplayed. Yes, fatigue is a factor but thats principally because Slot doesnt feel he can rotate at the 6 or 8 beyond Grav, Mac and Curtis. We havent had injuries at that position and if we do we are in trouble unless we get one in January.

Of course it feels sick to throw a win away like that but we didnt really deserve a win for that performance. Hopefully it will serve as a wake up call like the Forest game. We are going to have to get used to not winning every game and not panicking every time the lead narrows. Win on Saturday and all will be right with the world. We know Everton will try and replicate what Saudi did so we better be ready for it. Nothing wrong with kicking it long like we did against City and Real at times. When they tire we can pick them apart.
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:16:53 am
I think the Kelleher howler and Nunez performance are masking a greater concern, namely that this was the first time that the more controlled style weve developed under Slot was totally absent. We were definitely rattled by their press in the first half and the game descended into basketball. Now, we have better players than them so we nearly won it but Slots genius has been to almost eliminate chance from the equation. I just dont want to see games like that.

Clearly injuries were a factor and if it was just one of Gomez or Quansah playing, I suspect we would have been more solid but with the whole right side changed, we were all at sea. Nothing we can do about that as we couldnt afford to overwork Trent today. The most disappointing part for me was the midfield which for the first hour got soundly outplayed. Yes, fatigue is a factor but thats principally because Slot doesnt feel he can rotate at the 6 or 8 beyond Grav, Mac and Curtis. We havent had injuries at that position and if we do we are in trouble unless we get one in January.

Of course it feels sick to throw a win away like that but we didnt really deserve a win for that performance. Hopefully it will serve as a wake up call like the Forest game. We are going to have to get used to not winning every game and not panicking every time the lead narrows. Win on Saturday and all will be right with the world. We know Everton will try and replicate what Saudi did so we better be ready for it. Nothing wrong with kicking it long like we did against City and Real at times. When they tire we can pick them apart.
Good post, agree with all of that.

Right Im gonna call it a night, theres a lot of tension in here.

Slot out.
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Where the fuck is Stan fucking Colymore when you need  him?

Great game for the neutral, a nervous wreck of a game for a supporter of either side.

Bit of a shame to give the win away in that manner. I thought we'd see it out but hey ho.

Top of the fucking leagues
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Totally outplayed. Think this is looking like 13/14 where Suarez, like Salah is doing now, plays out of his skin to get a side that should be about 4th based on money invested to challenge for a title but falls short due to lack of quality backups.
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
So what's on the agenda tomorrow?

Bashing Nunez and Kelleher or do we move on to shitting out kecks about Everton and the inevitably of Arsenal overtaking us in a matter of weeks? Do we skip ahead and complain about Hughes and the owners?
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:22:53 am
So what's on the agenda tomorrow?

Bashing Nunez and Kelleher or do we move on to shitting out kecks about Everton and the inevitably of Arsenal overtaking us in a matter of weeks? Do we skip ahead and complain about Hughes and the owners?

Exactly mate.

Our 'fans' are a fucking joke sometimes.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:21:16 am
Totally outplayed. Think this is looking like 13/14 where Suarez, like Salah is doing now, plays out of his skin to get a side that should be about 4th based on money invested to challenge for a title but falls short due to lack of quality backups.

Oh do go away with your trolling
Logged
20 and 7

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:21:16 am
Totally outplayed. Think this is looking like 13/14 where Suarez, like Salah is doing now, plays out of his skin to get a side that should be about 4th based on money invested to challenge for a title but falls short due to lack of quality backups.

Can you support the Mancs. Please.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 12:24:15 am
Exactly mate.

Our 'fans' are a fucking joke sometimes.

People are worried about the gap being 7 points, and worried that we can't beat Everton. All while taking time in this thread to insult our players and tell other fans why they are fools to not join in.

I mean the fucking Nunez thread got kicked at about 60th minute of the game because a poster couldn't wait. That's some of our fans now
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Their high press kept doing us over and over. Should have gone long more often.

Been a crazy week after beating the European and English champions, plus some untimely injuries.

That said, we had enough chances to win it.

But a point at St James's isn't a bad result. Still 7 clear.
Logged
20 and 7

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quansah staying on the putch and shifting to central defence must be a confidence boost for the lad. He did well and his passing through the press from central defence was great. I wonder if he will start there on the weekend?


This was the trickiest fixture of the recent 3 in my opinion. They were well rested and energetic. It was always going to be difficult.


Arne's still learning about his squad. I'm sure he learned a lot today.


Onwards and upwards!
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:31:21 am
Their high press kept doing us over and over. Should have gone long more often.

That said, we had enough chances to win it.

But a point at St James's isn't a bad result. Still 7 clear.

Frankly the best analysis of the night this. But people would rather catastrophe and worry about how Everton will do the same thing and how 7 isn't enough
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Only dropped 7 points all season. First dropped points in weeks and some of our 'fans' can't wait to have a pop.

This is how it used to be, boys and girls. Teams could win a title without having to win 24 games on the bounce. An away draw on a wet and windy night in Newcastle used to be deemed a good point.

And hello over there too, YES YOU, Captain Obvious.
"Some of our players looked leggy" YES because we are playing an insane amount of football.
"The defence looks shaky" YES because we just lost our first choice CB (after VVD).
"No attacking threat down the right" YES because Trent and Conor are freaks, not normal RBs, and both are/were injured.

HUndreds and hundreds of posts of absolute drivel.

Its a point. Dust ourselves down and focus on the next game. Just because we dropped 2 points does not suddenly mean that our approach needs to be torn up and shredded.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:33:14 am
Frankly the best analysis of the night this. But people would rather catastrophe and worry about how Everton will do the same thing and how 7 isn't enough

Yeah we weren't great, but what a time we are having.

Beat the blues on the weekend and all is good again.

Got some big names nearly fit again too.
Logged
20 and 7

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 11:54:36 pm
I just think some have been waiting for a reason to criticise Nunez and if there was a time to do it. Tonight isn't it for me.

Quansah at right back did not work. Him at centre back and Gomez at right back may have been the better option or starting Trent. Our midfield play or lack of was a concern and Gravenberch's tiredness.

There's lots to actually discuss about tonight's game and Darwin is wrongly attracting negative attention.



I can see why Slot went with Quansah at RB instead of Gomez, he's much faster and a better match for Gordons speed and physicality, unfortunately his lack of experience was an issue but I think he did ok given the situation.
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
I'm sure it's been said but fuck Anthony Gordon. Little cheating twat.
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:21:16 am
Totally outplayed. Think this is looking like 13/14 where Suarez, like Salah is doing now, plays out of his skin to get a side that should be about 4th based on money invested to challenge for a title but falls short due to lack of quality backups.

U WOT M8!
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:42:23 am
I'm sure it's been said but fuck Anthony Gordon. Little cheating twat.

Playing on his looks like Keano Reeves  ;D
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Having supported Liverpool since 1986, a point away to Newcastle on a wet Wednesday night in December after beating Madrid & City in the previous 2 games and still being 7 points clear of the nearest contender is something Im happy with. You take the rough with the smooth and tonight wasnt either, it was a point in a tough away game after 2 tough games. It could have been better but it looked at times it might have been worse.

Keep the faith you heathens!

(Shite ref I thought, Gordons theatrics got 2 of ours yellow carded without touching him)
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 12:58:30 am
Having supported Liverpool since 1986, a point away to Newcastle on a wet Wednesday night in December after beating Madrid & City in the previous 2 games and still being 7 points clear of the nearest contender is something Im happy with. You take the rough with the smooth and tonight wasnt either, it was a point in a tough away game after 2 tough games. It could have been better but it looked at times it might have been worse.

Keep the faith you heathens!

(Shite ref I thought, Gordons theatrics got 2 of ours yellow carded without touching him)

Gordon is like the anti-Salah. You can't even look at him without getting booked. It's virtually impossible to get penalised for a foul  on a mo
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 12:42:17 am
I can see why Slot went with Quansah at RB instead of Gomez, he's much faster and a better match for Gordons speed and physicality, unfortunately his lack of experience was an issue but I think he did ok given the situation.

Disagree to be honest. I think Slot will see the choice to play Quansah at RB as a misstep and think he really struggled. Looked a lot more comfortable at CB. I'm not sure he is much quicker than Gomez to be honest, and although JG isn't Trent, he tends to offer a little more going forwards, than Quansah did today. It was always going to be a tough game for him, but I think the choice to play him at RB didn't help.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Decent point. We looked tired and played like shit first half. Nunez was garbage, sadly it doesn't look like he will make it here.

Give salah the contract now! Onto the next one!
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 12:31:21 am
Their high press kept doing us over and over. Should have gone long more often.

Been a crazy week after beating the European and English champions, plus some untimely injuries.

That said, we had enough chances to win it.

But a point at St James's isn't a bad result. Still 7 clear.

They didn't have a high press though. They had a very aggressive mid-block. They allowed us to have the ball at the back, blocked up the middle of the pitch and then jumped all over us when we played into midfield.

The reason going long works against a high press is because you turn their team. Against a low block or a mid-block that isn't the case.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 01:03:40 am
Gordon is like the anti-Salah. You can't even look at him without getting booked. It's virtually impossible to get penalised for a foul  on a mo

Be interesting to see how many free kicks he would get if he played for us nevermind the perception of the media towards him and the general narrative.
Logged

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 12:25:24 am
Can you support the Mancs. Please.

the one with the one game win streak or the one that just lost ;D

its been a while seen post match thread reached to double digits. all the whoopery is out in full force.



Logged
