PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #880 on: Today at 12:11:32 am
Quote from: Comatose on Boxing Day in front of the Great S-cape on Today at 12:09:31 am
Im sure theres a couple, but its hardly most of the thread. Again, the majority seem delighted with the season and content with a draw tonight.

I was reading it back on the train when I finally got fucking home and it was negative fucking whining after negative fucking crying.

I haven't gone through it with a fine tooth comb, but fuck me. Imagine these twats when we were fucking shite?

This is about the best run I can remember in about 50 years. We're fucking awesome and these c*nts are just whining the fuck out of life.

Fuck them.
They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #881 on: Today at 12:13:02 am
We are awesome.

Close the forum :)
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #882 on: Today at 12:13:12 am
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 12:10:57 am
Overall, the draw is the fair result. I also can't see Slot allowing for such a lack of control throughout the game again. Maybe it's a blessing.
In terms of learning lessons Im hoping the timing is apt. Goodison is so often a tricky one, but it could actually be a good thing that we go there on the back of just having been frustrated away from home.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #883 on: Today at 12:13:17 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:13:02 am
We are awesome.

Close the forum :)

Is right lad.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #884 on: Today at 12:16:53 am

I think the Kelleher howler and Nunez performance are masking a greater concern, namely that this was the first time that the more controlled style weve developed under Slot was totally absent. We were definitely rattled by their press in the first half and the game descended into basketball. Now, we have better players than them so we nearly won it but Slots genius has been to almost eliminate chance from the equation. I just dont want to see games like that.

Clearly injuries were a factor and if it was just one of Gomez or Quansah playing, I suspect we would have been more solid but with the whole right side changed, we were all at sea. Nothing we can do about that as we couldnt afford to overwork Trent today. The most disappointing part for me was the midfield which for the first hour got soundly outplayed. Yes, fatigue is a factor but thats principally because Slot doesnt feel he can rotate at the 6 or 8 beyond Grav, Mac and Curtis. We havent had injuries at that position and if we do we are in trouble unless we get one in January.

Of course it feels sick to throw a win away like that but we didnt really deserve a win for that performance. Hopefully it will serve as a wake up call like the Forest game. We are going to have to get used to not winning every game and not panicking every time the lead narrows. Win on Saturday and all will be right with the world. We know Everton will try and replicate what Saudi did so we better be ready for it. Nothing wrong with kicking it long like we did against City and Real at times. When they tire we can pick them apart.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #885 on: Today at 12:20:06 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:16:53 am
I think the Kelleher howler and Nunez performance are masking a greater concern, namely that this was the first time that the more controlled style weve developed under Slot was totally absent. We were definitely rattled by their press in the first half and the game descended into basketball. Now, we have better players than them so we nearly won it but Slots genius has been to almost eliminate chance from the equation. I just dont want to see games like that.

Clearly injuries were a factor and if it was just one of Gomez or Quansah playing, I suspect we would have been more solid but with the whole right side changed, we were all at sea. Nothing we can do about that as we couldnt afford to overwork Trent today. The most disappointing part for me was the midfield which for the first hour got soundly outplayed. Yes, fatigue is a factor but thats principally because Slot doesnt feel he can rotate at the 6 or 8 beyond Grav, Mac and Curtis. We havent had injuries at that position and if we do we are in trouble unless we get one in January.

Of course it feels sick to throw a win away like that but we didnt really deserve a win for that performance. Hopefully it will serve as a wake up call like the Forest game. We are going to have to get used to not winning every game and not panicking every time the lead narrows. Win on Saturday and all will be right with the world. We know Everton will try and replicate what Saudi did so we better be ready for it. Nothing wrong with kicking it long like we did against City and Real at times. When they tire we can pick them apart.
Good post, agree with all of that.

Right Im gonna call it a night, theres a lot of tension in here.

Slot out.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #886 on: Today at 12:20:11 am
Where the fuck is Stan fucking Colymore when you need  him?

Great game for the neutral, a nervous wreck of a game for a supporter of either side.

Bit of a shame to give the win away in that manner. I thought we'd see it out but hey ho.

Top of the fucking leagues
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #887 on: Today at 12:21:16 am
Totally outplayed. Think this is looking like 13/14 where Suarez, like Salah is doing now, plays out of his skin to get a side that should be about 4th based on money invested to challenge for a title but falls short due to lack of quality backups.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #888 on: Today at 12:22:53 am
So what's on the agenda tomorrow?

Bashing Nunez and Kelleher or do we move on to shitting out kecks about Everton and the inevitably of Arsenal overtaking us in a matter of weeks? Do we skip ahead and complain about Hughes and the owners?
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #889 on: Today at 12:24:15 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:22:53 am
So what's on the agenda tomorrow?

Bashing Nunez and Kelleher or do we move on to shitting out kecks about Everton and the inevitably of Arsenal overtaking us in a matter of weeks? Do we skip ahead and complain about Hughes and the owners?

Exactly mate.

Our 'fans' are a fucking joke sometimes.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #890 on: Today at 12:24:20 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:21:16 am
Totally outplayed. Think this is looking like 13/14 where Suarez, like Salah is doing now, plays out of his skin to get a side that should be about 4th based on money invested to challenge for a title but falls short due to lack of quality backups.

Oh do go away with your trolling
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #891 on: Today at 12:25:24 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:21:16 am
Totally outplayed. Think this is looking like 13/14 where Suarez, like Salah is doing now, plays out of his skin to get a side that should be about 4th based on money invested to challenge for a title but falls short due to lack of quality backups.

Can you support the Mancs. Please.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Reply #892 on: Today at 12:26:57 am
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 12:24:15 am
Exactly mate.

Our 'fans' are a fucking joke sometimes.

People are worried about the gap being 7 points, and worried that we can't beat Everton. All while taking time in this thread to insult our players and tell other fans why they are fools to not join in.

I mean the fucking Nunez thread got kicked at about 60th minute of the game because a poster couldn't wait. That's some of our fans now
