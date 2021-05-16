« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
What differenace is there if we drew with Man City and beat Newcastle tonight yer dopey twats?  :D
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
The league is brutal. 9-10 points clear and it looks as though you're running away with it but one bad result - not even a loss - and it's down to 7 points which can easily be overhauled. Arsenal are winning their next 4-5 on the bounce as well so we just have to keep winning.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35' Gordon 62' Schaer 89'Jones 50' Salah 68' 83'
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:41:37 pm
The league is brutal. 9-10 points clear and it looks as though you're running away with it but one bad result - not even a loss - and it's down to 7 points which can easily be overhauled. Arsenal are winning their next 4-5 on the bounce as well so we just have to keep winning.

A 7 point lead at this stage of the season is pretty fucking incredible. Im not sure how you can say its easily overhauled, because then it contradicts your first point that the league is brutal.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:41:37 pm
The league is brutal. 9-10 points clear and it looks as though you're running away with it but one bad result - not even a loss - and it's down to 7 points which can easily be overhauled. Arsenal are winning their next 4-5 on the bounce as well so we just have to keep winning.

Yep, hopefully the squad get together for crisis talks in the morning and we can somehow rescue the season.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
A point away at Newcastle is a very good result.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Our injuries at the back are becoming a bit of a problem.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35' Gordon 62' Schaer 89'Jones 50' Salah 68' 83'
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:42:53 pm
A 7 point lead at this stage of the season is pretty fucking incredible.

It absolutely is. But one or two bad results and you can go from a double digit lead to just a few points. I'm just trying to say how hard it is to win if you're not financially doped up.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:43:15 pm
A point away at Newcastle is a very good result.

Its not, but its not a disaster
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:41:37 pm
The league is brutal. 9-10 points clear and it looks as though you're running away with it but one bad result - not even a loss - and it's down to 7 points which can easily be overhauled. Arsenal are winning their next 4-5 on the bounce as well so we just have to keep winning.
That's why we shouldn't get carried away. Every game has its own difficulties. Would have been nice to have a good 'ol smash and grab but it wasn't to be.

All we can do is to play better in and hopefully get three points in the next games. Titles and next 10 games predictions are noise. 7/9 points are not a lot with so many games to play and so many variables as I keep saying.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:41:31 pm
What differenace is there if we drew with Man City and beat Newcastle tonight yer dopey twats?  :D

City would have an extra point yer Dopey Twat :lmao
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:43:15 pm
A point away at Newcastle is a very good result.

I agree, first points we've dropped after being ahead in a game.
First one we haven't seen out after leading in the final minutes.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Be nice if we went through 1 single fucking season without an injury crisis thanks very much football gods.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
The point is fine. What we have to make sure is that we don't lose our heads and just brush it off.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
No game in the Premier League is easy.   Quite happy to have picked up a point after the last two games at Anfield.  I was emotionally drained when I got home on Sunday so I can only guess what the players must have felt.   
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:45:02 pm
City would have an extra point yer Dopey Twat :lmao

 ;D

I mean in the grand scheme of things,we're still in the same position with that outcome.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:46:13 pm
;D

I mean in the grand scheme of things,we're still in the same position with that outcome.

Only messing mate. ;)
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:46:13 pm
;D

I mean in the grand scheme of things,we're still in the same position with that outcome.

Yup. We'd also be in the same position if we had beaten Forest but lost to Ipswich.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:47:00 pm
Only messing mate. ;)

 :D I know you donkey...
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:41:31 pm
What differenace is there if we drew with Man City and beat Newcastle tonight yer dopey twats?  :D

It's always felt pointless to me comparing the results that X got against Y or what score we got against Z in 1957. I don't care for alternative league tables either - we just have to keep doing what we're doing, 11/2/1 from the first 14 games is great, as is a 7 points lead!

If we still have that lead after the weekend it's been an exceptional return since the last international break and you know what, as shit as a negative result would be so would 4/5 points ... of course we shouldn't think like that and to me Everton will always be a must win  ;)
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
In the 21-22 season City had a 11 point gap in January and we got it down to 1. ;D

Still have a nice buffer there though, a 5 point gap by the half way point will put us in good shape.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:43:15 pm
A point away at Newcastle is a very good result.
It's a fine result if we go and beat Everton, which given how we usually play there I am not confident of.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Need to make away games routine again, cant be shipping 5 to the likes of the these and Southampton.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:41:37 pm
The league is brutal. 9-10 points clear and it looks as though you're running away with it but one bad result - not even a loss - and it's down to 7 points which can easily be overhauled. Arsenal are winning their next 4-5 on the bounce as well so we just have to keep winning.

What you've said there is just basic Maths.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Thats a tough one to take. Wed fought our way back into that despite not playing well. We had to rely on a bit of Mo magic, but we had that won.

Really poor error from Kelleher, but he also kept us in the game at times. I expect hell face extra scrutiny on all 3 goals, scrutiny he doesnt deserve. Hes been a massive part in our form up till now, and Alisson has made costly mistakes too.

We shouldnt over react about Kelleher or tonights performance. Might be a timely reminder ahead of the weekend that weve won nothing yet. A win Saturday and we wont remember this result for long.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35' Gordon 62' Schaer 89'Jones 50' Salah 68' 83'
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 10:43:36 pm
Our injuries at the back are becoming a bit of a problem.

I think the players we had at the back tonight are capable of doing much better, despite the fact we were under more pressure and they weren't protected as well by the midfield. I personally think swapping Joe Gomez and Quansah would have worked better, but you know, you can't criticise after the start we've had, and it's not a bad result looked at over all, just frustrating how it came about.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Would have taken the draw but the way we let them score (after a dive as well) is more than disappointing. Hate this fixture since Howe is there as they are allowed to do whatever they want and if you stand up to them you get an automatic yellow card.

Injuries and other absentees are becoming a problem though. And I feel like it is the usual for us whenever we start December. We can't be going into fixtures like this with that right side of defence.

Too many games with too little break in between.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Ref was gone with this game and a homer. Even though it spared us another attack there at the end, I really don't understand why they stop the game in the middle of an attack? I'd be livid if I was a Newcastle supporter and by the sound of it, they were.
That has happened a few times with us, and it will happen again.

We didn't cover ourselves in glory with the challenges we made- I don't like to see that from us, but Newcastle got off on a few occasions. Then there was the foul on Diaz.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:43:15 pm
A point away at Newcastle is a very good result.

🤷🏻‍♀️
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 09:54:04 pm
Indeed. Utter shit bags waiting to criticise Nunez. Did he play well? No but most of our players didn't & it wasn't his fault we conceded 3 but they know best.

I get tired of this superfan stuff.
Speaking for myself, I've held back on criticising Nunez, despite never having been sold on him. Now, when he's not scoring this season and he's also throwing in bad performances, some people are finally being critical. Sometimes, as long as it doesn't get personal, that's fair enough.

Honestly the guy is one of the most apologised-for LFC players in history. He gets his name sung when he misses sitters, despite never having built up the credit to deserve that.

I don't dislike him personally or anything (although seeing him laughing and joking with Isak before the second half after a dreadful first 45 was a bit triggering), but I simply don't believe he's good enough and never have. Tonight was atrocious and it's fair enough to say that.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:41:37 pm
The league is brutal. 9-10 points clear and it looks as though you're running away with it but one bad result - not even a loss - and it's down to 7 points which can easily be overhauled. Arsenal are winning their next 4-5 on the bounce as well so we just have to keep winning.

Said it a few weeks ago but there a naivety and lack of experience in parts of our fanbase about being in time races and winning. The 1 time we did it was a procession.

Well have our points gap cut at times but hopefully well also extend it again in other weeks.

7 points is still a huge gap and getting a point away at Newcastle is a good result when you consider the collective and in some cases individual performances. Getting a point showed some of qualities when our backs are against the wall.

Injuries are also part of every season. Title winners dig in and find a way when its tough due to performance, fitness or availability. We did that tonight and would have walked away with 3 points if not for an individual error by the goalie.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:50:16 pm

Honestly the guy is one of the most apologised-for LFC players in history. He gets his name sung when he misses sitters, despite never having built up the credit to deserve that.


I still dont think he missed a sitter tonight.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
See we committed 17 fouls to their 9

Every game we have more possession than the opposition but commit twice as many fouls - how?

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 09:54:04 pm
Indeed. Utter shit bags waiting to criticise Nunez. Did he play well? No but most of our players didn't & it wasn't his fault we conceded 3 but they know best.
When he played well, people couldn't wait to praise him too :)

It's nothing personal. He just wasn't good enough and we need himt o be stepping up when the going gets a bit tough.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:48:49 pm
I think the players we had at the back tonight are capable of doing much better, despite the fact we were under more pressure and they weren't protected as well by the midfield. I personally think swapping Joe Gomez and Quansah would have worked better, but you know, you can't criticise after the start we've had, and it's not a bad result looked at over all, just frustrating how it came about.

Quansah looks down in confidence, hasnt been the same player since the error at Old Trafford.
Does feel we are a CB light and wouldnt surprise me if we went shopping for one in January.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:50:16 pm
I get tired of this superfan stuff.
Speaking for myself, I've held back on criticising Nunez, despite never having been sold on him. Now, when he's not scoring this season and he's also throwing in bad performances, some people are finally being critical. Sometimes, as long as it doesn't get personal, that's fair enough.

Honestly the guy is one of the most apologised-for LFC players in history. He gets his name sung when he misses sitters, despite never having built up the credit to deserve that.

I don't dislike him personally or anything (although seeing him laughing and joking with Isak before the second half after a dreadful first 45 was a bit triggering), but I simply don't believe he's good enough and never have. Tonight was atrocious and it's fair enough to say that.
That has absolutely nothing to do with what I said or tonight's game.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:50:16 pm
I get tired of this superfan stuff.
Speaking for myself, I've held back on criticising Nunez, despite never having been sold on him. Now, when he's not scoring this season and he's also throwing in bad performances, some people are finally being critical. Sometimes, as long as it doesn't get personal, that's fair enough.

Honestly the guy is one of the most apologised-for LFC players in history. He gets his name sung when he misses sitters, despite never having built up the credit to deserve that.

I don't dislike him personally or anything (although seeing him laughing and joking with Isak before the second half after a dreadful first 45 was a bit triggering), but I simply don't believe he's good enough and never have. Tonight was atrocious and it's fair enough to say that.

It does all have a chilling whiff of Andy Carroll to be honest.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Annoying to have scrapped our way back only to get a draw. A lesson in killing off a game.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 09:54:04 pm
Indeed. Utter shit bags waiting to criticise Nunez. Did he play well? No but most of our players didn't & it wasn't his fault we conceded 3 but they know best.
He was absolutely terrible and absolutely one of the reasons we didn't win. Should be possible to say that and not have people jump down your throat.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:50:16 pm
I get tired of this superfan stuff.
Speaking for myself, I've held back on criticising Nunez, despite never having been sold on him. Now, when he's not scoring this season and he's also throwing in bad performances, some people are finally being critical. Sometimes, as long as it doesn't get personal, that's fair enough.

Honestly the guy is one of the most apologised-for LFC players in history. He gets his name sung when he misses sitters, despite never having built up the credit to deserve that.

I don't dislike him personally or anything (although seeing him laughing and joking with Isak before the second half after a dreadful first 45 was a bit triggering), but I simply don't believe he's good enough and never have. Tonight was atrocious and it's fair enough to say that.

Think the performance from Isak tonight played a part in how fans are reacting to Nunez post-match.  He's very close to reaching the tipping point for me, though, love his attitude and workrate but his touch, passing and finishing aren't at the level we need right now.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35' Gordon 62' Schaer 89'Jones 50' Salah 68' 83'
Quote from: oldman on Today at 10:51:40 pm
See we committed 17 fouls to their 9

Every game we have more possession than the opposition but commit twice as many fouls - how?

Stopping counters?

But the ref was atrocious tonight. I didn't know he was Bobby Madley's brother. They should fuck him off like they did with his brother.
