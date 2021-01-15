Like the games of old....
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
I think people are underestimating how much the players have put into these games, we've had three tough games on the bounce and we now have injuries as well. It's to be expected we won't be our best in every game.
GET JOHN HENRY AND GET HIM TO GIVE MO THE KEYS TO ANFIELDGIVE MO WHAT EVER HE FUCKING WANTS
Mo is limping
Woke the missus, woke the dog, woke the kids!!!SALAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHH!!!!
91 Diaz goes on a determined solo run that ends with him being out muscled in the box.
Thats not a pen
Page created in 0.058 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.99]