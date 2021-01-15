« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:09:31 pm »
« Reply #200 on: Today at 09:09:31 pm »
The Darwin thread is not going to be a happy place later. It has to said hes not had a good game so far though
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:09:44 pm »
« Reply #201 on: Today at 09:09:44 pm »
79 Diaz shifts it to his right in Newcastles box, his shot richochets to Nunez who shanks it wide with his left foot.
Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:09:50 pm »
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:09:50 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 09:08:30 pm
Like the games of old....
Just remember the first one really, the Geordie sat next to me in the main stand  was in tears and being consoled by his kid who was about 11
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:10:25 pm »
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:10:25 pm »
Can't say how much we are missing Konaté but we haven't had any injuries of course so can't mention that
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:11:26 pm »
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:11:26 pm »
Wow

So close
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:11:41 pm »
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:11:41 pm »
Holy fuck
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:11:46 pm »
« Reply #206 on: Today at 09:11:46 pm »
Oh my how
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:11:58 pm »
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:11:58 pm »
Fucks sake
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:12:14 pm »
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:12:14 pm »
I think people are underestimating how much the players have put into these games, we've had three tough games on the bounce and we now have injuries as well. It's to be expected we won't be our best in every game.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:12:14 pm »
« Reply #209 on: Today at 09:12:14 pm »
82 Off the bar!

Salah twists Hall inside out then strikes the crossbar with a right foot volley.
Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:12:58 pm »
« Reply #210 on: Today at 09:12:58 pm »
BEST ON PLANET EARTH
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:12:59 pm »
« Reply #211 on: Today at 09:12:59 pm »
MO FUCKING SALAH
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:12:59 pm »
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:12:59 pm »
Get in
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #213 on: Today at 09:13:04 pm »
« Reply #213 on: Today at 09:13:04 pm »
 ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:13:04 pm »
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:13:04 pm »
Lovely ball from Darwin to set up that chance via Trent, Madley giving us nothing and boom Mo my boy
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:13:34 pm »
« Reply #215 on: Today at 09:13:34 pm »
It has to be him, it has to be him!  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:13:46 pm »
« Reply #216 on: Today at 09:13:46 pm »
That was us at our relentless best. Salah Just Incredible
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:14:09 pm »
« Reply #217 on: Today at 09:14:09 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 09:12:14 pm
I think people are underestimating how much the players have put into these games, we've had three tough games on the bounce and we now have injuries as well. It's to be expected we won't be our best in every game.
spot on Jill, this will have taken a lot out of us too
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 2 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:14:16 pm »
« Reply #218 on: Today at 09:14:16 pm »
83 3-2 Liverpool!!!

Intricate play around Newcastles box end with a nasty Szoboszlai dummy to Trent who cuts it back to Salah. The Egyptian took it on the turn and buried a precise low strike into the far corner.

Brilliant play that.
Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #219 on: Today at 09:14:43 pm »
« Reply #219 on: Today at 09:14:43 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 09:13:54 pm
GET JOHN HENRY AND GET HIM TO GIVE MO THE KEYS TO ANFIELD

GIVE MO WHAT EVER HE FUCKING WANTS
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:15:32 pm »
« Reply #220 on: Today at 09:15:32 pm »
Mo is limping
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:16:18 pm »
« Reply #221 on: Today at 09:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:15:32 pm
Mo is limping
yes worrying that, hopefully just an impact injury
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:16:49 pm »
« Reply #222 on: Today at 09:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 09:14:05 pm
Woke the missus, woke the dog, woke the kids!!!


SALAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHH!!!!

Just my wife and the dog in my case
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:17:26 pm »
« Reply #223 on: Today at 09:17:26 pm »
Come on Mo, get a hattrick that will be real pressure!
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:18:37 pm »
« Reply #224 on: Today at 09:18:37 pm »
85 Isak's precise throughball finds Hall in space on the left side of our box and Robertson does well to clear his cross.

Longtstaff, Willock and Wilson on for Tonali, Gordon and Joelinton.
Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:19:11 pm »
« Reply #225 on: Today at 09:19:11 pm »
Upson talking like the game has finished
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:19:14 pm »
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:19:14 pm »
Lock the Kelleher thread
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:19:33
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:19:33 pm »
Speechless
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #228 on: Today at 09:19:34 pm »
FFS and that's why we need Ali
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #229 on: Today at 09:19:35 pm »
Kelleher, that was fucking awful.
Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #230 on: Today at 09:19:44 pm »
Yikes.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Newcastle 2 vs 3 Liverpool Isak 35 Gordon 62 Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #231 on: Today at 09:19:56 pm »
89 Mac Allister gives a freekick away on the right side of midfield.

Guimaraes swerving cross is misjudged and left by Kelleher. Schar sticks it in at the far post.

3-3.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #232 on: Today at 09:20:27 pm »
Christ

4-3 is really possible still
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #233 on: Today at 09:20:56 pm »
The c*nt of a ref is giving us fuck all, how isn't that a penalty
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #234 on: Today at 09:21:01 pm »
91 Diaz goes on a determined solo run that ends with him being out muscled in the box.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:21:46 pm »
Thats not a pen
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #236 on: Today at 09:21:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:21:01 pm
91 Diaz goes on a determined solo run that ends with him being out muscled in the box.
There was a shirt pull, but he went down a fair bit after it.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #237 on: Today at 09:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:21:46 pm
Thats not a pen
No, sadly its not. Players have arms. Nothing wrong with it.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #238 on: Today at 09:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 09:21:46 pm
Thats not a pen
agree with that one yes, the one on Diaz though
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL: New 3 vs 3 Liv Isak 35 Gordon 62 Schaer 89Jones 50 Salah 68 83
« Reply #239 on: Today at 09:22:37 pm »
92 Liverpool are claiming for a penalty!

Salah teed Mac Allister off outside the box and his curled shot hits Burns hand (in a natural position).

No penalty and Pope catches the subsequent corner.
