Author Topic: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool

PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« on: Today at 06:26:32 pm »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Yesterday at 07:30:57 am
Come on Redmen!!

Ref Andy Madley, Assistants Wade Smith and Craig Taylor, 4th official Anthony Backhouse. VAR Stuart fucking Attwell, Asst James Mainwaring.
Lets start with the officials. Not the worst apart from Attwell..

I was lucky enough to be at Anfield on Sunday and thought we showed a mix of organisation, hardwork, pace and flair that will be hard for anyone to contend with.
From what I have seen of Newcastle they are similar to how Villa have been for a couple of seasons, well organised and with some threat but not top class. The loss of Isak for them, is well timed. Wilson is likely to play up front and has lost some pace but is still powerful in the air. Virgil will look forward to playing against him I suspect.

Gordon, Guimares, Barnes and Tonali are their key players and we know their crowd will get a good atmosphere going. They are 11th in the table on just under 1.5 points per match and have a zero goal difference. Barnes and Isak are their two top scorers so far with four and no one else has more than two.

I usually think of this as a tough assignment but am pretty confident that we need to turn up with the same attitude we saw on Sunday and we should win this!  They had been on a decent mini run beating Arsenal and Forest but have lost to West Ham and they only drew with Palace. I was listening to some of that and the commentators were saying they scored through an own goal and then deployed their famed time wasting tactics and anti football to try to see it out and were gutted when Palace equalised.
We cannot fall for their dirty tricks and Madley needs to watch for them trying to stifle the game and stop the flow. I think they are the only team worse than Arsenal at this.

We are likely to keep the same back line with Quansah ready to come on after 60-70 mins. Midfield should see Jones replace one of Dom or Macca and Gakpo will likely start up front with Nunez and Salah.

They also have Lascelles and Botman out and I can see Nunez enjoying this.

The 20:15 match is Arsenal vs Mancs and this will be one time I want to hear Amorim has done well!
We need to be professional and progressive and get this won as we have once again been dealt a rough hand with the Derby being 12:30 on Saturday so a quick turnaround. Hopefully those on the bench like Diaz, Elliott and either Dom or Macca will get a run before 70 mins to keep everyone firing on Saturday once the three points are safely won here.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:27:07 pm »
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:28:52 pm »
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:30:19 pm »
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:30:47 pm »
0 the reds get us underway
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:33:43 pm »
2 early Newcastle attack as they pinch it in midfield.

To Ali shoots from outside of the area and Kellher pushes it behind for a corner.  Bruno down injured and is recovering treatment before the corner, but hes fine.

Gordon takes an away swinger, its cleared and Hall slices way over form the edge of the area
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:34:33 pm »
Poor start from Grav, hopefully he settles down
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:34:33 pm »
4 Grav caught on the ball again, but they cant find Isak
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:34:49 pm »
We haven't really settled yet.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:36:09 pm »
Really sloppy start. Don't think Quansah really knows where to move.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:36:59 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:34:49 pm
We haven't really settled yet.
no we haven't had the ball really
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:37:11 pm »
6 freekick to them wide left 35 yards from the goal line

Kelleher takes comfortably

 
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm »
9 first time ball over the top by Tonali but its way too long for Isak.  Can see their plan though
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:41:15 pm »
11 were struggling to keep the ball right now.  Cant pass to a red shirt
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:42:33 pm »
That could have been dangerous.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:43:07 pm »
12 nice play by them and Joelinton is fre down the left of the area, a low corss and VVD puts it behind


Corner cleared


The reds break but it deisnt quite run as we want.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:43:07 pm
12 nice play by them and Joelinton is fre down the left of the area, a low corss and VVD puts it behind


Corner cleared


The reds break but it deisnt quite run as we want.
Joe seemed to lose Isak for a split second and  it nearly costly
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:44:17 pm »
Lovely snapshot by Mac.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:44:55 pm »
Did Macca do a Thiago shot?
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:44:55 pm »
Better play the last few minutes
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:44:59 pm »
Much better from the Reds.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:45:25 pm »
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:45:30 pm »
14 now the reds have the ball.  Free flowing football and Pope pushes a nice shot by Max behind for a corner


Taken short, then Jones lifts it on.  It brekas to Max and his left footed shot comes off the post

Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:45:43 pm »
Over  to Jill
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:45:30 pm
14 now the reds have the ball.  Free flowing football and Pope pushes a nice shot by Max behind for a corner


Taken short, then Jones lifts it on.  It brekas to Max and his left footed shot comes off the post


should have been a corner to us
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:46:41 pm »
Robbo needs to watch the line. Dropping very deep beyond the rest.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:46:42 pm »
Refs a twat
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:46:59 pm »
Madeley is absolutely useless
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:47:10 pm »
15 Newcastle break and initially they get past Robbo and Van Dijk but Gomez heads away.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:47:42 pm »
Barcodes are looking quite sharp - going to be one of those 'dig-deep' evenings
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm »
17 We are trying to draw Newcastle out at the moment, who have a lot of players in midfield trying to block the space.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm »
Macca misses the derby now . Madely buying everything from them and giving us nothing
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 07:46:59 pm
Madeley is absolutely useless
How the fuck is that a yellow?
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 07:49:48 pm
How the fuck is that a yellow?
Utter pisstake
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 07:49:48 pm
How the fuck is that a yellow?
pathetic
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:50:35 pm »
19 We are really struggling to get our foot on the ball, as Newcastle have a lot back, then Macca gets a yellow card, he's out of the next game. Free kick Newcastle. Ball goes high and goal kick to us.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:50:45 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 07:48:45 pm
17 We are trying to draw Newcastle out at the moment, who have a lot of players in midfield trying to block the space.
Yes, they've pulled back a bit, sitting on the ball.

Madley gives Mac a Yellow for the softest of fouls.
What a twat Madley is.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:51:01 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 07:50:15 pm
Utter pisstake
Not even convinced it's a bloody foul.
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #38 on: Today at 07:51:05 pm »
If hed followed the ball he wouldnt have collided with MacAllister
Re: PL: Newcastle vs Liverpool
« Reply #39 on: Today at 07:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 07:49:48 pm
How the fuck is that a yellow?
It's not.

Seeing the kind of shit we've had to put up with season in and season out
