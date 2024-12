1. The FA / Premier League should have required that each clubs captain wear the armband for this round of games, any player not happy to do that would not be able to be the captain.



2. After the first games they should have clearly told Palace that no messages should be put into the armband and that if that happens again the player would receive a 1 match ban.



I would probably be against making such campaign mandatory for all players at a governing body level and leave that decision to the clubs and it should be clear that just because a player decided not to join a campaign does not prevent them from being criticised about it.