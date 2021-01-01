« previous next »
Eeyore

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:55:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:42:51 pm
Think it said 'I heart Bungle' In keeping with the Rainbow theme.

It's I love Havertz.

Deffo after a move to Arsenal.
jacobs chains

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:57:22 pm
I've got more respect for someone who wont support a cause because of their beliefs than I have for someone who supports the cause then turns their back when a repressive regime waves a bag of money in their face.

But if you are using an Abrahamic religion to support your view all can say is;

(they)..were beloved and pleasant in their lives, And in their death they were not divided; They were swifter than eagles, They were stronger than lions.
classycarra

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:00:35 pm
think the FA said Guehi wouldnt be punished after the first time, even though it broke their rules about making statements.

will be funny to see if this opens some floodgates. imagine it might get shut down a bit more quickly if someone writes "god is greater" in arabic ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:14:16 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:00:35 pm
think the FA said Guehi wouldnt be punished after the first time, even though it broke their rules about making statements.

will be funny to see if this opens some floodgates. imagine it might get shut down a bit more quickly if someone writes "god is greater" in arabic ;D

What about "I *heart* Robbie Fowler"?

Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 05:15:18 pm
Surely everyone has the right to support. or not support who they want?
enforced support is not fair, and its not support.

then why's everyone shit a brick when James McClean doesn't want to wear a poppy?
Agent99

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:39:13 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 07:38:05 pm
He's got something written on his armband again but the camera hasn't caught it properly yet.
Gili Gulu

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:48:51 pm
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 05:24:28 pm



Nobody should be forced to participate in any of these campaigns. People should always have freedom of choice.

But, now that they've essentially announced to the world that they are bigoted, backwards bible-bellends, we have the same freedom of choice to call them out as such, and criticise/mock their gobshitery

On a tangent, I will never agree with the notion that religious views should be given the same anti-discrimination protections in law as gender, race, sexuality, etc, as religion is a personal choice, no more important that a person's choice of favourite biscuit or colour or football team.

The campaign is for LGBTQ+ to be treated like everyone else.

They're wearing an armband as Captain. No ones forcing them to wear it, they can step down as Captain for that game.
stewy17

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:03:02 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 05:51:48 pm
Gender is also a choice, according to many .  There are as many genders as religions,  it seems. So it follows,  If you have protections for gender, then protections for religion also

A comical post, congrats.
stewy17

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:06:38 pm
I think the main reason for my starting this post is to say - if your religion encourages or supports discrimination of any kind against another then either your religion is fucked or (most likely) your own interpretation of your religion is fucked and, it follows, you are probably fucked.

Always happy to hear the views of minorities when it comes to the tokenism or impact of such campaigns. Im less inclined to listen to dismissal of a cause or a person due to some outdated doctrine.
A Red Abroad

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:09:24 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 09:06:38 pm
I think the main reason for my starting this post is to say - if your religion encourages or supports discrimination of any kind against another then either your religion is fucked or (most likely) your own interpretation of your religion is fucked and, it follows, you are probably fucked.

Always happy to hear the views of minorities when it comes to the tokenism or impact of such campaigns. Im less inclined to listen to dismissal of a cause or a person due to some outdated doctrine.

My thoughts too.
At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:54:30 pm
London is the more ethnically diverse city in the country and also the most socially conservative.
More socially conservative than Birmingham or Bradford? Highly doubtful.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
Everyone has the right not to participate, but everyone also has the right to call you out on it.

It doesn't matter if you feel that way due to religion or due to other reasons, still makes you a homophobe. And again people have the right to be that way so long as they don't impose on other people's rights (i.e they discriminate based on their homophobia). But people also have a right to call you a homophobic dickhead because of it.

And you make the choice, you take the consequences of said choice

I do also feel that there is tokenism which I don't like, and if someone comes out and said "I am not doing this as it feels like tokenism without actually addressing homophobia and inequality in football" then great I support that position as it is a concern here.

But if someone is coming out saying "I don't want to be forced as my religion doesn't allow me to show support for gay people" then I would say you don't have to do anything, but I will call you a homophobe because you can't even stomach a token gesture of support nevermind actual support
At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:28:39 pm
Quote from: TobyLFC on Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
Totally agree, stop forcing agendas on people!!
Like Equality?
mbyx6cg2

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
Everyone has the right not to participate, but everyone also has the right to call you out on it.

It doesn't matter if you feel that way due to religion or due to other reasons, still makes you a homophobe. And again people have the right to be that way so long as they don't impose on other people's rights (i.e they discriminate based on their homophobia). But people also have a right to call you a homophobic dickhead because of it.

And you make the choice, you take the consequences of said choice

I do also feel that there is tokenism which I don't like, and if someone comes out and said "I am not doing this as it feels like tokenism without actually addressing homophobia and inequality in football" then great I support that position as it is a concern here.

But if someone is coming out saying "I don't want to be forced as my religion doesn't allow me to show support for gay people" then I would say you don't have to do anything, but I will call you a homophobe because you can't even stomach a token gesture of support nevermind actual support
This sums it up perfectly
slaphead

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm
then why's everyone shit a brick when James McClean doesn't want to wear a poppy?

I'll defend James McClean to the absolute hilt on his stance too.  I grew up where he grew up and it doesn't represent to me or him what it represents to millions of others. I'm good friends with 1 or 2 of his family and its absolutely disgusting the stuff he has to listen to and a lot of it not even reported. And how that was even highlighted in the first place was a disgrace and all
Piggies in Blankies

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
I think it can be politically difficult for some footballers (even if they believe in a cause).

Mo salah says very little on issues like this (or at all) due him being an icon in Egypt and the government being somewhat wild, any opinions could put him at odds with the government which is very different to being at odds with our government.

Now, I have no idea what Mos thoughts are on this issue, but its an example of where it can be difficult for players.

On Guhei its seemingly not a black and white issue. He could have not worn the arm band, they werent forced too. But maybe thats not a point he wanted to make? Its quite likely complex, so we might be better to suspend judgment until we know more.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 02:03:31 pm
Sam Morsy is from Wolverhampton so not sure the London part is relevant either

Does he drive a taxi? Asking for a friend.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:14:27 pm
If someone's religion has created a belief system that involves them not supporting those that the rainbow armbands represents then they should re-consider their perspectives.

I also don't think anyone has an issue with anyone saying "I love Jesus" in general.

Unless theyve just beaten us in a Champions League Final. Im looking at you Kaka.
killer-heels

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm
More socially conservative than Birmingham or Bradford? Highly doubtful.

Id say its quite level pegging.
classycarra

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:36:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm
Id say its quite level pegging.
the rocketing of socially conservative (often linked to religion) in london has been noticable in the last 10 years (most acutely in this decade), but no way it's close to Bradford. Especially when you consider the median average person's social liberalism/conservatism in either place
Terrys chocolate orange

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:46:12 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm
Does he drive a taxi? Asking for a friend.
Is your friend called Rob by any chance?
Redbonnie

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #61 on: Today at 12:11:38 am
 The FA will have to stop the rainbow campaign. Depressingly its now supporting homophobia.  Hardly anyone wears the actual laces in the mens game and the grandstanding twats who wont wear the armband are being treated like heroes in all the papers comments pages and getting all the publicity. The rot set in when the England team didnt wear it in Qatar.  Just stop it now but stop all the campaigns and stop leveraging social issues when no-one really gives a shit anyway.  Gay kids will feel less welcome at football after this so its totally counterproductive.  Sickened by those who support the Ipswich captains right to object to gay people being equal and included on the grounds of religion.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #62 on: Today at 12:25:30 am
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 06:18:58 pm
Strange post isn't it  ;D

Fits right in with the 'keep politics out of football' knobends that go out of their way to be offended by James McClean every year.
And vice versa - do people who want Guehi and Morsy to be called out want the same for McClean? Do they think his refusal to wear the poppy means he hates Britain and the Allied nations? Because it all seems absurd to me.

Ultimately, I don't think anyone should have to wear a flag or symbol if they don't want to (and the rainbow is literally the gay flag - if it reflected genuine tolerance for everyone it would be the Pride flag). Let players choose to wear rainbow laces and/or a poppy, and then we can see where we really stand and who genuinely believes what. And once again, FUCK the Daily Mail.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #63 on: Today at 12:32:23 am
Quote from: TobyLFC on Yesterday at 05:19:30 pm
Totally agree, stop forcing agendas on people!!

Agendas?
DiggerJohn

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #64 on: Today at 08:10:09 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:25:30 am
And vice versa - do people who want Guehi and Morsy to be called out want the same for McClean? Do they think his refusal to wear the poppy means he hates Britain and the Allied nations? Because it all seems absurd to me.

Ultimately, I don't think anyone should have to wear a flag or symbol if they don't want to (and the rainbow is literally the gay flag - if it reflected genuine tolerance for everyone it would be the Pride flag). Let players choose to wear rainbow laces and/or a poppy, and then we can see where we really stand and who genuinely believes what. And once again, FUCK the Daily Mail.

Totally agree. If you don't want to wear a poppy that's fine. If you don't want to wear the rainbow arm band that's fine too. Forcing people to do so seems a bit ironic 🤔
Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #65 on: Today at 08:13:20 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
Everyone has the right not to participate, but everyone also has the right to call you out on it.

It doesn't matter if you feel that way due to religion or due to other reasons, still makes you a homophobe. And again people have the right to be that way so long as they don't impose on other people's rights (i.e they discriminate based on their homophobia). But people also have a right to call you a homophobic dickhead because of it.

Hypothetical question. What if I refuse to wear the rainbow, but donate 10k to a noble cause that fights for the equality?
Would that still make me a homophobe dickhead?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #66 on: Today at 08:40:51 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:10:09 am
Totally agree. If you don't want to wear a poppy that's fine. If you don't want to wear the rainbow arm band that's fine too. Forcing people to do so seems a bit ironic 🤔

But no one is being forced to do it, hence why one player didn't. They're asked to wear it, and 19 out of 20 did, with 18 doing so without defacing it.

Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 08:13:20 am
Hypothetical question. What if I refuse to wear the rainbow, but donate 10k to a noble cause that fights for the equality?
Would that still make me a homophobe dickhead?

That would fall into the tokenism point that you removed from the post you quoted?
thejbs

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #67 on: Today at 08:50:52 am
Some of the replies on here show precisely why pride and the rainbow laces campaign exist and are necessary. Imagine thinking your choice to believe in sky fairies could ever trump someones right to be themselves without bigotry, abuse or prejudice.

And there is simply no comparison to the annual poppy fascism that only exists because the daily mail and the sun got behind it.
DiggerJohn

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #68 on: Today at 09:00:40 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:40:51 am
But no one is being forced to do it, hence why one player didn't. They're asked to wear it, and 19 out of 20 did, with 18 doing so without defacing it.




I thought in France they had to wear. Am I wrong?

Bbc article

Current Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was left out of Paris St-Germain's squad for two consecutive seasons because of his apparent refusal to wear the amended kit, while five players on the books of Toulouse and Nantes missed their respective clubs' matches in 2023.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel, which runs Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, announced earlier this year that it was ending the campaign following the controversy.
Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #69 on: Today at 09:01:42 am
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 06:18:58 pm
Strange post isn't it  ;D

Fits right in with the 'keep politics out of football' knobends that go out of their way to be offended by James McClean every year.

On that point I never realised Matip refused to wear the poppy shirt because NATO bombed his village during the air campaign in Serbia.
Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #70 on: Today at 09:04:37 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:40:51 am
That would fall into the tokenism point that you removed from the post you quoted?

I hear you.
But am I really being a homophone? Because I doubt if its tokenism AND homophobia at the same time.
I am still going to support the fight for equality without going one way or the other.
Its a bit like asking me to wear a rainbow sweater at my workplace. I support equality and everyone is free to do what they want. I am not going to judge. But at my workplace, its not my job right?

P.S. In my example, I am not going for religious excuses. Thats a can of worms I do not want to open. But hypothetical situation, without religious motives.
Rhingle Bells

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #71 on: Today at 09:05:44 am
Lots of posters outing themselves as complete c*nts in here.
Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #72 on: Today at 09:09:40 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
But if someone is coming out saying "I don't want to be forced as my religion doesn't allow me to show support for gay people" then I would say you don't have to do anything, but I will call you a homophobe because you can't even stomach a token gesture of support nevermind actual support

This I agree.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #73 on: Today at 09:10:45 am
Quote from: Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville on Today at 09:04:37 am
I hear you.
But am I really being a homophone? Because I doubt if its tokenism AND homophobia at the same time.
I am still going to support the fight for equality without going one way or the other.
Its a bit like asking me to wear a rainbow sweater at my workplace. I support equality and everyone is free to do what they want. I am not going to judge. But at my workplace, its not my job right?

P.S. In my example, I am not going for religious excuses. Thats a can of worms I do not want to open. But hypothetical situation, without religious motives.

No I'm saying you're not a homophobe in the example you provided, and I'm sure the poster who made the original comment would agree, which is why he separated out the tokenism point after his original statement.

To be clear - I think if you're not wearing the rainbow armband because you think it's tokenism, but you are away from football donating to equal rights charities or whatever, then you're not homophobic.
Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
Reply #74 on: Today at 09:12:09 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:10:45 am
No I'm saying you're not a homophobe in the example you provided, and I'm sure the poster who made the original comment would agree, which is why he separated out the tokenism point after his original statement.

To be clear - I think if you're not wearing the rainbow armband because you think it's tokenism, but you are away from football donating to equal rights charities or whatever, then you're not homophobic.
Ah fair enough. I misunderstood that.
