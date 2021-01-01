Everyone has the right not to participate, but everyone also has the right to call you out on it.



It doesn't matter if you feel that way due to religion or due to other reasons, still makes you a homophobe. And again people have the right to be that way so long as they don't impose on other people's rights (i.e they discriminate based on their homophobia). But people also have a right to call you a homophobic dickhead because of it.



And you make the choice, you take the consequences of said choice



I do also feel that there is tokenism which I don't like, and if someone comes out and said "I am not doing this as it feels like tokenism without actually addressing homophobia and inequality in football" then great I support that position as it is a concern here.



But if someone is coming out saying "I don't want to be forced as my religion doesn't allow me to show support for gay people" then I would say you don't have to do anything, but I will call you a homophobe because you can't even stomach a token gesture of support nevermind actual support