





Nobody should be forced to participate in any of these campaigns. People should always have freedom of choice.



But, now that they've essentially announced to the world that they are bigoted, backwards bible-bellends, we have the same freedom of choice to call them out as such, and criticise/mock their gobshitery



On a tangent, I will never agree with the notion that religious views should be given the same anti-discrimination protections in law as gender, race, sexuality, etc, as religion is a personal choice, no more important that a person's choice of favourite biscuit or colour or football team.



part of the issue with the Ipswich guy is though - hes been merrily wearing betting firm logos on his shirts for years, and as far as I know, he hasnt made a protest about that.So either stand for your religous beliefs, hwoever bigoted they are, at all times, or dont.Reason clubs do things like this is because of bigotry, it isnt shoving views down peoples' throats - its bringing attention to the fact certain parts of our society are still treated differently, and can still be fearful of their safety on a daily basis due to bigotry. Its sad it needs highlighting, but here we are. These gentlemen' dont need to prove it like this, thats for sure. They are employed by clubs who I presume have agreed to these campaigns.Something similar has happened to the NHL - where teams used to wear Pride warm up jerseys, and sadly the bigots there won after a few religous zealots refused to wear them. Now no one can wear them.