« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign  (Read 483 times)

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« on: Today at 01:32:50 pm »
I couldn't see these stories or this issue anywhere other than the "Gay Footballers" thread which didn't seem appropriate.

Very disappointed this week to see 2 incidences of players not supporting (or qualifying their support) for the campaign. Obviously many of us already know what the situation in football is, but it was nonetheless shocking to see two British born men in their 20's come out against the campaign on religious grounds.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/02/ipswich-captain-sam-morsy-refused-to-wear-rainbow-armband
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/03/marc-guehi-and-crystal-palace-warned-by-fa-over-i-love-jesus-armband

It's backwards, and unsurprising that it's born from some (misguided) religious beliefs.

**Edit - Morsy isn't in his 20's, but point stands.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:34 pm by stewy17 »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:34:34 pm »
The Sam Morsy one is hilarious when he's worn kits with betting sponsors on throughout pretty much his entire career.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:10 pm »
Back in the day we wore black laces to show we weren't racist.
Logged

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,522
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:40:05 pm »
Based on that article, Guehi wore the armband, but just wrote "I love Jesus" on it?
That's fair enough in my opinion.

The Morsy one I'm on the fence with. I totally disagree with him, but as long as he isn't coming out and saying everyone from the LGBTQ+ community are bad people or condones them being treated like outcasts, then whatever.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:34:34 pm
The Sam Morsy one is hilarious when he's worn kits with betting sponsors on throughout pretty much his entire career.

A lot of religious people seem to pick and choose what to be outraged by.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:54:30 pm »
It would be very much not surprising if 2 men in their 20s or 30s have religious beliefs that lead them to having conservative views of sex and marriage. Particularly not surprising if they're of BAME backgrounds. London is the more ethnically diverse city in the country and also the most socially conservative.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 01:40:05 pm
Based on that article, Guehi wore the armband, but just wrote "I love Jesus" on it?
That's fair enough in my opinion.

The Morsy one I'm on the fence with. I totally disagree with him, but as long as he isn't coming out and saying everyone from the LGBTQ+ community are bad people or condones them being treated like outcasts, then whatever.

A lot of religious people seem to pick and choose what to be outraged by.


Does he have history of writing the phrase on his armband when it's not the rainbow armband? If not, why has he chosen to write it on the armband now?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,979
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:59:08 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:57:05 pm
Does he have history of writing the phrase on his armband when it's not the rainbow armband? If not, why has he chosen to write it on the armband now?

Because Jesus > the gays.
Logged

Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,522
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:59:19 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 01:57:05 pm
Does he have history of writing the phrase on his armband when it's not the rainbow armband? If not, why has he chosen to write it on the armband now?

Absolutely no idea, but he still wore the armband.

Almost everyone in the ground or watching on TV will have seen the armband, but won't have seen what was written on it if not for this article.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,891
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:01:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:54:30 pm
It would be very much not surprising if 2 men in their 20s or 30s have religious beliefs that lead them to having conservative views of sex and marriage. Particularly not surprising if they're of BAME backgrounds. London is the more ethnically diverse city in the country and also the most socially conservative.

I've just turned 40, I have lived in London for over a decade and it's now my home. I am from Liverpool. Throughout my 20's and 30's I had many existing friends and made a lot of new friends, I even had quite a few mates who were or are religious. None of them have ever expressed religious objections to LGBTQ+ people. So it's unusual for me.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:54:30 pm
It would be very much not surprising if 2 men in their 20s or 30s have religious beliefs that lead them to having conservative views of sex and marriage. Particularly not surprising if they're of BAME backgrounds. London is the more ethnically diverse city in the country and also the most socially conservative.

Sam Morsy is from Wolverhampton so not sure the London part is relevant either
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm »
Wolverhampton is approx as ethnically diverse as london.  If the premier league continues to have such campaigns you can expect pushback of this sort every year.  People's religion is somewhat important to them and many will choose to interpret this campaign as some sort of attack on their belief system. In the same  way some here interpret 'I love jesus' as some sort of undermining of something important to them
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,506
  • Legend
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:08:06 pm »
Living in Brighton, I am on board with a lot of LGBTQ+ initiatives, and lots of friends from the community.

It's got to the point now where businesses and enterprises are starting to be disrespectful with their annual look at us, rainbow adverts/laces/mentions, then are silent for 11.5 months of the year.

The bottom line is if it didn't make them money they wouldn't bother, they aint doing it out of the goodness of their heart.

So you can't blame individuals who don't want to partake. 
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,195
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:11:59 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:51:48 pm
Wolverhampton is approx as ethnically diverse as london.  If the premier league continues to have such campaigns you can expect pushback of this sort every year.  People's religion is somewhat important to them and many will choose to interpret this campaign as some sort of attack on their belief system. In the same  way some here interpret 'I love jesus' as some sort of undermining of something important to them

How on earth is a campaign to show solidarity and support for people and attack on their belief system?

Wonder what their response would be if the PL had a "respect all faiths" armband and some players refused to wear it.....
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:14:27 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 04:51:48 pm
Wolverhampton is approx as ethnically diverse as london.  If the premier league continues to have such campaigns you can expect pushback of this sort every year.  People's religion is somewhat important to them and many will choose to interpret this campaign as some sort of attack on their belief system. In the same  way some here interpret 'I love jesus' as some sort of undermining of something important to them

If someone's religion has created a belief system that involves them not supporting those that the rainbow armbands represents then they should re-consider their perspectives.

I also don't think anyone has an issue with anyone saying "I love Jesus" in general.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:15:18 pm »
Surely everyone has the right to support. or not support who they want?
enforced support is not fair, and its not support.
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 05:15:18 pm
Surely everyone has the right to support. or not support who they want?
enforced support is not fair, and its not support.
Totally agree, stop forcing agendas on people!!
Logged
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,107
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:54:30 pm
It would be very much not surprising if 2 men in their 20s or 30s have religious beliefs that lead them to having conservative views of sex and marriage. Particularly not surprising if they're of BAME backgrounds. London is the more ethnically diverse city in the country and also the most socially conservative.




Nobody should be forced to participate in any of these campaigns. People should always have freedom of choice.

But, now that they've essentially announced to the world that they are bigoted, backwards bible-bellends, we have the same freedom of choice to call them out as such, and criticise/mock their gobshitery

On a tangent, I will never agree with the notion that religious views should be given the same anti-discrimination protections in law as gender, race, sexuality, etc, as religion is a personal choice, no more important that a person's choice of favourite biscuit or colour or football team.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:26:21 pm »
Spot on..
edit- though to some religion is very important. I don't agree but thats just me


Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 05:24:28 pm



Nobody should be forced to participate in any of these campaigns. People should always have freedom of choice.

But, now that they've essentially announced to the world that they are bigoted, backwards bible-bellends, we have the same freedom of choice to call them out as such, and criticise/mock their gobshitery

On a tangent, I will never agree with the notion that religious views should be given the same anti-discrimination protections in law as gender, race, sexuality, etc, as religion is a personal choice, no more important that a person's choice of favourite biscuit or colour or football team.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:27:55 pm by Realgman »
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,864
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 05:24:28 pm



Nobody should be forced to participate in any of these campaigns. People should always have freedom of choice.

But, now that they've essentially announced to the world that they are bigoted, backwards bible-bellends, we have the same freedom of choice to call them out as such, and criticise/mock their gobshitery

On a tangent, I will never agree with the notion that religious views should be given the same anti-discrimination protections in law as gender, race, sexuality, etc, as religion is a personal choice, no more important that a person's choice of favourite biscuit or colour or football team.

part of the issue with the Ipswich guy is though - hes been merrily wearing betting firm logos on his shirts for years, and as far as I know, he hasnt made a protest about that.

So either stand for your religous beliefs, hwoever bigoted they are, at all times, or dont.

Reason clubs do things like this is because of bigotry, it isnt shoving views down peoples' throats - its bringing attention to the fact certain parts of our society are still treated differently, and can still be fearful of their safety on a daily basis due to bigotry. Its sad it needs highlighting, but here we are. These gentlemen' dont need to prove it like this, thats for sure.   They are employed by clubs who I presume have agreed to these campaigns.

Something similar has happened to the NHL - where teams used to wear Pride warm up jerseys, and sadly the bigots there won after a few religous zealots refused to wear them. Now no one can wear them.
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 05:24:28 pm



Nobody should be forced to participate in any of these campaigns. People should always have freedom of choice.

But, now that they've essentially announced to the world that they are bigoted, backwards bible-bellends, we have the same freedom of choice to call them out as such, and criticise/mock their gobshitery

On a tangent, I will never agree with the notion that religious views should be given the same anti-discrimination protections in law as gender, race, sexuality, etc, as religion is a personal choice, no more important that a person's choice of favourite biscuit or colour or football team.

Gender is also a choice, according to many .  There are as many genders as religions,  it seems. So it follows,  If you have protections for gender, then protections for religion also
Logged

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,927
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 05:15:18 pm
Surely everyone has the right to support. or not support who they want?
enforced support is not fair, and its not support.

I don't think homophobia should be supported, personally.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:55:24 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 05:51:48 pm
Gender is also a choice, according to many .  There are as many genders as religions,  it seems. So it follows,  If you have protections for gender, then protections for religion also

You do realise that the rainbow armbands aren't just about trans rights, right?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,927
Re: Rainbow Laces / Stonewall campaign
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:56:09 pm »
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 05:19:30 pm
Totally agree, stop forcing agendas on people!!

Utter bullshit. What are you going to come out with next? "Woke" no doubt. Any player not wearing the rainbow is homophobic, end of. There's no other reason for not wearing it. Same goes for any of the other campaigns.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 