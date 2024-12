Is Ange in a bit of trouble? Spurs have been absolutely terrible.



The City game has probably bought him some time but looks like they are in a battle for European places with a lot of other teams.They have a +13 goal difference, yet they have lost 6 out of their 14 games so it wouldn't surprise me if they sack him at some point this season.The likelihood is they'll stick with him until the end of the season and axe him if they miss out on Europe or fail to win a trophy