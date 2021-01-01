Maybe I'm wrong and it's just this new MacBook Pro I'm watching it on. Stadium noise feels louder.
you're just showing off.
There arent many teams with intact squads thanks to this ridiculous schedule. Hamstrings pinging all over the shop.
There's an interesting stat where no vegan footballer has ever had a hamstring injury.
Except it begs the question: how many pro footballers are vegan?
I dunno. I just made it up.
Spurs are a very very odd side
He is a disastrous goalkeeper, got to get plenty of shots/pressure on him when we go to Spurs in a few weeks time
I had no idea Forster was still playing.
I like the BHA LB Kerkez, we've been linked with him I believe.
Crosby Nick never fails.
You do know Bournemouth and Brighton are two different teams Sam?
Neither did he.
How long is the number one out for ?
I can still see some jammy equaliser for Spurs.
Months probably if he's broke his ankleI know it's only Spurs and they don't play for much but they could really do with someone better than him in goal for that long
I didnt know that. Did he do it in a game ?
Blackburn and Blackpool too!
yes but I get corrected at least once a week.Brighton Bournemouth Brentford. gimme a break.good thing Bootle aren't in the PL. at least Bolton have fucked off.
