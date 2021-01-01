« previous next »
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #400 on: Today at 09:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Today at 09:38:10 pm
Maybe I'm wrong and it's just this new MacBook Pro I'm watching it on. Stadium noise feels louder.
you're just showing off.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #401 on: Today at 09:39:33 pm »
There arent many teams with intact squads thanks to this ridiculous schedule. Hamstrings pinging all over the shop.
Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #402 on: Today at 09:41:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:38:43 pm
you're just showing off.

Sorry, I should have put #ad.
Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #403 on: Today at 09:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:39:33 pm
There arent many teams with intact squads thanks to this ridiculous schedule. Hamstrings pinging all over the shop.

There's an interesting stat where no vegan footballer has ever had a hamstring injury.

Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #404 on: Today at 09:42:38 pm »
hahahhahahahahha Spurs
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #405 on: Today at 09:42:56 pm »
what a mess!
Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #406 on: Today at 09:42:57 pm »
Lol
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #407 on: Today at 09:43:10 pm »
Oh he's miles offside
Online Piggies in Blankies

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #408 on: Today at 09:43:17 pm »
Spurs are a very very odd side
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #409 on: Today at 09:43:20 pm »
2 for Bmouth.

offside maybe tho?

edit: yeah he looks off
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #410 on: Today at 09:43:24 pm »
hes offside.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #411 on: Today at 09:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Today at 09:42:17 pm
There's an interesting stat where no vegan footballer has ever had a hamstring injury.



Except it begs the question: how many pro footballers are vegan?
Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #412 on: Today at 09:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:43:45 pm
Except it begs the question: how many pro footballers are vegan?

I dunno. I just made it up.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #413 on: Today at 09:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:43:45 pm
Except it begs the question: how many pro footballers are vegan?
well we know we don't have any.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #414 on: Today at 09:44:55 pm »
He is a disastrous goalkeeper, got to get plenty of shots/pressure on him when we go to Spurs in a few weeks time
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #415 on: Today at 09:45:14 pm »
Online Gifted Right Foot

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #416 on: Today at 09:46:36 pm »
I had no idea Forster was still playing. 
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #417 on: Today at 09:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 09:43:17 pm
Spurs are a very very odd side
must be incredibly frustrating to support.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #418 on: Today at 09:47:12 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:44:55 pm
He is a disastrous goalkeeper, got to get plenty of shots/pressure on him when we go to Spurs in a few weeks time

How long is the number one out for ?
Online amir87

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #419 on: Today at 09:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 09:46:36 pm
I had no idea Forster was still playing. 

Neither did he.
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #420 on: Today at 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:00:32 pm
I like the BHA LB Kerkez, we've been linked with him I believe.

You do know Bournemouth and Brighton are two different teams Sam? :D
Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #421 on: Today at 09:47:53 pm »
I can still see some jammy equaliser for Spurs.
Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #422 on: Today at 09:48:13 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:47:28 pm
You do know Bournemouth and Brighton are two different teams Sam? :D

Sam hasn't put his glasses on.
Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #423 on: Today at 09:48:32 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #424 on: Today at 09:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:47:12 pm
How long is the number one out for ?
March
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #425 on: Today at 09:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:47:12 pm
How long is the number one out for ?

Months probably if he's broke his ankle

I know it's only Spurs and they don't play for much but they could really do with someone better than him in goal for that long
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #426 on: Today at 09:50:03 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:47:28 pm
You do know Bournemouth and Brighton are two different teams Sam? :D
yes but I get corrected at least once a week.

Brighton Bournemouth Brentford.  gimme a break.

good thing Bootle aren't in the PL.  at least Bolton have fucked off.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #427 on: Today at 09:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on Today at 09:47:53 pm
I can still see some jammy equaliser for Spurs.
plenty of time left
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #428 on: Today at 09:50:46 pm »
Blackburn and Blackpool too!
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #429 on: Today at 09:51:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 09:48:44 pm
Months probably if he's broke his ankle

I know it's only Spurs and they don't play for much but they could really do with someone better than him in goal for that long

I didnt know that.

Did he do it in a game ?
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #430 on: Today at 09:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:51:02 pm
I didnt know that.

Did he do it in a game ?

City away, played with it broken for an hour!
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #431 on: Today at 09:51:30 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:50:46 pm
Blackburn and Blackpool too!
see what I mean!  it's a bloody conspiracy!
Online DHRED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #432 on: Today at 09:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 09:46:36 pm
I had no idea Forster was still playing.

Brad friedel is their 3rd keeper
Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #433 on: Today at 09:51:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:50:03 pm
yes but I get corrected at least once a week.

Brighton Bournemouth Brentford.  gimme a break.

good thing Bootle aren't in the PL.  at least Bolton have fucked off.

I have the same problem with places beginning with T. And, unfortunately, a lot of the places surrounding my village have names beginning with T. I don't know where the fuck I am half the time.
