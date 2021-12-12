Lopetegui is surely gone. The favourite seems to be Sergio Conceicao who used to manage Porto.
Omen watch is back on tomorrow.United get an unlikely away win at the Etihad in early December in 19-20.Think it's come a bit too early mind you.
RVN has "the managerial Midas touch".give me a large fucking break.
Well it looks like he's stabilised them already.
Arsenal were crap back then, was it that unlikely?
last night we had 2 pretty miserable games on offer, whereas tonight there's a load of tasty games, just about all of them meaningful to the table. why schedule like this?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Last night's were both meaningful to the table.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Rashford and Diallo dropped, Maguire and Malacia centre/left side against Saka and Odegaard, looks like he's got the lose to screw Liverpool message already!
