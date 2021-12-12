« previous next »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:33:19 pm »
Actually thought West Ham were by far the better team then and the xg is heavily in there favour (actually a 3-1 reverse). But Mavropanos and Kilman is a good awful defensive pairing, and starting Danny Ings in 2024 is laughable.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm »
Lopetegui is surely gone. The favourite seems to be Sergio Conceicao who used to manage Porto.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 11:19:17 pm »
Omen watch is back on tomorrow.

United get an unlikely away win at the Etihad in early December in 19-20.

Think it's come a bit too early mind you.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 11:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm
Lopetegui is surely gone. The favourite seems to be Sergio Conceicao who used to manage Porto.

He did well at Porto. Would be a good appointment for them ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 11:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:19:17 pm
Omen watch is back on tomorrow.

United get an unlikely away win at the Etihad in early December in 19-20.

Think it's come a bit too early mind you.

Arsenal were crap back then, was it that unlikely?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:54:49 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:16:05 pm
RVN has "the managerial Midas touch".

give me a large fucking break.

Well it looks like he's stabilised them already.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #246 on: Today at 12:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 01:54:49 am
Well it looks like he's stabilised them already.
which is normally referred to as "new manager bounce".

let's see how they are doing a month from now.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:50:12 pm
Arsenal were crap back then, was it that unlikely?

That would be the Emirates, no ;D?

United beat City 2-1 at their ground in early December, widened our gap to 14 points and moved United up to 5th.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:54:53 pm »
last night we had 2 pretty miserable games on offer, whereas tonight there's a load of tasty games, just about all of them meaningful to the table. 

why schedule like this?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:54:53 pm
last night we had 2 pretty miserable games on offer, whereas tonight there's a load of tasty games, just about all of them meaningful to the table. 

why schedule like this?

Last night's were both meaningful to the table.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:57:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:54:53 pm
last night we had 2 pretty miserable games on offer, whereas tonight there's a load of tasty games, just about all of them meaningful to the table. 

why schedule like this?


Maybe the League didn't know who was going to be good or crap this season?   :P
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #251 on: Today at 01:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 12:56:19 pm
Last night's were both meaningful to the table.
true, I guess I was being harsh.  probably should have been more specific -"games I care about"

 ;D ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #252 on: Today at 02:18:38 pm »
Also with anyone whos anyone playing on Sunday think it meant Wednesday or beyond was a better day for them to play again.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #253 on: Today at 03:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:12:07 pm
Lopetegui is surely gone. The favourite seems to be Sergio Conceicao who used to manage Porto.

He'd be a good hire.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #254 on: Today at 07:02:59 pm »
Rashford and Diallo dropped, Maguire and Malacia centre/left side against Saka and Odegaard, looks like he's got the lose to screw Liverpool message already!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #255 on: Today at 07:26:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:02:59 pm
Rashford and Diallo dropped, Maguire and Malacia centre/left side against Saka and Odegaard, looks like he's got the lose to screw Liverpool message already!

Yup, he's called it in.

Pathetic man.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #256 on: Today at 07:48:15 pm »
Wolves are fucking shite
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:48:38 pm »
Everton 2 up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #258 on: Today at 07:51:33 pm »
Shite booking for Mac.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 3rd - 5th December
« Reply #259 on: Today at 07:52:17 pm »
Mac Allister, dont you breathe near someone!!

Joelinton, assault who you want mate!!
