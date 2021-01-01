gomez at RB jarrell CB
Isak has turned up apparently.For those who might have trouble understanding - this means the Swedish striker Alexander Isak who plays as a striker for Newcastle United Football Club has turned up at St James Park tonight, obviously this hints there is a chance he will be involved in the football match today.
Is it really a 'drop' though?
Their CB, Guimaraes bit is slow as fuck, hopefully we can rip them on the counter, we often do!
Trent dropped. Wow !
you are Mikel Arteta and I claim my lego pieces!
Team to play Liverpool: Pope, Hall, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Bruno, Tonali, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon, Murphy
Page created in 0.075 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.81]