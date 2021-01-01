« previous next »
Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park

mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,485
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #200 on: Today at 06:17:50 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:17:01 pm
gomez at RB  jarrell CB

doesn't necessarily mean that but I hope thats the case
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,578
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #201 on: Today at 06:18:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Isak has turned up apparently.

For those who might have trouble understanding - this means the Swedish striker Alexander Isak who plays as a striker for Newcastle United Football Club has turned up at St James Park tonight, obviously this hints there is a chance he will be involved in the football match today.

you are Mikel Arteta and I claim my lego pieces!
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,590
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #202 on: Today at 06:18:09 pm
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:17:43 pm
Is it really a 'drop' though?

No, most reports say its managing him back after the injury.
phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,852
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #203 on: Today at 06:18:28 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:26:39 pm
Their CB, Guimaraes bit is slow as fuck, hopefully we can rip them on the counter, we often do!

I hope so, good point😉
danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #204 on: Today at 06:18:38 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 06:16:50 pm
Trent dropped.  Wow !

Don't think it's a case of dropped. He's coming back from injury so it's probably managing his minutes. We have 3 games this week.
CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #205 on: Today at 06:18:39 pm
Team to play Liverpool: Pope, Hall, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Bruno, Tonali, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon, Murphy
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #206 on: Today at 06:18:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:18:07 pm
you are Mikel Arteta and I claim my lego pieces!

Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,244
  • SPQR
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #207 on: Today at 06:18:57 pm
No way he's dropped. We have Everton in a few days and he's just come back from injury.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,729
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #208 on: Today at 06:19:02 pm
Hes not really dropped though is he. Hes just been thrust straight back into the City game off the back of an injury.

Has it been confirmed Gomez is RB and Quansah CB I wondered if they may try it the other way around
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,590
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #209 on: Today at 06:19:20 pm
How many fouls will Joelinton do before he gets a card, 8?
kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #210 on: Today at 06:19:57 pm
i recon robbo will be subbed off for trent

gomez gives robbo a rest
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,690
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #211 on: Today at 06:20:04 pm
Isak playing is a complete surprise.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,959
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #212 on: Today at 06:20:25 pm
Wonder if this means Gomez tucking in with Robertson bombing on.
CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #213 on: Today at 06:20:25 pm
This would be a massive ( again ) 3 points, they def have players to hurt us given the chance and that shit house burn at the back
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #214 on: Today at 06:21:02 pm
Good team, hopefully we can avoid the leg breaks their yard dog midfielders will try to inflict. Understandable with Trent but it's a shame we won't have his passing v their slugs on the counter.
Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,927
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #215 on: Today at 06:21:13 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 06:18:39 pm
Team to play Liverpool: Pope, Hall, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Bruno, Tonali, Joelinton, Isak, Gordon, Murphy
I'm shocked. The mind games these prick Managers play are so transparent  ;D
kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #216 on: Today at 06:21:14 pm
regardless of who is playing at the back

darwin was always going to be the key player for us
Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #217 on: Today at 06:22:27 pm
Strong side for Newcastle, but we should be able to create plenty of change against a CB pairing of Burn and Schar.
