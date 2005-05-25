as has already been said, there's a chasm between them in terms of their ability



but on the bolded bit it reads like wishful thinking, rather than likely outcome. I'd have thought that from everything we've seen under Slot so far that the greater likelihood is he remains peripheral until a replacement is signed (as was attempted in the summer). in that period our manager was comfortabe starting Milner against the best teams around, this season our manager is anything but with Endo



Yeah, what this comparison mostly does is do Milner down. 230 appearances for us, far more than any he played for any other club. Won everything there was to win with us and a crucial part of turning us into a team of winners and making us belivers. A legend. On occasion he became a bit of a liability in 22/23 (and potentially 21/22 too) just because he was really old and had lost some athleticism so perhaps Endo will do Milners role from 21-22, but Im not sure people would want to put Endo in that category!