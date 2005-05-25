« previous next »
Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park

A Complete Flop

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #160 on: Today at 05:40:28 pm
Quote from: medley on Today at 04:14:28 pm
Amazon Prime which means Stadium sound only and no comms.. yes!

The commendatory team on Amazon is usually easier to listen to than other platforms but I'd still take no commentary any day of the week

Oh fuck yes
Anfield Kopite

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #161 on: Today at 05:43:11 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:26:39 pm
Their CB, Guimaraes bit is slow as fuck, hopefully we can rip them on the counter, we often do!
Trying to decipher this. Not sure, but i think you are saying Bruno Guimares is a centre back ? He definitely is not.
4pool

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #162 on: Today at 05:44:40 pm
Quote from: medley on Today at 04:14:28 pm
Amazon Prime which means Stadium sound only and no comms.. yes!

The commendatory team on Amazon is usually easier to listen to than other platforms but I'd still take no commentary any day of the week

Amazon Prime:

Newcastle United v Liverpool (7:30pm)

Presenter: Dan Walker
Pundits: Shay Given, Robbie Fowler
Reporter: Ian Irving
Commentary: Clive Tyldesley and Matt Upson
SamLad

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #163 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 05:43:11 pm
Trying to decipher this. Not sure, but i think you are saying Bruno Guimares is a centre back ? He definitely is not.
I think he means their CBs and Guimares?
DelTrotter

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #164 on: Today at 05:45:49 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 05:43:11 pm
Trying to decipher this. Not sure, but i think you are saying Bruno Guimares is a centre back ? He definitely is not.

Nope, I am not, it wasn't that difficult.
Anfield Kopite

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #165 on: Today at 05:47:45 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:45:49 pm
Nope, I am not, it wasn't that difficult.
Read it back. You put their centre back  Guimares bit is slow as fuck. It was difficult to decipher
DelTrotter

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #166 on: Today at 05:48:34 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 05:47:45 pm
Read it back. You put their centre back  Guimares bit is slow as fuck. It was difficult to decipher

If you just ignore the comma then yeah I can see why you'd struggle. Perhaps an optician visit is due!
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #167 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm


Yeah, they'll be better at home. But we're also a lot better than Palace. Newcastle were truly awful in that game.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #168 on: Today at 05:50:34 pm
Team news 6:15?
Anfield Kopite

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #169 on: Today at 05:50:56 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:48:34 pm
If you just ignore the comma then yeah I can see why you'd struggle. Perhaps an optician visit is due!
Or perhaps a visit to school for you to learn how to use a comma correctly.
SamLad

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #170 on: Today at 05:51:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:48:34 pm
If you just ignore the comma then yeah I can see why you'd struggle. Perhaps an optician visit is due!
so what does "Guimares bit" mean then?  :)
DelTrotter

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #171 on: Today at 05:51:47 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 05:50:56 pm
Or perhaps a visit to school for you to learn how to use a comma correctly.

Nah, it's not that important, I'd rather upset weirdos on here.
SamLad

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #172 on: Today at 05:52:14 pm
what's the weather in Newcastle like tonight?
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #173 on: Today at 05:53:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:52:14 pm
what's the weather in Newcastle like tonight?

Topless
Anfield Kopite

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #174 on: Today at 05:53:54 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:51:47 pm
Nah, it's not that important, I'd rather upset weirdos on here.
If you read back your original post and still insist it makes sense, then there really is only one wierdo.
TheCunningScorpion

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #175 on: Today at 05:55:42 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 05:53:54 pm
If you read back your original post and still insist it makes sense, then there really is only one wierdo.

Yeah, the comma is not the issue- the fact it is impossible to make sense of is
Anfield Kopite

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #176 on: Today at 05:56:32 pm
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 05:55:42 pm
Yeah, the comma is not the issue- the fact it is impossible to make sense of is

Exactly
4pool

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #177 on: Today at 05:58:01 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:52:14 pm
what's the weather in Newcastle like tonight?

6 degrees and a breeze. Light rain off and on.
danm77

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #178 on: Today at 05:58:09 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:44:40 pm
Amazon Prime:

Newcastle United v Liverpool (7:30pm)

Presenter: Dan Walker
Pundits: Shay Given, Robbie Fowler
Reporter: Ian Irving
Commentary: Clive Tyldesley and Matt Upson

GOD
SamLad

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #179 on: Today at 05:59:33 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:58:01 pm
6 degrees and a breeze. Light rain off and on.
ta.

I guess that means every fat bastard in there will have his shirt off.
farawayred

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #180 on: Today at 06:00:56 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:59:33 pm
ta.

I guess that means every fat bastard in there will have his shirt off.
Would the horse-mounted police be outside?  ;D
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #181 on: Today at 06:05:38 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:59:33 pm
ta.

I guess that means every fat bastard in there will have his shirt off.

Merry Christmas amir.
SamLad

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #182 on: Today at 06:06:45 pm
Knight

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #183 on: Today at 06:08:49 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:33:24 pm
as has already been said, there's a chasm between them in terms of their ability

but on the bolded bit it reads like wishful thinking, rather than likely outcome. I'd have thought that from everything we've seen under Slot so far that the greater likelihood is he remains peripheral until a replacement is signed (as was attempted in the summer). in that period our manager was comfortabe starting Milner against the best teams around, this season our manager is anything but with Endo

Yeah, what this comparison mostly does is do Milner down. 230 appearances for us, far more than any he played for any other club. Won everything there was to win with us and a crucial part of turning us into a team of winners and making us belivers. A legend. On occasion he became a bit of a liability in 22/23 (and potentially 21/22 too) just because he was really old and had lost some athleticism so perhaps Endo will do Milners role from 21-22, but Im not sure people would want to put Endo in that category!
SamLad

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #184 on: Today at 06:08:53 pm
when's the teamsheet gonna take a leak?
CS111

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #185 on: Today at 06:11:51 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:00:56 pm
Would the horse-mounted police be outside?  ;D
Bring a carrot and couple of sugar cubes, just incase.
DelTrotter

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #186 on: Today at 06:12:01 pm
Isak has turned up apparently.

For those who might have trouble understanding - this means the Swedish striker Alexander Isak who plays as a striker for Newcastle United Football Club has turned up at St James Park tonight, obviously this hints there is a chance he will be involved in the football match today.
newterp

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #187 on: Today at 06:13:01 pm
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 05:50:56 pm
Or perhaps a visit to school for you to learn how to use a comma correctly.

Fuck Yeah!!! Grammar war!!

This is why we pay good money to be here!
Anfield Kopite

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #188 on: Today at 06:13:23 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Isak has turned up apparently.

For those who might have trouble understanding - this means the Swedish striker Alexander Isak who plays as a striker for Newcastle United Football Club has turned up at St James Park tonight, obviously this hints there is a chance he will be involved in the football match today.
That is readable. Much better than your post earlier. Well done.
CS111

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #189 on: Today at 06:16:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:12:01 pm
Isak has turned up apparently.

For those who might have trouble understanding - this means the Swedish striker Alexander Isak who plays as a striker for Newcastle United Football Club has turned up at St James Park tonight, obviously this hints there is a chance he will be involved in the football match today.
Tonight or today, come on man ive no idea what your on about
DelTrotter

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #190 on: Today at 06:16:27 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 06:16:07 pm
Tonight or today, come on man ive no idea what your on about

 ;D
CS111

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #191 on: Today at 06:16:50 pm
Trent dropped.  Wow !
Logged

kop306

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #192 on: Today at 06:17:01 pm
gomez at RB  jarrell CB
disgraced cake

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #193 on: Today at 06:17:08 pm
Thought he might drop Trent against Gordon, if he is playing on his side that is. Still no Chiesa.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #194 on: Today at 06:17:24 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 06:16:50 pm
Trent dropped.  Wow !

Serbian red will be very happy.
QC

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #195 on: Today at 06:17:43 pm
Is it really a 'drop' though?
CS111

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #196 on: Today at 06:17:48 pm
Team to play Newcastle: Kelleher, Gomez, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson, Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
DangerScouse

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #197 on: Today at 06:17:48 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 06:16:50 pm
Trent dropped.  Wow !

Rested, you mean!
4pool

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #198 on: Today at 06:17:48 pm
Where's Samie...
Agent99

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #199 on: Today at 06:17:49 pm
