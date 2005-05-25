Amazon Prime which means Stadium sound only and no comms.. yes!The commendatory team on Amazon is usually easier to listen to than other platforms but I'd still take no commentary any day of the week
Their CB, Guimaraes bit is slow as fuck, hopefully we can rip them on the counter, we often do!
Trying to decipher this. Not sure, but i think you are saying Bruno Guimares is a centre back ? He definitely is not.
Nope, I am not, it wasn't that difficult.
Read it back. You put their centre back Guimares bit is slow as fuck. It was difficult to decipher
If you just ignore the comma then yeah I can see why you'd struggle. Perhaps an optician visit is due!
Or perhaps a visit to school for you to learn how to use a comma correctly.
what's the weather in Newcastle like tonight?
Nah, it's not that important, I'd rather upset weirdos on here.
If you read back your original post and still insist it makes sense, then there really is only one wierdo.
Yeah, the comma is not the issue- the fact it is impossible to make sense of is
Amazon Prime:Newcastle United v Liverpool (7:30pm)Presenter: Dan WalkerPundits: Shay Given, Robbie FowlerReporter: Ian IrvingCommentary: Clive Tyldesley and Matt Upson
6 degrees and a breeze. Light rain off and on.
ta.I guess that means every fat bastard in there will have his shirt off.
Merry Christmas amir.
as has already been said, there's a chasm between them in terms of their ability but on the bolded bit it reads like wishful thinking, rather than likely outcome. I'd have thought that from everything we've seen under Slot so far that the greater likelihood is he remains peripheral until a replacement is signed (as was attempted in the summer). in that period our manager was comfortabe starting Milner against the best teams around, this season our manager is anything but with Endo
Would the horse-mounted police be outside?
Isak has turned up apparently.For those who might have trouble understanding - this means the Swedish striker Alexander Isak who plays as a striker for Newcastle United Football Club has turned up at St James Park tonight, obviously this hints there is a chance he will be involved in the football match today.
Tonight or today, come on man ive no idea what your on about
Trent dropped. Wow !
