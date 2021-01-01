« previous next »
Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #40 on: Today at 01:03:10 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:34:26 am
Trent was very good defensively against Nunes but Gordon is a blink-and-you-miss-him type.  I think Gordon will be the biggest threat as I expect our central defenders to contain Isaak.  It's probably a game where Bradley would have been a better fit but Trent's sprinklings of stardust could be very useful if Newcastle set out to spoil and frustrate.

I expect Jones will return for Szobo but otherwise it will be the same team as the weekend.  Which two of Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez starts is always hard to predict.

Gordon has been playing from the right.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #41 on: Today at 01:19:46 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:26:30 pm
Be a brave Manager to leave Trent out.

Not remotely - hes just come back from injury and weve got a game every 3 days forever .. Robertson and Trent are going to get rotated - probably with Gomez - its just a case of which games
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #42 on: Today at 01:21:06 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:19:46 pm
Not remotely - hes just come back from injury and weve got a game every 3 days forever .. Robertson and Trent are going to get rotated - probably with Gomez - its just a case of which games

From the press conference it sounded like he'll be starting Trent in the next two games but subbing him off before the end as he gets back up to full fitness.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:26:54 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:38:16 am
Is Isak definitely available for this game? Heard he came off injured early on Saturday.

Hopefully he will start and be clearly unfit...
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:34:13 pm
Howe saying they've not seen Isak in training yet. Pull the other one Eddie, its got Christmas bells on. Might be worth 'testing' his hip early on though  ;D
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #45 on: Today at 02:21:23 pm
Weve won 5 out of our last 6 premier league games away at Newcastle, so its a venue that we have an excellent record at.
They arent a great side by any means, but it will be very tough, but we have enough quality to win 2-0 to Liverpool..
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #46 on: Today at 02:40:29 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 01:34:13 pm
Howe saying they've not seen Isak in training yet. Pull the other one Eddie, its got Christmas bells on. Might be worth 'testing' his hip early on though  ;D

He cant see Isak for the glare from his mates Turkey teeth.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #47 on: Today at 02:42:10 pm
Be interesting to see if the 4th official allows Saudi FC to have two coaches standing in the technical area.
Its happened every game Ive seen of them.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #48 on: Today at 03:33:17 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:14:59 am
Terrifying game, we have a dreadful record there, I'd take a draw big time. Even a low scoring defeat wouldn't be bad.

Not sure if this is serious but weve won 4 of our last 5 there I thought
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #49 on: Today at 03:34:38 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:42:10 pm
Be interesting to see if the 4th official allows Saudi FC to have two coaches standing in the technical area.
Its happened every game Ive seen of them.

Is the other one the fella with the Ben White fake tan?
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #50 on: Today at 03:50:45 pm
Think Robertson needs the rest more right now so I'd actually start Gomez on the left, partner Quansah with Virg, then swap Gomez over to the right around the 70 minute mark. Robbo can then see out the last 20 or so.

Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #51 on: Today at 04:19:03 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 03:33:17 pm
Not sure if this is serious but weve won 4 of our last 5 there I thought

It's always a tough place to go, but it's a lot better than our record at Goodison.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Reply #52 on: Today at 04:25:00 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 03:33:17 pm
Not sure if this is serious but weve won 4 of our last 5 there I thought

Of course not, just taking the piss out of the City draw lot.
