Trent was very good defensively against Nunes but Gordon is a blink-and-you-miss-him type. I think Gordon will be the biggest threat as I expect our central defenders to contain Isaak. It's probably a game where Bradley would have been a better fit but Trent's sprinklings of stardust could be very useful if Newcastle set out to spoil and frustrate.I expect Jones will return for Szobo but otherwise it will be the same team as the weekend. Which two of Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez starts is always hard to predict.
Be a brave Manager to leave Trent out.
Not remotely - hes just come back from injury and weve got a game every 3 days forever .. Robertson and Trent are going to get rotated - probably with Gomez - its just a case of which games
Is Isak definitely available for this game? Heard he came off injured early on Saturday.
Howe saying they've not seen Isak in training yet. Pull the other one Eddie, its got Christmas bells on. Might be worth 'testing' his hip early on though
