Author Topic: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park  (Read 1188 times)

Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Come on Redmen!!

Ref Andy Madley, Assistants Wade Smith and Craig Taylor, 4th official Anthony Backhouse. VAR Stuart fucking Attwell, Asst James Mainwaring.
Lets start with the officials. Not the worst apart from Attwell..

I was lucky enough to be at Anfield on Sunday and thought we showed a mix of organisation, hardwork, pace and flair that will be hard for anyone to contend with.
From what I have seen of Newcastle they are similar to how Villa have been for a couple of seasons, well organised and with some threat but not top class. The loss of Isak for them, is well timed. Wilson is likely to play up front and has lost some pace but is still powerful in the air. Virgil will look forward to playing against him I suspect.

Gordon, Guimares, Barnes and Tonali are their key players and we know their crowd will get a good atmosphere going. They are 11th in the table on just under 1.5 points per match and have a zero goal difference. Barnes and Isak are their two top scorers so far with four and no one else has more than two.

I usually think of this as a tough assignment but am pretty confident that we need to turn up with the same attitude we saw on Sunday and we should win this!  They had been on a decent mini run beating Arsenal and Forest but have lost to West Ham and they only drew with Palace. I was listening to some of that and the commentators were saying they scored through an own goal and then deployed their famed time wasting tactics and anti football to try to see it out and were gutted when Palace equalised.
We cannot fall for their dirty tricks and Madley needs to watch for them trying to stifle the game and stop the flow. I think they are the only team worse than Arsenal at this.

We are likely to keep the same back line with Quansah ready to come on after 60-70 mins. Midfield should see Jones replace one of Dom or Macca and Gakpo will likely start up front with Nunez and Salah.

They also have Lascelles and Botman out and I can see Nunez enjoying this.

The 20:15 match is Arsenal vs Mancs and this will be one time I want to hear Amorim has done well!
We need to be professional and progressive and get this won as we have once again been dealt a rough hand with the Derby being 12:30 on Saturday so a quick turnaround. Hopefully those on the bench like Diaz, Elliott and either Dom or Macca will get a run before 70 mins to keep everyone firing on Saturday once the three points are safely won here.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
my guess at our team

---Kelleher

Trent--Gomez---VVD--Robertson
-------Gravenberch
--Szoboszlai----Jones
Salah---Nunez---Gakpo

Isak will start he is fit
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Would imagine the only change we'll see is Jones in for Macca, try to protect him from a suspension going into the derby.

Newcastle have properly dipped this season, so hopefully something a little bit more comfortable than seasons past would be nice.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Isak has been involved in 42% of their goals in the PL. Need to be all over him and Gordon who'll no doubt be putting in a 'come and get' be display.

They've had some really poort results but they've taken points off Spurs, Man City, Arsenal and Forest. Virtually all of those at St James'.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Feels like they always shit the bed against us
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 09:03:31 am
Feels like we always beat them

Think we have gotten away a little bit with the last few wins at their ground, could have easily have gone another way. It will be a tough game.

What we do know is that we can hurt them and they will be aware, you won't see a more one sided game than the win in January.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Presser in 5..

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fjzqi-zCt1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fjzqi-zCt1g</a>
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Next four look tough, think they've got a couple of defenders out but otherwise full strength. Pretty classic game raisers, beat Arsenal and drew with City at home so definitely won't be easy. They apparently only had one shot in total at the weekend, none on target and only got the goal through an OG.

Dont see a huge amount of choice with what we can go with in the next couple of games, and then hopefully we can start rotating a bit once Elliott, Jota and Chiesa are up to speed.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
They play very well against big teams at home. No pressure on them and they'll be right up for it.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Terrifying game, we have a dreadful record there, I'd take a draw big time. Even a low scoring defeat wouldn't be bad.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:09:07 am
Presser in 5..

Starts off with a dig at Gary Neville. ;D
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
LOLLLLLLLLLL amazing dig at City's charges from Arne
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:18:06 am
LOLLLLLLLLLL amazing dig at City's charges from Arne

 :lmao

For those that haven't caught it, it was in response to Salah saying that it was his last game against City in the Premier League: 'Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 accusations that are done so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season.'
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Slot since Sunday night..
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
I can't believe Slot has said that, haha.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Iconic
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Jones and Nunez are only real changes we can make.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Is Isak definitely available for this game? Heard he came off injured early on Saturday.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:32:37 am
I can't believe Slot has said that, haha.

Followed by "maybe I've already said too much". ;D

Looking forward to heads exploding at City. :)
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Salah and Slot becoming our own version of Ant and Dec.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:38:16 am
Is Isak definitely available for this game? Heard he came off injured early on Saturday.
One of their journos confirmed last night that he's back for it. Shame.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:42:55 am
One of their journos confirmed last night that he's back for it. Shame.

Quote
"I am fine, he said. It was really painful, a bad knock, but I've responded well."
 
When asked if he would play against Liverpool on Wednesday, he responded: Thats the plan.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
This is going to be tough. We need to be on it. If we are I reckon another 0-2 to the mighty red men.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Another shithouse club that loves a bit of the dark arts.

That game we beat them at Anfield two seasons was an absolute piss-take. Hopefully we can take a control of the game early and get a goal to not even give them an option to waste time.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:29:59 am
Another shithouse club that loves a bit of the dark arts.

That game we beat them at Anfield two seasons was an absolute piss-take. Hopefully we can take a control of the game early and get a goal to not even give them an option to waste time.

Didn't we get like 9 XG or something ridiculous?
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:32:50 am
Didn't we get like 9 XG or something ridiculous?

That was last season when we absolutely battered them. I was talking about the game when we came back to win with a last minute goal from Carvalho.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Be a really tough match as under lights so atmosphere be good.

Think Jones for Mac and Nunez for Diaz as that leaves options on bench.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
It's as important as the City game in terms of points. We can't relax because we beat City.

A league is a marathon and every game counts. This is a tough game in a raucous atmosphere (if things are going their way). They'll probably want to press to engage the crowd which will give us opportunities on the break.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:14:59 am
Terrifying game, we have a dreadful record there, I'd take a draw big time. Even a low scoring defeat wouldn't be bad.

Do you ever get bored of this routine? :D
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:44:20 am
It's as important as the City game in terms of points. We can't relax because we beat City.

A league is a marathon and every game counts. This is a tough game in a raucous atmosphere (if things are going their way).

The players are thinking exactly that way too.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
They're without Botman, Lascelles and Kraft. Potentially Isak.

We're without Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Jota, Chiesa and Tsimikas.

If we win, we'll get told we played them at a good time due to their injury concerns. I'll settle for that every single game.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
The first half season they gave us absolute fits - about as well as anyone played vs us ... from memory they pressed us high and it was like we weren't expecting it - no idea if we'll see a repeat
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Trent was very good defensively against Nunes but Gordon is a blink-and-you-miss-him type.  I think Gordon will be the biggest threat as I expect our central defenders to contain Isaak.  It's probably a game where Bradley would have been a better fit but Trent's sprinklings of stardust could be very useful if Newcastle set out to spoil and frustrate.

I expect Jones will return for Szobo but otherwise it will be the same team as the weekend.  Which two of Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez starts is always hard to predict.
Re: Newcastle Utd vs LFC Weds 4th Dec 19:30 hrs St James Park
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:34:26 am
Trent was very good defensively against Nunes but Gordon is a blink-and-you-miss-him type.  I think Gordon will be the biggest threat as I expect our central defenders to contain Isaak.  It's probably a game where Bradley would have been a better fit but Trent's sprinklings of stardust could be very useful if Newcastle set out to spoil and frustrate.
predict.

Wouldn't be shocked at all if we played Gomez at right back
