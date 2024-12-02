It's hard to fathom, but if you look at IQ then 100 is a rough average.
I'd suppose that most people that post on here are 100+, but that's an assumption based on the general content posted.
For me, I find it hard to envisage someone less than the average, but figures in the UK show that IQ along these lines;
Meaning of IQ (UK, other scores differ)
85 to 115 - Two thirds of us have an IQ in this range: the average IQ is 100.
Over 115 - Only a third of people have an IQ this high
Over 120 - Only 9% of people have an IQ this high
Over 125 - Only 5% of people have an IQ this high
Over 130 - Only 2.5% of people have an IQ this high
Over 135 - You are in the top 1%.
It's hard to envisage someone having an IQ of 85 if you haven't. What does that actually mean? Is that the reason for batshit voting and ideals and arguments that are pretty stupid on social media and newspaper and media comments pages? Brexit views and EHCR views which directly affect people seem very at odds to what an informed, intelligent person would find out and decide on.
I read an article the other day saying that IQ is declining (For instance, this report): https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1718793115
Were people brighter and more switched on? Were they less able to be swayed and conned?
This is an interesting site which shows different methods, different scales and different top tens (And about top 100) across those differing scales: https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/average-iq-by-country
Are we getting more stupid? Does social media play into this? Are we more easily conned? If you are 'intelligent' then is it possible to understand someone how someone thinks that isn't? And vice-versa?