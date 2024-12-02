(This thread btw came from an online discussion I was having with a scientist where he was basically having a go at people for not reading the books, not doing the maths and not going out there and learning stuff)



It occurred to me that some people might not be able to read the books or even attempt the maths or even be capable of learning the topic at hand.



Are we being unfair on people thinking that they should be to a certain standard or should be able to 'find out' stuff and the rest of everything that entails?



In the same way I have absolutely no hope even beginning to comprehend what a genius might be thinking of a situation, likewise could others not be capable of achieving what people (perhaps unfairly) think is a minimum?