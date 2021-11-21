« previous next »
How stupid are populations?

How stupid are populations?
« on: Today at 02:07:34 pm »
It's hard to fathom, but if you look at IQ then 100 is a rough average.

I'd suppose that most people that post on here are 100+, but that's an assumption based on the general content posted.

For me, I find it hard to envisage someone less than the average, but figures in the UK show that IQ along these lines;

 Meaning of IQ  (UK, other scores differ)

85 to 115 - Two thirds of us have an IQ in this range: the average IQ is 100.

Over 115 - Only a third of people have an IQ this high

Over 120 - Only 9% of people have an IQ this high

Over 125 - Only 5% of people have an IQ this high

Over 130 - Only 2.5% of people have an IQ this high

Over 135 - You are in the top 1%.

It's hard to envisage someone having an IQ of 85 if you haven't. What does that actually mean? Is that the reason for batshit voting and ideals and arguments that are pretty stupid on social media and newspaper and media comments pages? Brexit views and EHCR views which directly affect people seem very at odds to what an informed, intelligent person would find out and decide on.

I read an article the other day saying that IQ is declining (For instance, this report): https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1718793115

Were people brighter and more switched on? Were they less able to be swayed and conned?



This is an interesting site which shows different methods, different scales and different top tens (And about top 100) across those differing scales:  https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/average-iq-by-country



Are we getting more stupid? Does social media play into this? Are we more easily conned? If you are 'intelligent' then is it possible to understand someone how someone thinks that isn't? And vice-versa?
Re: How stupid are populations?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:21:39 pm »
(This thread btw came from an online discussion I was having with a scientist where he was basically having a go at people for not reading the books, not doing the maths and not going out there and learning stuff)

It occurred to me that some people might not be able to read the books or even attempt the maths or even be capable of learning the topic at hand.

Are we being unfair on people thinking that they should be to a certain standard or should be able to 'find out' stuff and the rest of everything that entails?

In the same way I have absolutely no hope even beginning to comprehend what a genius might be thinking of a situation, likewise could others not be capable of achieving what people (perhaps unfairly) think is a minimum?
Re: How stupid are populations?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:32:33 pm »
First of all I think people might be getting worse at doing IQ tests, and not neccessarily getting less intelligent. Probably due to the way learning and testing in education has changed.


The other thing is.... even though I like to rant about the utter stupidity of Leave or Trump voters, I don't actually think it has (much) to do with IQ - I think it has to do with emotions. Those votes are being cast because people switch thwir analytical brains off and listen to sweet dreams about some sort of undefined "better" future instead.

That said, there is likely a correlation between "stupidity" and giving in to your fears and emotions over analysis and facts.
Re: How stupid are populations?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:09:55 pm »
Quote from: StuffedAndTrussedByrdz on Today at 04:32:33 pm
First of all I think people might be getting worse at doing IQ tests, and not neccessarily getting less intelligent. Probably due to the way learning and testing in education has changed.


The other thing is.... even though I like to rant about the utter stupidity of Leave or Trump voters, I don't actually think it has (much) to do with IQ - I think it has to do with emotions. Those votes are being cast because people switch thwir analytical brains off and listen to sweet dreams about some sort of undefined "better" future instead.

That said, there is likely a correlation between "stupidity" and giving in to your fears and emotions over analysis and facts.

Thought the same when reading the initial post; think EQ plays a bigger role in things like voting decisions than IQ does...
Re: How stupid are populations?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:48:03 pm »
Quote from: StuffedAndTrussedByrdz on Today at 04:32:33 pm
First of all I think people might be getting worse at doing IQ tests, and not neccessarily getting less intelligent. Probably due to the way learning and testing in education has changed.


The other thing is.... even though I like to rant about the utter stupidity of Leave or Trump voters, I don't actually think it has (much) to do with IQ - I think it has to do with emotions. Those votes are being cast because people switch thwir analytical brains off and listen to sweet dreams about some sort of undefined "better" future instead.

That said, there is likely a correlation between "stupidity" and giving in to your fears and emotions over analysis and facts.
Yep, 10s millions voted for Brexit, Tory con men+Trump. it's rather stupid to assume they are all idiots. that's not to say many of them aren't idiots.
The first time I started putting it down to Personality/emotions is when I looked at the first few rows of a UKIP rally waiting for Frottage to speak.  everyone of them looked miserable angry loud mouths who go through life not having a good word about anyone. does anyone really expect these people to look at the good side of anything good. no chance, they are far more likely to call anything that fights to make lives better etc all the names under the Sun.
Prejudice and emotion leads to illogical views. am sure many must know about the Nazi Einsatzgruppen commanders who enacted Holocaust by the bullet in Poland etc. many had PHDs. that still never stopped them from falling for Nazi propaganda.
Re: How stupid are populations?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:26:02 pm »
As I was taught that by my Scouse history teacher when I was 11 and still do that every time I read something and its kept me good stead - question the source of everything, who wrote it, why did they write, when did they write it, where were they when they wrote it.
Re: How stupid are populations?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:30:34 pm »
Really stupid if their elected leaders are anything to go by.
