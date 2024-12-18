« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Reform thread?  (Read 2486 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,222
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #40 on: December 18, 2024, 11:01:05 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on December 17, 2024, 06:31:08 pm
I wouldn't worry about Musk. He'll soon lose interest when Trump fucks him off in a couple of months. There are no government subsidies in the UK worth having.

He doesn't want a subsidy, he wants the NHS. He'll make a fortune from it.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,619
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #41 on: December 18, 2024, 11:17:52 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 18, 2024, 11:01:05 am
He doesn't want a subsidy, he wants the NHS. He'll make a fortune from it.

I dont think Musk is interested in the NHS, its doesnt exactly sit anywhere near what hes currently involved in.

If he gets involved I think it will be a mixture of doing it for a laugh because he can and his ego. I heard something on LBC yesterday where they were saying the initial story about Musk and Reform was planted in the press by the Tories to try and embarrass Reform, and it wasnt something Musk had considered until the story came out, and Musk being Musk he thought why not do it as a kind of prank basically.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,645
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #42 on: December 18, 2024, 11:21:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 18, 2024, 11:17:52 am
I dont think Musk is interested in the NHS, its doesnt exactly sit anywhere near what hes currently involved in.

If he gets involved I think it will be a mixture of doing it for a laugh because he can and his ego. I heard something on LBC yesterday where they were saying the initial story about Musk and Reform was planted in the press by the Tories to try and embarrass Reform, and it wasnt something Musk had considered until the story came out, and Musk being Musk he thought why not do it as a kind of prank basically.

The Torygraph are saying that Musk is poking his sticky fingers in (my words) because of his concerns about the On Line Safety Bill. The piece said that amending the Bill would form part of any trade negotiations and Trump wants to see the Bill amended.

Taking control of our own country? What a fucking joke.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,619
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #43 on: December 18, 2024, 11:44:26 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on December 18, 2024, 11:21:18 am
The Torygraph are saying that Musk is poking his sticky fingers in (my words) because of his concerns about the On Line Safety Bill. The piece said that amending the Bill would form part of any trade negotiations and Trump wants to see the Bill amended.

Taking control of our own country? What a fucking joke.

Taking back control was always just a euphemism for selling to the highest bidder.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,411
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #44 on: December 18, 2024, 12:03:37 pm »
Apartheid Nepo Baby likes to fund racists? I am shocked.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,236
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #45 on: December 18, 2024, 05:43:49 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on December 18, 2024, 10:14:11 am
My only hope with this band of crooks, is that with what is happening over the pond, the world will see how bad things are over there and the corruption going on, that the voting british public will say they want nothing to do with that.  Doesn't our election start as his tenure comes to an end?

The Trump election success has boosted Frottage/Reform and the honeymoon stage of that. If and when the reality of that government hits then it'll take the shine off.

Dems need to get their act together for 2028 as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,128
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #46 on: December 18, 2024, 06:46:43 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on December 18, 2024, 10:14:11 am
Doesn't our election start as his tenure comes to an end?

Supposedly, but I would be absolutely gobsmacked if the US has a 'peaceful transfer of power' in January 2029, unless perhaps Trump's hand-picked successor wins. I don't know what form it might take, but he isn't just leaving office and sitting down to write memoirs. Whatever kicks off could will still be rumbling on by May.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,619
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #47 on: December 18, 2024, 07:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on December 18, 2024, 05:43:49 pm
The Trump election success has boosted Frottage/Reform and the honeymoon stage of that. If and when the reality of that government hits then it'll take the shine off.

Dems need to get their act together for 2028 as well.

Yeah, theres definitely some reflected glory going on, and hopefully the more people see of the disaster that is Trump the more shine comes off Frottage and co.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #48 on: December 19, 2024, 06:46:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 18, 2024, 07:26:57 pm
Yeah, theres definitely some reflected glory going on, and hopefully the more people see of the disaster that is Trump the more shine comes off Frottage and co.

Love that term. Going to add that one to lexicon.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,306
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #49 on: December 25, 2024, 09:39:06 am »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:42:37 am by Jólaköttur »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,619
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #50 on: December 25, 2024, 12:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on December 25, 2024, 09:39:06 am
Why the fuck are the Guardian sucking the inbred frog-faced c*nts dick again?

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/24/nigel-Frottage-offers-to-work-with-peter-mandelson-to-secure-us-uk-trade-deal



Really dont know whats happened to the Guardian and i since the election
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,645
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:38:16 am »
As god makes them he matches them.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq62qv3486qo


Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,306
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:15:51 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 09:38:16 am
As god makes them he matches them.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq62qv3486qo




"The youngest political party in British politics has just overtaken the oldest political party in the world."


Firstly: Reform aren't a political party, they are a business

Secondly: 'The centre right'

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Reform thread?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:47:34 am »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 09:38:16 am
As god makes them he matches them.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq62qv3486qo

Professing to have more arseholes over someone else is no victory.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 