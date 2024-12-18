He doesn't want a subsidy, he wants the NHS. He'll make a fortune from it.



I dont think Musk is interested in the NHS, its doesnt exactly sit anywhere near what hes currently involved in.If he gets involved I think it will be a mixture of doing it for a laugh because he can and his ego. I heard something on LBC yesterday where they were saying the initial story about Musk and Reform was planted in the press by the Tories to try and embarrass Reform, and it wasnt something Musk had considered until the story came out, and Musk being Musk he thought why not do it as a kind of prank basically.