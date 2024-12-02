The natural home for anyone who blames everything/everyone but themselves for their own inadequacies. I actually hate saying that as it sounds pompous, uncaring and sneering. But the more I see of Reform voters, the more thats the common denominator. As well as that blame factor, and lets spell it out, its often migrants or people who dont look like themselves who get that blame, theres a lack of kindness, of empathy and community. Its all about them. Hence you can lump the idea of being woke into the mix. The predominantly right wing newspapers know this, so will (as theyve done for decades) continue to spread the hate and the carefully calibrated and targeted misinformation. And Reform voters will lap it up and go see, were right.
As said above, a huge amount depends on whether Labour can deliver on their promises. The trouble is, even if people start to feel better off, and public services begin to recover, those same rags will tell them theyre not and they havent. Labours task is huge.