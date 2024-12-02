So, four different conversations with four people I've known for years.



None of them reactionary, none of them racist, none of them xenophobic, none of them particularly arsed about politics.



All have explained the following to me;



1. There are 'no go' areas for the Police in 'various' UK cities

2. Road signs have been changed from English into <insert random language here>

3. Millions of people are coming into the UK every week illegally

4. These people are all young men and are joining gangs and all have been criminals in their past countries

5. Nigel Frottage is the only fella who is likely to be able to sort out the mess

6. All 'these' people should be deported.





Several of those claims are untrue (I've seen them before and explained where they came from) - cue other people I've spoken to saying "No point talking to him, he's an apologist 'for them'"



It's concerning because those not politically active seem to be failling hook,line and sinker for the Reform lies being shoved out there.



I've seen a few of them (and others) now sharing stuff on Facebook about the invasion and saying we should be rid of the ECHR as it's "the worst thing the country has done and means that rapists are free to remain out of jail and in the country") - I've also seen them posting and re-posting the 'Stop foreign aid and give that money to vunerable pensioners - share if you agree that some criminal shouldn't be getting their money"





So we have



1. Outright lies

2. Misinformation

3. The 'Brexit NHS Bus' - Mark II (Give the money to the NHS, not Europe / Give the money to Pensioners/Not immigrants)

4. Brexit - Mark II (Get out of the EU / Get out of the ECHR)





It's kind of weird (to me) that the people that are going for all this AREN'T the far-right or bigots or racists or scumbags. Just normal average people that seem to believe any old shite from good ol' Nigel.