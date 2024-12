Voted for surfer. I think his front three will make the difference. I like red's team too, but both Perisic and Candreva are defensively suspect and I think Savicevic and Ronaldo, overlapped by Oddo and Favalli, will exploit that. And while Gattuso and Emerson are able to cover for them, this will only open up the midfield for Stankovic to run in behind Il Fenomeno.