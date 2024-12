This may sound weird but it doesn’t look like man city were interested in really going for it today. This is not to say we weren’t good but something feels off about that team. A couple of times Trent made a mistake that ordinarily they would have pounced on but they just..didn’t, maybe this team ain’t playing for pep. We should really be more than 1 up and I think there’s definitely more in us. We need to be more efficient with our chances.