Just saw MOTD2

At the end of the game Pep is in front of their fans taking applause, and he holds up 6 fingers. I can understand him responding to the Reds fans with that gesture, open to ridicule as it is, but to do it to your own fans smacks of deep insecurity.

He is reminding them that they might be shit now but he has taken them to 6 tainted titles.

Weird to be doing that to your own supporters. It’s like he knows there is a deeper problem He looks like he’s out of there come summer.