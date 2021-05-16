« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)  (Read 12963 times)

Offline touchlineban

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • Nothing Personal
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #560 on: Today at 12:03:38 am »
MoTM : TAA (his passing and defending top class).  Honourable Mentions : They all contributed, everyone.

First half, first 20 minutes, excellent.  Could have/should have been three/four goals up.  VVD hitting the post and missing an open goal with another header. Mo, hasn't got a right foot from a sublime TAA lazer pass.  TAA hasn't got a left foot.  After that, 115 had a lot of possession didn't do much with it.  This fucking around with it at the back is not doing my heart any favours either.

Second half, sat in.  VVD had another brain fart, Kelleher got him and us out of shit street.  Bless.  What's the deal with the 115 players putting their arms around the referee? Isn't that a bookable offence?  Salah, pen slotted.  Heaven.

I wish we would hit the target more often with our shooting and heading.  Poor finishing could have killed us today.

I'm too twatted and happy to write more.

Three more points and top of the pile.

:)

Happy Days.
Logged
"Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit posting."

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,361
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #561 on: Today at 12:03:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:54:54 pm
New breed of stupidity.  :D

Watching the game on his phone while he's in the stands.


Dont talk about Tepid like that.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,512
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #562 on: Today at 12:10:45 am »
Captain did a cap's job.
Virgil thought of Caoimin who was getting cold. Gave him a bit of an exercise save!   LOL
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,666
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:18:21 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:51:30 pm
The crazy thing is it wasn't even his best pass of the day. The one with the outside of his foot that he bent around Ake for Mo was ridiculous.
Carlos Alberto to Jairzinho.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNLam4RAbg8
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:21 am by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #564 on: Today at 12:24:40 am »
Game 13 of the 2019/20 season - we were 8 points clear at the top, with Leicester in second and City in third, who were 9 points behind.

Game 13 this season, we are 9 points clear at the top, ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea. City 11 points behind in 5th.

In what season were we in a better position? In 2019 we were a point less ahead but arguably only really had City on our coat tails. Leicester werent genuine contenders. This season the gap is one more at the same stage but Arsenal are also genuine contenders.
Logged

Offline Currywurst

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:26:09 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:18:21 am
Carlos Alberto to Jairzinho.

Woo, that's an old one, but I know exactly what you mean. Close my eyes and I can still see it. Ah, that Brazil team in the 1970 world cup was the best.
Logged
Füreinander, nicht jeder für sich.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,510
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:29:16 am »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,406
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #567 on: Today at 12:31:28 am »
I think ONLY Brazil 1970 might give this current team a game.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,631
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #568 on: Today at 12:38:24 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 09:01:45 pm
If De Bruyne had done the assist Mo did we'd never have heard the end of it, it's through the eye of a needle.
I read a comment that every time he brings de Bruyne on recently, they lose. It also appears though that whenever they play on a day with a "y" in it, they lose also.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,666
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:38:53 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:29:16 am
Nailed it. Nice
Got to be the best ten seconds of footy ever.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,733
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #570 on: Today at 12:44:53 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:54:54 pm
New breed of stupidity.  :D

Watching the game on his phone while he's in the stands.


What's worse is filming the fella watching the match on his phone while he's at the match, while you're also at the match.  :P

Although looking at his screen, it's clear he's looking at a replay rather than the match as it's happening.  :)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:14 am by Sprouts of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,510
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #571 on: Today at 12:58:15 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:38:53 am
Got to be the best ten seconds of footy ever.
Teamwise, aye. Theres a madrid game thats superb but not as important when Van Nistelroy was there but individualY Maradonas goal v england will always be the best thing over everything. Thats when i properly realised what a rock star was and the only time ive ever wanted to be one
Logged

Offline Korbflechter

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #572 on: Today at 01:13:34 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 08:01:03 pm
Aaaaaand, it seems to me like a 19/20 season. But only it does seem so. I just don't know, it feels great to be 9 points in front of the others and 11 in front of the noisy little brother of our real rival.

Still, so much to play for. Could do with some boring 1-0 weeks in the next 2 matches and to go an and survive december with remaining the cushion to the 2nd place. We'll see. Don't get me wrong, just the 2 thoughts I'm having.
Hopeful but cautious. UP THE REDS.

Talking about our real rival, you have one of the biggest clubs and one of the biggest teams in the world in the same city of Manchester and they both play the biggest games of their respective seasons against Liverpool. Only to get their arses handed to them, of course. Shameful on at least two levels, love it.

As for today's game, absolutely bossed them. 3:0 vs the Mancs, 3:1 vs AC Milan, 2:1 vs Chelsea, (4:0 vs Leverkusen), 2:0 vs Real Madrid, 2:0 vs City. It's about damn time we face some tough opposition, this uncertainty around where we stand is too feckin draining. Any experts of the footy on here? Have there been any signs so far that we're any good?
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,681
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #573 on: Today at 01:42:34 am »
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 07:01:29 pm
Sutton winding up a brainless City fan on 5 Live 😂, great entertainment
"'Ang on, 'ang on, 'ang on!"
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #574 on: Today at 02:04:51 am »
So nice to see us look so assured even after City started to see more of the ball. It's been a long time since we've killed games off like that, let alone against tough opposition. We've played against AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Aston Villa, RB Leipzig and we've conceded 2 goals in those games. Ridiculous.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,512
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #575 on: Today at 02:10:52 am »
I have a question:
It SEEMS when we play the BIG teams like City, Real, Leverkusen, we murder them!
But SMALL teams like Southampton, Palace, we struggle somewhat?

What's the reason for this?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #576 on: Today at 02:15:10 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:42:34 am
"'Ang on, 'ang on, 'ang on!"

you should see jemaine Pennant you would still think he plays for the club, he literally kicks every ball and prays for salah to score etc hes kinda fun to watch
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,504
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #577 on: Today at 02:21:38 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:10:52 am
I have a question:
It SEEMS when we play the BIG teams like City, Real, Leverkusen, we murder them!
But SMALL teams like Southampton, Palace, we struggle somewhat?

What's the reason for this?

Playing after international breaks is a factor. Forest and Southampton were after international breaks.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,537
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #578 on: Today at 02:45:16 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:04:30 pm
Excellent dominate performance
Top draw, even!
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,681
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #579 on: Today at 02:49:07 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:41:04 pm
Amen Mick.
I'd add that we've often been blessed by the continuity of greatness
Wasn't that an album by The Alan Parsons Project?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #580 on: Today at 03:10:58 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:10:52 am
I have a question:
It SEEMS when we play the BIG teams like City, Real, Leverkusen, we murder them!
But SMALL teams like Southampton, Palace, we struggle somewhat?

What's the reason for this?

We can struggle a bit against the bus parkers
Logged

Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,681
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #581 on: Today at 03:13:39 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:19:01 pm
Was nice of virgil to make sure kelleher got a touch of the ball towards the end.
Yeah he probably thought Tintin looks like he's swallowed Snowy, so I'll just give him the ball to give Caoimh something to do, cos it's not like the fat bastard is gonna score.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 