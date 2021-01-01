« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)  (Read 7772 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #440 on: Today at 07:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:07:19 pm
Not sure if it was mentioned here but Ortega acted like a petulant child after the match. Spoke to Alex Crooks of Talksport about the Chants towards Pep and his response was ""Someone told me before that this area Liverpool is probably not the best part in the UK"

Fucking prick
  Allegedly, Mr. Coote called him a German c*nt.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #441 on: Today at 07:35:03 pm »
Sitting back here analysing another fantastic performance from our boys, it got me to thinking about the great teams we've had in the past, & some of the 'not so great teams', which thankfully, throughout my 60 plus years of supporting the reds have been very few. The one thing that stands out for me is the fact we have a terrific squad of players now. In the past, a lot of those on the bench were mainly used if/when one of the better players were injured. That's not really the case now. When you consider that today we had no first choice keeper available because of injury. We had no young right back to call on because of injury, this after putting one of the best players on the planet in his pocket on Wednesday night. We were missing a striker, because of injury, who's scored some crucial goals for us over recent seasons. & finally, we were without a dominant centre back, again because of injury, who's that good he was recently made captain of the French national team. Had this been the case 10 plus years ago chances are any title challenge we were hoping for would have probably died a quick death. That's certainly not the case now. Thanks to Klopp & others we now have an excellent eclectic mix of players who are more than good enough to enter the field of play at any time during the match & help sustain the high level we expect from our team. & that's not even taking into consideration some of the great young lads coming through the system right now. We are truly blessed to be supporters of this great club.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #442 on: Today at 07:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:07:19 pm
Not sure if it was mentioned here but Ortega acted like a petulant child after the match. Spoke to Alex Crooks of Talksport about the Chants towards Pep and his response was ""Someone told me before that this area Liverpool is probably not the best part in the UK"

Fucking prick

Was fine when they did to Klopp

Theyre bad sore losers
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:40:25 pm »
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:40:35 pm »
"All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton!" Guardiola told Sky Sports. "Maybe they are right with the results we've been having.

I didn't expect that at Anfield. They didn't do it at 1-0, but at 2-0. Maybe they should have sung it in the past. I didn't expect it from the people from Liverpool but it's fine, it's part of the game, and I understand completely. We've had incredible battles together. I have a respect for them"

:lmao :lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #445 on: Today at 07:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:07:19 pm
Not sure if it was mentioned here but Ortega acted like a petulant child after the match. Spoke to Alex Crooks of Talksport about the Chants towards Pep and his response was ""Someone told me before that this area Liverpool is probably not the best part in the UK"

Fucking prick
A tad daft from him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #446 on: Today at 07:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:07:19 pm
Not sure if it was mentioned here but Ortega acted like a petulant child after the match. Spoke to Alex Crooks of Talksport about the Chants towards Pep and his response was ""Someone told me before that this area Liverpool is probably not the best part in the UK"

Fucking prick

The team is littered top to bottom with thin-skinned crybabies. Anytime their back in against the wall, they go full toddler mode and throw the toys out of the pram. It's embarassing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:35:03 pm
We are truly blessed to be supporters of this great club.
Amen Mick.
I'd add that we've often been blessed by the continuity of greatness except for the odd blip.
Hopefully us, again, and the young ones, finally, can experience it with Arne Slot.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:19:21 pm
Moss Side is the Mayfair of the north apprently.


Manchester generally, but that part of East Manchester is shitsville.


But what a display.

I'll admit, I had a nagging concern before the game. Those players may be off form/past it - but they hate us, and there's nothing like playing us to bring out a one-off performance.

So to control the tempo of the game like we did was fantastic.

I'm daring to believe now.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #449 on: Today at 07:46:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:41:04 pm
I'd add that we've often been blessed by the continuity of greatness except for the odd blip.
Never finished below 8th in the last 60 odd years. Nobody else can say that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #450 on: Today at 07:47:20 pm »
Liverpool FC Forum / Re: MATCH PREVIEW: PL Liverpool v Man City, Anfield, Sun 1 Dec 16:00
« on: Today at 01:32:02 pm »
I'd expect, like the Manchester United game at Snake Mountain, Slot will take all the passion and angst and combat out of it and carefully plan tactically how he wants us to prepare for and undertake the game.

The non-state-owned Mancs were expecting us to be blood and guts and thunder and react.

Instead, we played a very good controlled and tactical game of football and came out deserving winners.

I'd expect him to do the same today. Going to be tricky as I expect all the shithouse fouls that City partake in will be largely ignored and that Kavanagh will 'stand up to Anfield' booking a load of ours early for nothing, before finally, at the end of the game evening it out to pretend that it's all level and fair and peachy.


Hoping for an understated 2-0. I think we need to be looking at winning it though and I'm sure that's what Slot Machine is looking forward to doing while pulling Guardiolas plums for a matchday jackpot.


________________________________________


Yay!


What a weird game.

Kavanagh and Paul fucking Tierney gave us a fucking penno!! Wowzers.  Must have been crystal, crystal clear.

Kavanagh ignoring fouls on our players was predictable and he was a bit of a shithouse throughout. How many times did Mo get fouled?


Our finishing was fucking shite. How we weren't 7 or 8 up at the end, I have no idea.


Sacked in the morning! Ha ha ha.


Great atmosphere and fucking barmy Nunez coming on like Mrs Barge-a-lot was fucking hilariously immense.


Up the fucking Mighty Fucking Reds!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:48:06 pm »
Don't know about you guys. Happy, very happy to get the win BUT it's so exhausting watching us missing those chances.  ;D

Just glad we're winning these games and our defense is at their best. But sometimes I simply cannot believe how it's only 1-0 e.g.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 07:18:01 pm
Must get taken to training and matches with his eyes shut, fucking slums he passes through
He clearly doesn't live anywhere near Manchester.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12” Salah 78” (p)
« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:35:03 pm
Sitting back here analysing another fantastic performance from our boys, it got me to thinking about the great teams we've had in the past, & some of the 'not so great teams', which thankfully, throughout my 60 plus years of supporting the reds have been very few. The one thing that stands out for me is the fact we have a terrific squad of players now. In the past, a lot of those on the bench were mainly used if/when one of the better players were injured. That's not really the case now. When you consider that today we had no first choice keeper available because of injury. We had no young right back to call on because of injury, this after putting one of the best players on the planet in his pocket on Wednesday night. We were missing a striker, because of injury, who's scored some crucial goals for us over recent seasons. & finally, we were without a dominant centre back, again because of injury, who's that good he was recently made captain of the French national team. Had this been the case 10 plus years ago chances are any title challenge we were hoping for would have probably died a quick death. That's certainly not the case now. Thanks to Klopp & others we now have an excellent eclectic mix of players who are more than good enough to enter the field of play at any time during the match & help sustain the high level we expect from our team. & that's not even taking into consideration some of the great young lads coming through the system right now. We are truly blessed to be supporters of this great club.

Well said.

All what has been put in place in the last 10 years or so is bearing fruition. How Klopp nursed those last few months after transforming the ethos in the club can never be put into words. Perhaps Rodgers deserves an ounce or two of credit too for what was laid down before.
I love this club.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 07:40:25 pm
Nice find.  :wellin
Get that on Blue Moon  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #455 on: Today at 07:50:35 pm »
Agree with a few others in here - that's the best tactical performance I've seen from Slot so far. I've never seen us play City off the park like that and totally dominate against them under Pep. Aside from that 10-15 minute spell when they brough Doku and Savinho on they barely laid a glove on us.

We knew when to press and when to hold out shape and let them break us down. We definitely tired before the fresh legs brough impotus. As good as Trent was 1 on 1, you could tell he was tiring after the injury and thought Quansah looked good when he came on. Never knew he was a right back too :D

The entire midfield were fantastic and Virgil was so good. Massive three points. My only concern right now is the injuries are stacking up and Slot so far seems reluctant to dip in to the Academy. It's a long hard season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #456 on: Today at 07:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:46:01 pm
Never finished below 8th in the last 60 odd years. Nobody else can say that.

Correct. At least top 8 every season since promotion in 1962. Usually much higher. Its astonishing consistency.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #457 on: Today at 07:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 07:48:35 pm
He clearly doesn't live anywhere near Manchester.

Doesn't need to, the Etihad is right next to Bradford and Beswick and to get there from places like Alderley Edge, you have to pass through the delights of places such as Droylsden, Openshaw, Moss Side, Levenshulme and Longsight - shitholes
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #458 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:41:04 pm
Amen Mick.
I'd add that we've often been blessed by the continuity of greatness except for the odd blip.
Hopefully us, again, and the young ones, finally, can experience it with Arne Slot.

Is right John. I've probably highlighted this fact before on here, but aside from winning a truckload full of trophies since we were promoted from the old 2nd division over 60 years ago, we've never ever finished lower than 8th in the top flight. That is an incredible achievement in itself, especially in the modern game where money is be all & end all. When we clinched the title back in 2020, my 31 year old son sobbed like a baby, that's how much it meant to him. It's that passion that sets us apart from other clubs, & other supporters.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #459 on: Today at 08:01:03 pm »
Aaaaaand, it seems to me like a 19/20 season. But only it does seem so. I just don't know, it feels great to be 9 points in front of the others and 11 in front of the noisy little brother of our real rival.

Still, so much to play for. Could do with some boring 1-0 weeks in the next 2 matches and to go an and survive december with remaining the cushion to the 2nd place. We'll see. Don't get me wrong, just the 2 thoughts I'm having.
Hopeful but cautious. UP THE REDS.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #460 on: Today at 08:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 07:55:00 pm
Doesn't need to, the Etihad is right next to Bradford and Beswick and to get there from places like Alderley Edge, you have to pass through the delights of places such as Droylsden, Openshaw, Moss Side, Levenshulme and Longsight - shitholes
I used to live in Chorlton, and cycled in to the city centre to work, and I got shot at in Moss Side, the bullet literally whistled past my ear. Because I had witnessed a gunpoint drug theft between two dealer gangs on a maisonette balcony.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #461 on: Today at 08:02:32 pm »
What a brilliant display, it's klopps attacking slightly tempered and brilliant defensive positioning.. Doku is such a dangerous player, and all our defenders were outstanding today, even the switch to manage him was brilliant. Virge is at his absolute best, Mo is mo, ah fucking hell, everyone was completely at it. it was like halaand wasnt even on the pitch.. guardiola looked a beaten man today beuond this game beaten.. glorious..
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #462 on: Today at 08:02:44 pm »
We've seen off the German champions, the Spanish champions and the English champions* with the minimum of fuss recently. Scoring a minimum of two goals per game and without conceding once. That takes some doing.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #463 on: Today at 08:03:29 pm »
So much for Dias leadership. He is so shite when exposed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Man City Gakpo 12 Salah 78 (p)
« Reply #464 on: Today at 08:04:30 pm »
Excellent dominate performance
