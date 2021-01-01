Sitting back here analysing another fantastic performance from our boys, it got me to thinking about the great teams we've had in the past, & some of the 'not so great teams', which thankfully, throughout my 60 plus years of supporting the reds have been very few. The one thing that stands out for me is the fact we have a terrific squad of players now. In the past, a lot of those on the bench were mainly used if/when one of the better players were injured. That's not really the case now. When you consider that today we had no first choice keeper available because of injury. We had no young right back to call on because of injury, this after putting one of the best players on the planet in his pocket on Wednesday night. We were missing a striker, because of injury, who's scored some crucial goals for us over recent seasons. & finally, we were without a dominant centre back, again because of injury, who's that good he was recently made captain of the French national team. Had this been the case 10 plus years ago chances are any title challenge we were hoping for would have probably died a quick death. That's certainly not the case now. Thanks to Klopp & others we now have an excellent eclectic mix of players who are more than good enough to enter the field of play at any time during the match & help sustain the high level we expect from our team. & that's not even taking into consideration some of the great young lads coming through the system right now. We are truly blessed to be supporters of this great club.