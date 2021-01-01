City are done, and I can see plenty more teams taking points off them this season.



They look totally lost, and none of them wanted the ball today or were willing to step up for their team. Bernardo Silva, Gundogan, Walker, Foden, and De Bruyne are all shadows of their former selves. Haaland is shite without the ball and offers absolutely nothing to the team. Savinho, Nunes, Lewis and Doku are bang average. Grealish offers them nothing, and without Rodri they crumble under the slightest pressure. Glorious stuff.



As for Guardiola - sarcastically applauding our fans, whilst holding up 6 fingers for the titles they've cheated away from the rest of the league. What a horrible fraud of a man he is, and the sooner him and that plastic club come crashing down, the better it will be for football.