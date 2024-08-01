« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024  (Read 89 times)

Offline literally anything else please?

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« on: Today at 12:04:48 am »
Voting will remain open until 23:59:59 GMT on Saturday 11th January.

The Rules

Games must have a 2024 UK release date.  Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
Please post both the game AND the console (PS4/PS5/Switch/PC/XBONE.)
You can list as many games as you like but only the top 5 will score points and they must be in order.
Collections/re-issues are frowned upon without sufficient justification. Re-issuing a game on a new console (eg a Wii U game re-issued on the Switch) is fine unless it's basically a port that hasn't been updated. I leave it up to your discretion.
Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date.

Scoring

People's top 5 games will score as inversely, ie 5-4-3-2-1

Discussion

Discussion is encouraged. Feel free to post any magazine, newspaper, record store, or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories, feel free to discuss any games you are disappointed in this year.

P.S Noita doesn't count Andy!
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,089
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:22:02 am »
For once I have actually played a game released in the latest calendar year so my free copy of Star Wars: Outlaws is my #1 and nets a whopping 5 points.

Who doesn't love going for street food with Nix (turn off the minigame first)?



Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,914
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: RAWK GAME OF THE YEAR 2024
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:27:23 pm »
Not sure how people see the 1.0-release of an Early Access game, but I'll include those in my list due to having no other choices.

Top-placed for me is Satisfactory. I bought it during Early Access, but didn't play it a lot. With slightly over 200 hours it's now one of my top games on Steam in terms of playing hours. And those are actual playing hours, because I don't just leave my games open when I'm doing something else or overnight like others seem to do who then have thousands of hours. It's just a fascinating little game, that runs well for me and has an active community.

In second place I would put Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut. The original was only on Playstation, but the Director's Cut was released on Steam this year and on PS. I really liked the fighting mechanics and it's a good little game.

Third is Dragon's Dogma 2. I played the first one, but never really got into it. The second one did a much better job even though I didn't finish it.

Fourth is Rail Route. Another Early Access game that went 1.0 this year. Addictive little nerdy game, if you like railroad planning.


Honourable mentions go to Farming Simulator 25 and Stalker 2. Haven't played the first one a lot since it was released, but I'll definitely play it more in the future once more mods are coming and I'm back in the mood for farming. Stalker 2 might still make my list, if they keep up fixing the bugs and AI. I have played it a bit and I could see it becoming one of my top games in 2024, but not there to make that call yet. It might change until the January deadline...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 