It was supposed to be Spurs but they refused to let their club be used! Ha ha even better!!"The advert features two young Liverpool fans. One tells the other that Liverpool's then-star striker Ian Rush had told him that if he didn't drink milk, he would only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley. The other fan asks, "Accrington Stanley, who are they?", to which the first replies, "Exactly."[3]According to Rice, Tottenham Hotspur were originally going to be named.However, Tottenham objected, so Accrington Stanley was chosen instead, [6] as they were a non-League team at the time,[6] and were thought of as a more obscure team.[7]David Lloyd, a non-executive director of Accrington Stanley, said in an interview in 2012 that the advert earned the club £10,000.[8]"