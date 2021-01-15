« previous next »
FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2

Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
Reply #200 on: Today at 09:36:58 pm
The minute Klopp leaves, we start getting easy cup draws.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
Reply #201 on: Today at 09:38:54 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:19:56 pm
Ah yes of course.

Play up Posh, Posh play up.

The famous Posh Chimes and all that.
:wellin :wellin
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
Reply #202 on: Today at 09:40:16 pm
Who are they?
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
Reply #203 on: Today at 09:40:58 pm
Accrington Stanley striker Josh Woods reacts to drawing us in the FA cup
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1h550qb/accrington_stanley_striker_josh_woods_reacts_to/
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
Reply #204 on: Today at 09:44:11 pm
Brilliant draw. Firstly for us of course, we should be able to play a team akin to the one that put Chelsea away at Wembley during extra time. But secondly for Accrington Stanley too - this tie is a gamechanger for them financially. Anfield will sell out regardless and it should be a TV tie.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
Reply #205 on: Today at 09:45:23 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:40:58 pm
Accrington Stanley striker Josh Woods reacts to drawing us in the FA cup
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1h550qb/accrington_stanley_striker_josh_woods_reacts_to/
fantastic stories like this is what makes the FA Cup what it is
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
Reply #206 on: Today at 09:46:14 pm
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accrington_Stanley,_who_are_they%3F

It was supposed to be Spurs but they refused to let their club be used! Ha ha even better!!



"The advert features two young Liverpool fans. One tells the other that Liverpool's then-star striker Ian Rush had told him that if he didn't drink milk, he would only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley. The other fan asks, "Accrington Stanley, who are they?", to which the first replies, "Exactly."[3]


According to Rice, Tottenham Hotspur were originally going to be named.


However, Tottenham objected, so Accrington Stanley was chosen instead, [6] as they were a non-League team at the time,[6] and were thought of as a more obscure team.[7]


David Lloyd, a non-executive director of Accrington Stanley, said in an interview in 2012 that the advert earned the club £10,000.[8]"
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
Reply #207 on: Today at 09:53:39 pm
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
Reply #208 on: Today at 09:57:10 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:40:58 pm
Accrington Stanley striker Josh Woods reacts to drawing us in the FA cup
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1h550qb/accrington_stanley_striker_josh_woods_reacts_to/
he seems OK with the draw.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm, BBC2
Reply #209 on: Today at 09:58:51 pm
Who was that Havant & Waterlooville player who was a big fan and scored against us - Rocky Baptiste I think?!
