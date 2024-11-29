Why would people want an away draw? I get that it's easier to get tickets maybe, but going to some of those stadia maybe like playing in a confield... I don't want more injuries...
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
All of the numbers for the team balls can be seen below:1. AFC Bournemouth2. Arsenal3. Aston Villa4. Blackburn Rovers5. Brentford6. Brighton & Hove Albion7. Bristol City8. Burnley9. Cardiff City10. Chelsea11. Coventry City12. Crystal Palace13. Derby County14. Everton15. Fulham16. Hull City17. Ipswich Town18. Leeds United19. Leicester City20. Liverpool21. Luton Town22. Manchester City23. Manchester United24. Middlesbrough25. Millwall26. Newcastle United27. Norwich City28. Nottingham Forest29. Oxford United30. Plymouth argyle31. Portsmouth32. Preston North End33. Queens Park Rangers34. Sheffield United35. Sheffield Wednesday36. Southampton37. Stoke City38. Sunderland39. Swansea City40. Tottenham Hotspur41. Watford42. West Bromwich Albion43. West Ham United44. Wolverhampton Wanderers45. Salford City or Cheltenham Town46. Walsall or Charlton Athletic47. Exeter City or Chesterfield48. Leyton Orient or Oldham Athletic49. Barnsley or Bristol Rovers50. AFC Wimbledon or Dagenham & Redbridge51. Accrington Stanley or Swindon Town52. Crawley Town or Lincoln City53. Burton Albion or Tamworth54. Blackpool or Birmingham City55. Stevenage or Mansfield Town56. Peterborough United or Notts County57. Stockport County or Brackley Town58. Wealdstone or Wycombe Wanderers59. Morecambe or Bradford City60. Solihull Moors or Bromley61. Kettering Town or Doncaster Rovers62. Reading or Harborough Town63. Harrogate Town or Gainsborough Trinity64. Cambridge United or Wigan Athletic
It wasn't my decision to expand the CL, keep the League Cup as it is, have 4 international breaks during the season, only sign one player in the summer (who has barely got on the pitch).Something has to give.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
