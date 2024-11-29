« previous next »
We are 3rd favs at 9/1 to win this which is a cracking price. City 3/1, Arsenal 7/1.
Would just be nice to get an away cup draw that isn't over 200 miles away.
Why would people want an away draw? I get that it's easier to get tickets maybe, but going to some of those stadia maybe like playing in a confield... I don't want more injuries...
Why would people want an away draw? I get that it's easier to get tickets maybe, but going to some of those stadia maybe like playing in a confield... I don't want more injuries...
Because people that travel away regularly want to go to a new ground.
All of the numbers for the team balls can be seen below:

1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7. Bristol City
8. Burnley
9. Cardiff City
10. Chelsea
11. Coventry City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Hull City
17. Ipswich Town
18. Leeds United
19. Leicester City
20. Liverpool
21. Luton Town
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Plymouth argyle
31. Portsmouth
32. Preston North End
33. Queens Park Rangers
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Salford City or Cheltenham Town
46. Walsall or Charlton Athletic
47. Exeter City or Chesterfield
48. Leyton Orient or Oldham Athletic
49. Barnsley or Bristol Rovers
50. AFC Wimbledon or Dagenham & Redbridge
51. Accrington Stanley or Swindon Town
52. Crawley Town or Lincoln City
53. Burton Albion or Tamworth
54. Blackpool or Birmingham City
55. Stevenage or Mansfield Town
56. Peterborough United or Notts County
57. Stockport County or Brackley Town
58. Wealdstone or Wycombe Wanderers
59. Morecambe or Bradford City
60. Solihull Moors or Bromley
61. Kettering Town or Doncaster Rovers
62. Reading or Harborough Town
63. Harrogate Town or Gainsborough Trinity
64. Cambridge United or Wigan Athletic
Everton still in with a chance of a trophy
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:46:21 pm
It wasn't my decision to expand the CL, keep the League Cup as it is, have 4 international breaks during the season, only sign one player in the summer (who has barely got on the pitch).

Something has to give.
Do you like football?
Spurs away would be my pick.
Mancs away pls. We need to exercise some demons
