Author Topic: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm  (Read 1343 times)

FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« on: Yesterday at 02:42:10 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/emirates-fa-cup-third-round-draw-details

Liverpool will discover their opponents in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup on Monday evening (December 2).

The Reds enter the 2024-25 competition at its next stage, with the second round taking place across this weekend.

Third-round ties are scheduled to be played across the weekend of Saturday January 11.

The draw at Old Trafford will be held from 7pm GMT on Monday and shown live on BBC Two and iPlayer in the UK, as well as across the official FA Cup social media channels.

Liverpool will be ball number 20.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:59:01 pm »
Be a week of Utd in the league, probable carabao semi final 1st leg and then this on the weekend before Forest away midweek Arne's big revenge game so it'd be absolutely lovely if we didn't get completely fucked over in the draw for once.

Expecting Chelsea or Newcastle away.

Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:02:11 pm »
Always a fun moment in the season '' don't want them...they'll do''

If any left in would like none league away just for  fun of it...
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:08:17 pm »
The only competition Liverpool are in that they're not favourites to win.
Wouldn't be too upset with a 3rd round exit to Brentford or Brighton.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:36:21 pm »
Arsenal or Chelsea away by the time they warm the balls up.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:50:17 pm »
Slough Town away.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm »
Someone from the 9th tier at Anfield so we can play the under 18s
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm
Someone from the 9th tier at Anfield so we can play the under 18s


We need to play the junior/very fringe players regardless of the opposition.

Focus on keeping the two big plates spinning
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:22:03 pm »
ooooh how exciting.
How fucking very exciting indeed.

Oh when the reds go marching in.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm »
Don't care. Just play the kids.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:06:28 pm »
Selfishly Id be quite up for a big team with a big ground away just because it means Ill qualify for a ticket.
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:01:38 pm »
I remember the teacher having a wireless in class in New Heys Comp in the 70's and we all listened to the FA cup draw.
He took the school bus to Leeds away for that day time match in mid week when there was power strikes.
Few of us went from my class but we didn't see them, think we got beat.

Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 08:01:38 pm
I remember the teacher having a wireless in class in New Heys Comp in the 70's and we all listened to the FA cup draw.
He took the school bus to Leeds away for that day time match in mid week when there was power strikes.
Few of us went from my class but we didn't see them, think we got beat.



Yeah but did Nunez score?
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:13:13 pm »
All of the numbers for the team balls can be seen below:

1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7. Bristol City
8. Burnley
9. Cardiff City
10. Chelsea
11. Coventry City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Hull City
17. Ipswich Town
18. Leeds United
19. Leicester City
20. Liverpool
21. Luton Town
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Plymouth argyle
31. Portsmouth
32. Preston North End
33. Queens Park Rangers
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Salford City or Cheltenham Town
46. Walsall or Charlton Athletic
47. Exeter City or Chesterfield
48. Leyton Orient or Oldham Athletic
49. Barnsley or Bristol Rovers
50. AFC Wimbledon or Dagenham & Redbridge
51. Accrington Stanley or Swindon Town
52. Crawley Town or Lincoln City
53. Burton Albion or Tamworth
54. Blackpool or Birmingham City
55. Stevenage or Mansfield Town
56. Peterborough United or Notts County
57. Stockport County or Brackley Town
58. Wealdstone or Wycombe Wanderers
59. Morecambe or Bradford City
60. Solihull Moors or Bromley
61. Kettering Town or Doncaster Rovers
62. Reading or Harborough Town
63. Harrogate Town or Gainsborough Trinity
64. Cambridge United or Wigan Athletic
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
Don't care. Just play the kids.
A few of the senior players can have a good runout to get match fit for the second half of the season.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:21:34 pm »
Seeing how are cup draws are going, Ipswich or Bournemouth, away.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
Don't care. Just play the kids.
I've never agreed with or joined in with the unkind things posters on RAWK have written about you.
But just two words give me encouragement to.
It's not the four words "just play the kids", that may be a fair comment.
But the two words "don't care" are a fucking insult to the tradition and history of this club. They are an insult to the significance of St John's header, they are an insult to the nostalgia of a Michael Owen winner, to the delight of Stevie G screamer and most recently to the desperation and satisfaction of seeing a Jurgen Klopp cup victory.
And so on.

Diluting the importance and underlining priorities are one thing, but rushing in here to state you don't care illustrates to me that you simply don't get the holistic force of Liverpool Football Club to gather shiny things in May or sooner accordingly.

We know there are bigger trophies to care about, but there should never be a single trophy that a Liverpool fan doesn't care for.

If there was a ban list from the club museum your name should be on it.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
Don't care. Just play the kids.

Eurgh
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
Don't care. Just play the kids.

 ::)
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:39:20 pm »
Fromola the man who couldn't celebrate a 6th European Cup win nor a first League title in 3 decades telling  the club to "Play the kids" like you would get any statisfaction from us winning the League title, the one you already handed Arsenal.  ;D
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:09:40 pm
Yeah but did Nunez score?
Toshack and Brian Hall scored, Nunez was on the bench for South Liverpool when they played Bradford Park Avenue. Brian Widdlington was picked ahead of him.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:02:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:13:13 pm
All of the numbers for the team balls can be seen below:

1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7. Bristol City
8. Burnley
9. Cardiff City
10. Chelsea
11. Coventry City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Hull City
17. Ipswich Town
18. Leeds United
19. Leicester City
20. Liverpool
21. Luton Town
22. Manchester City
23. Manchester United
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Plymouth argyle
31. Portsmouth
32. Preston North End
33. Queens Park Rangers
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Salford City or Cheltenham Town
46. Walsall or Charlton Athletic
47. Exeter City or Chesterfield
48. Leyton Orient or Oldham Athletic
49. Barnsley or Bristol Rovers
50. AFC Wimbledon or Dagenham & Redbridge
51. Accrington Stanley or Swindon Town
52. Crawley Town or Lincoln City
53. Burton Albion or Tamworth
54. Blackpool or Birmingham City
55. Stevenage or Mansfield Town
56. Peterborough United or Notts County
57. Stockport County or Brackley Town
58. Wealdstone or Wycombe Wanderers
59. Morecambe or Bradford City
60. Solihull Moors or Bromley
61. Kettering Town or Doncaster Rovers
62. Reading or Harborough Town
63. Harrogate Town or Gainsborough Trinity
64. Cambridge United or Wigan Athletic
Is number 20 highlighted due to the ball being warm.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:05:42 pm »
I'd love it if our second sting ended Amorim's career before it even starts. Old Trafford, before Christmas, seems like the perfect venue.

Err.. Just after Christmas I mean. ::)
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:02:44 pm
Is number 20 highlighted due to the ball being warm.

Shhhhhhhhhhhh
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
Don't care. Just play the kids.

Given that you don't care, any chance of you staying the fuck out of threads instead of boring everyone else to death with your tripe?
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:00:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:23:17 pm
I've never agreed with or joined in with the unkind things posters on RAWK have written about you.
But just two words give me encouragement to.
It's not the four words "just play the kids", that may be a fair comment.
But the two words "don't care" are a fucking insult to the tradition and history of this club. They are an insult to the significance of St John's header, they are an insult to the nostalgia of a Michael Owen winner, to the delight of Stevie G screamer and most recently to the desperation and satisfaction of seeing a Jurgen Klopp cup victory.
And so on.

Diluting the importance and underlining priorities are one thing, but rushing in here to state you don't care illustrates to me that you simply don't get the holistic force of Liverpool Football Club to gather shiny things in May or sooner accordingly.

We know there are bigger trophies to care about, but there should never be a single trophy that a Liverpool fan doesn't care for.

If there was a ban list from the club museum your name should be on it.

Well said  :)
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Now now, play nice.

John makes a strong and powerful point, and one the lad should be given time to respond to.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm »
Anyone from 45 onwards please, we've had more than enough Premier League games in the 3rd or 4th round the last few years. Would also love to see Quansah, McConnell, Morton, Danns and Elliott all on the pitch together.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:58:40 pm »
Bottom team home please.

I like Solihull Moors or Bromley.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:26:30 am »
Win all the trophies, or have a boss time trying. Negative, cowardly cryarsers can do one
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:58:03 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
Don't care. Just play the kids.
Really? I was at the 65 final were we won the FA Cup for the first time. I was there for our last win. There's no down side to winning trophies.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:15:36 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 07:58:03 am
Really? I was at the 65 final were we won the FA Cup for the first time. I was there for our last win. There's no down side to winning trophies.

This season we can't afford this competition.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:21:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:15:36 am
This season we can't afford this competition.
This season it's looking increasingly like we can
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:57:51 am »
Wouldn't mind the easiest pathway possible LOL.

Whether it's United or Solihull, we would still be playing for the same 4th round ticket and so on.
Re: FA Cup 3rd round draw - Monday 2nd December 7pm
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:56:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:15:36 am
This season we can't afford this competition.

Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 09:58:36 pm
Given that you don't care, any chance of you staying the fuck out of threads instead of boring everyone else to death with your tripe?
