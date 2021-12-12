Don't care. Just play the kids.



I've never agreed with or joined in with the unkind things posters on RAWK have written about you.But just two words give me encouragement to.It's not the four words "just play the kids", that may be a fair comment.But the two words "don't care" are a fucking insult to the tradition and history of this club. They are an insult to the significance of St John's header, they are an insult to the nostalgia of a Michael Owen winner, to the delight of Stevie G screamer and most recently to the desperation and satisfaction of seeing a Jurgen Klopp cup victory.And so on.Diluting the importance and underlining priorities are one thing, but rushing in here to state you don't care illustrates to me that you simply don't get the holistic force of Liverpool Football Club to gather shiny things in May or sooner accordingly.We know there are bigger trophies to care about, but there should never be a single trophy that a Liverpool fan doesn't care for.If there was a ban list from the club museum your name should be on it.