Montero and De Vrij, with all due respect, aren't going to stop Ronaldo, Savicevic, and Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring. While Aldair, Mihajlovic and Chivu, anchoring the defensive 5 can cope much better against their attack.

The midfield of Davids and Vidal is a tough challenge for any team, got to be honest there, where we have enough to compete with, and you need the other departments to win their battles.